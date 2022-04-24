« previous next »
Offline Wild Romany Boy

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70120 on: April 24, 2022, 06:50:29 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 24, 2022, 02:26:57 pm
Usyk is a way better boxer, but would give away 6" and a lot of reach. Ali was same height as Usyk. Tyson just 5'10".

As you say, his height and awkwardness makes his a tricky opponent.

But he's otherwise a pretty ordinary boxer (during a period of very ordinary opponents). A bit of a case of in the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is king.

And he's a total piece of shit.

I don't know if you can ever say Fury is just an ordinary boxer but he is unquestionably a piece of shit.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70121 on: April 25, 2022, 09:30:40 am »
The Scorecards for the Fury fight has been released and Whyte was actually given 1 round one one of the cards and 2 on another. The third card went all to Fury
Offline Blinis

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70122 on: April 25, 2022, 10:17:34 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on April 25, 2022, 09:30:40 am
The Scorecards for the Fury fight has been released and Whyte was actually given 1 round one one of the cards and 2 on another. The third card went all to Fury

I didnt give any round to Whyte, knowing that the first and the fourth could have gone either way. As the challenger, to me, he didnt show enough. But a scorecard with 2 for Whyte wouldnt be outrageous in my mind.
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70123 on: April 25, 2022, 11:27:22 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on April 25, 2022, 09:30:40 am
The Scorecards for the Fury fight has been released and Whyte was actually given 1 round one one of the cards and 2 on another. The third card went all to Fury
He got the first round and nothing else for me.
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70124 on: April 25, 2022, 02:09:52 pm »
Had it 5-0 for Fury. Not sure he got legally touched to the face once
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70125 on: April 25, 2022, 02:15:40 pm »
I gave no rounds to Whyte and the first round was an draw.  :D
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70126 on: April 25, 2022, 02:28:21 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on April 25, 2022, 02:09:52 pm
Had it 5-0 for Fury. Not sure he got legally touched to the face once
Whyte landed a couple to the body in the first I thought.  Looked for about 30 seconds like he'd come with a game plan.

Tyson's body does look like a big target to be fair.  Just not easy getting into position to hit it.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70127 on: April 25, 2022, 02:39:47 pm »
The change to southpaw in the 1st round threw Fury for most of the first round so can see why he was given the 1st.

But after Tyson went southpaw for the second it kind of cancelled out

Oh and Whyte is moaning because Fury 'pushed him illegally' after the uppercut so 'should have been allowed extra time to recover and then carried on fighting'
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70128 on: April 25, 2022, 02:50:18 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on April 25, 2022, 02:39:47 pm
The change to southpaw in the 1st round threw Fury for most of the first round so can see why he was given the 1st.

But after Tyson went southpaw for the second it kind of cancelled out

Oh and Whyte is moaning because Fury 'pushed him illegally' after the uppercut so 'should have been allowed extra time to recover and then carried on fighting'
Dillian Whyte has always conducted himself as a gentleman both inside and outside of the ring, so I can see how that kind of thing would offend him.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70129 on: April 25, 2022, 06:54:20 pm »
Whyte phoned it in during all the pre-fight buildup and in the fight he threw nothing but windmills. Now he's bitching about a push. He's a shot fighter who has no chin, he'd probably get decked by Andy Ruiz.
Offline Machae

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70130 on: April 25, 2022, 07:02:28 pm »
Speaking of Ruiz, what happened to him. Partied too much?
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70131 on: April 25, 2022, 07:03:12 pm »
Yes, but he is getting into "shape" again for a comeback.  ;D
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70132 on: April 25, 2022, 07:11:14 pm »
Quote from: Machae on April 25, 2022, 07:02:28 pm
Speaking of Ruiz, what happened to him. Partied too much?
Fighting Tyrone Spong on a Triller card. In other words, he's done. Still can't believe he didn't train for the Joshua rematch the fat fuck.
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70133 on: April 25, 2022, 09:33:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on April 25, 2022, 07:03:12 pm
Yes, but he is getting into "shape" again for a comeback.  ;D
All mind games mate. He had weights in his pocket remember?
Online Peabee

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70134 on: April 25, 2022, 10:51:48 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on April 25, 2022, 02:39:47 pm
The change to southpaw in the 1st round threw Fury for most of the first round so can see why he was given the 1st.

But after Tyson went southpaw for the second it kind of cancelled out

Oh and Whyte is moaning because Fury 'pushed him illegally' after the uppercut so 'should have been allowed extra time to recover and then carried on fighting'

Ha, the ref had to help him from falling over again when he got up. Fury did him a favour. If hed thrown another punch, it would have been lights out.
Logged
Offline Fordy

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70135 on: April 26, 2022, 07:50:56 pm »
Didnt know Jake Paul was a massive red. Might start liking him now lol
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70136 on: April 26, 2022, 10:32:59 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on April 26, 2022, 07:50:56 pm
Didnt know Jake Paul was a massive red. Might start liking him now lol

I saw that list night. Hate it when people I think are c*nts turn out to be reds  :D
Offline Alf

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70137 on: April 27, 2022, 01:51:51 pm »
Whyte was done after the knock down. Wasn't quite Trevor Berbick against Mike Tyson but I don't see any way he could have continued. No interest in seeing a rematch, but don't consider Dillian done & dusted just because he's been beaten by Fury.
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70138 on: April 27, 2022, 02:36:57 pm »
Quote from: Alf on April 27, 2022, 01:51:51 pm
Whyte was done after the knock down. Wasn't quite Trevor Berbick against Mike Tyson but I don't see any way he could have continued. No interest in seeing a rematch, but don't consider Dillian done & dusted just because he's been beaten by Fury.
He's got a future in him as a gatekeeper.  Basically take over from Chisora in that role.

He might even pick up a title one day because those belts are going to get scattered before too long.

No interest in a rematch though.  He's not on the same level as Joshua/Usyk/Fury.  I've said for ages that Wilder v Whyte is an absolute dream match for all the wrong reasons ;D
Offline Dull Tools

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70139 on: April 28, 2022, 01:16:49 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on April 27, 2022, 02:36:57 pm
He's got a future in him as a gatekeeper.  Basically take over from Chisora in that role.

He might even pick up a title one day because those belts are going to get scattered before too long.

No interest in a rematch though.  He's not on the same level as Joshua/Usyk/Fury.  I've said for ages that Wilder v Whyte is an absolute dream match for all the wrong reasons ;D
He is well above Chisora I think. He is a clear 5th best at the moment I think.

I would like to see Dillian vs Dubois, Joyce, Anderson etc.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70140 on: April 28, 2022, 10:07:28 pm »
Massive fight this weekend, yet nobody really talking about it in here.

Who's your money on?
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70141 on: April 28, 2022, 10:12:52 pm »
Liam Smith fight?

Or Stevenson v Valdez?
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70142 on: April 29, 2022, 09:08:42 am »
Think the Katie Taylor fight is the big one this weekend.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70143 on: April 29, 2022, 10:36:28 am »
Quote from: Lusty on April 29, 2022, 09:08:42 am
Think the Katie Taylor fight is the big one this weekend.

Yep.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70144 on: April 29, 2022, 03:22:30 pm »
Andy Ruiz vs Luis Ortiz is being eyed for August 13th in LA.  ;D
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70145 on: April 29, 2022, 08:56:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on April 29, 2022, 03:22:30 pm
Andy Ruiz vs Luis Ortiz is being eyed for August 13th in LA.  ;D
Sigh!  :sad
Offline 7777

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70146 on: Yesterday at 07:43:04 am »
The three fights this weekend are actually proper pickems

6 amazing fighters and somehow most of the press attention has been on Eddie Hearn and that daft twat

Fair fucking play to them both but Valdez and Stevenson are fighting at the right time, both undefeated and potential to be a FOTY candidate, Valdez is my current favourite fighter to watch but Stevenson talked about as the next Mayweather so cant wait to see how it pans out

I think Beefy has a tough fight, Vargas hasnt looked the best lately but the judges / MSG crowd might affect the result of this one, Vargas is durable so Liam will probably need a clear UD and / or a knockdown to get the nod

Then the Taylor Serrano fight for all the glory! Literally cant pick them, Serrano more experience and won multiple belts at different weights but Katie has took less punishment in her 20 undefeated fights and I think she might just edge it, again being at MSG might go against her if its not a clear decision as I dont see her stopping Amanda
Offline rocco

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70147 on: Yesterday at 07:43:05 pm »

Liam Smith 2am

Taylor 3am

Stevenson v Valdez 5am

Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70148 on: Today at 02:29:17 am »
Any streams? My IPTV is fucking abysmal
Online danuttah

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70149 on: Today at 02:43:47 am »
https://www.streameast.xyz/boxing/katie-taylor-vs-amanda-serrano/ working here. You have to put up with Jake Paul on commentary though.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70150 on: Today at 02:45:56 am »
Already bit the bullet and paid for DAZN. Samie is a twat
Online The North Bank

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70151 on: Today at 02:55:25 am »
Liam Smith battering Vargas
Online The North Bank

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70152 on: Today at 02:56:45 am »
And its over. Demolition job.
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70153 on: Today at 02:58:30 am »
Decent win for Smith but did what was expected for me. Vargas out the ring 2 years and going up in weight. Hopefully Smith can fight for a world title but Charlo batters him. If Castsno wins he will have a better chance
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70154 on: Today at 02:58:40 am »
Vargas getting battered, but was still fighting back. Don't think it should've been stopped so soon.
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70155 on: Today at 03:01:24 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:58:40 am
Vargas getting battered, but was still fighting back. Don't think it should've been stopped so soon.

Should have been stopped earlier for me. Dont think he should have been let out for 10th round
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70156 on: Today at 03:06:56 am »
Always got a punchers chance while he's fighting back for me. Probably biased as I had Liam to win on points  :D
Online The North Bank

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70157 on: Today at 03:10:46 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 03:01:24 am
Should have been stopped earlier for me. Dont think he should have been let out for 10th round

Yes his own corner were telling him they want to stop it , and that they love him ....
Online Golden_Child

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70158 on: Today at 03:13:16 am »
Something looks off with Taylor

But like Joshua looking weird before the Ruiz fight
Logged

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70159 on: Today at 03:13:39 am »
Staying up all night to watch two women fight. This is going to be epic.
