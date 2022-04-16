He is fighting similar people to who Boots Ennis is and he has had about 8 fewer fights. He also had no amateur career. Think it is amazing where he is in his career.



Don't get the domestic scene shouts. Who is there that's interesting?



McKinnson maybe and maybe Kelly would have been a couple of years ago. Avanesyan is the only guy he is swerving but you can see why. Hard fight and still relies on Benn to sell the whole fight.



Sandor Martin is another one who would be decent and easy to make.



He should be looking to the US now I think. Porter would be ideal or maybe even Ugas.



Can see why he would want Mikey García too. Would be great for his profile in the states and get his name in the ring for the belts.