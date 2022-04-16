No sorry I meant that getting the Khan scalp would help him become PPV as he would have his scalp. He would batter Khan but Brook smashes him for me
Don't let Brook's fight with Khan fool you. He beat an absolute shell of a fighter in Khan. If Benn vs Brook is made, I'd be putting a sizeable sum on Benn flattening Brook to be honest.
Im not so sure Benn would destroy Brook he is young and hungry true but Brook hits hard as well harder than anyone he has faced.
It wont happen imo but still 😂
Hatton lad now he is pretty limited isnt he the kid doesnt seem to learn and he has no power either.
Yeah. His team can only carry on the charade for so long. At some point they'll have to match him with tougher opponents and he'll be exposed then.
In his defence, he is only 21 with seven pro fights and hardly any amateur experience from what I can tell. What he could use is a lengthy spell training and becoming a better boxer with a few fights away from the spotlight. However, his team continue to put him on undercards of big fights so his every move is scrutinised.