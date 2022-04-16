« previous next »
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69840 on: April 16, 2022, 06:44:09 pm »
Kinahan isn't really one for the spotlight in that way. Must be somebody else you are referring to
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69841 on: April 16, 2022, 10:02:51 pm »
Good fight that, great finish by Smith.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69842 on: April 16, 2022, 10:30:20 pm »
Lol, easy win for Benn.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69843 on: April 16, 2022, 10:33:40 pm »
Waste of time. Hearn said big fight in the summer let's see who that is
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69844 on: April 16, 2022, 10:40:27 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on April 16, 2022, 10:33:40 pm
Waste of time. Hearn said big fight in the summer let's see who that is

If it isnt one of the big 5 in that division then whats the point.

Winner of the Spence vs Ugas fight or too soon?
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69845 on: April 16, 2022, 10:42:45 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on April 16, 2022, 10:40:27 pm
If it isnt one of the big 5 in that division then whats the point.

Winner of the Spence vs Ugas fight or too soon?

Too soon but he needs someone who will hit him back
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69846 on: April 16, 2022, 10:44:23 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on April 16, 2022, 10:40:27 pm
If it isnt one of the big 5 in that division then whats the point.

Winner of the Spence vs Ugas fight or too soon?
Spence would toy with him, way too big of a step up. Keith Thurman would be a good test.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69847 on: April 16, 2022, 10:44:43 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on April 16, 2022, 10:42:45 pm
Too soon but he needs someone who will hit him back

Agree too soon probably Garcia/Broner.

I wouldnt say he would beat Brook either Khan would be easy night for him he is done and he knows it
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69848 on: April 16, 2022, 10:48:52 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on April 16, 2022, 10:44:23 pm
Spence would toy with him, way too big of a step up. Keith Thurman would be a good test.

Didnt he call Porter out?

He needs a big fight to prove himself for sure. Thought he was wild tonight.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69849 on: April 16, 2022, 10:52:35 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on April 16, 2022, 10:48:52 pm
Didnt he call Porter out?

He needs a big fight to prove himself for sure. Thought he was wild tonight.
Porter retired last year, shame as he was a top fighter.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69850 on: April 16, 2022, 10:57:30 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on April 16, 2022, 10:52:35 pm
Porter retired last year, shame as he was a top fighter.

He is back
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69851 on: April 16, 2022, 11:38:58 pm »
Benn hasn't even cleared up the domestic scene never mind looking for world title shots.  ;D
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69852 on: April 17, 2022, 06:04:22 am »
Ref stops the fight in round 10. Spence by TKO. Calls out Crawford...will we get it though?

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69853 on: April 17, 2022, 06:31:33 am »
Quote from: King_doggerel on April 17, 2022, 06:04:22 am
Ref stops the fight in round 10. Spence by TKO. Calls out Crawford...will we get it though?

Crawford has to humble himself. He should forget any thoughts of 50/50 split

Spence can draw a crowd, does better on PPV and has 3 belts. Spence shouldn't take the piss with the split either but I think a 65/35 60/40 split is ok



Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69854 on: April 17, 2022, 08:20:22 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on April 16, 2022, 10:33:40 pm
Waste of time. Hearn said big fight in the summer let's see who that is
He says that after every fight ;D
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69855 on: April 17, 2022, 09:47:13 am »
I think Hearn knows without a marquee win he cant be PPV. He needs either a huge shot to shit name like Khan or a good competitive fight where he faces adversity
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69856 on: April 17, 2022, 10:06:19 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on April 17, 2022, 09:47:13 am
I think Hearn knows without a marquee win he cant be PPV. He needs either a huge shot to shit name like Khan or a good competitive fight where he faces adversity
Yeah I think a big name in his 40s will be what they're looking for. This kind of thing is what Paulie Malignaggi used to be for.

Partly I think the need to make him a PPV star is holding him back. Ideally you'd want to take him through the British, European and Commonwealth levels but with a name like his they need to squeeze the money out of him.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69857 on: April 17, 2022, 10:12:38 am »
He is fighting similar people to who Boots Ennis is and he has had about 8 fewer fights. He also had no amateur career. Think it is amazing where he is in his career.

Don't get the domestic scene shouts. Who is there that's interesting?

McKinnson maybe and maybe Kelly would have been a couple of years ago. Avanesyan is the only guy he is swerving but you can see why. Hard fight and still relies on Benn to sell the whole fight.

Sandor Martin is another one who would be decent and easy to make.

He should be looking to the US now I think. Porter would be ideal or maybe even Ugas.

Can see why he would want Mikey García too. Would be great for his profile in the states and get his name in the ring for the belts.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69858 on: April 17, 2022, 10:23:39 am »
Mikey Garcia would be too expensive for them.

Ugas will take some time to recover from this fight and feasting on a person who lost badly in their last fight isn't a good look

He should be fighting David Avensaisan for the simple fact he would have fought Kelly had he won but that fight isn't happening.

My guess would be Porter. Out of retirement, on the slide, not a hard puncher really
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69859 on: April 17, 2022, 10:44:06 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on April 17, 2022, 10:12:38 am
He is fighting similar people to who Boots Ennis is and he has had about 8 fewer fights. He also had no amateur career. Think it is amazing where he is in his career.

Don't get the domestic scene shouts. Who is there that's interesting?

McKinnson maybe and maybe Kelly would have been a couple of years ago. Avanesyan is the only guy he is swerving but you can see why. Hard fight and still relies on Benn to sell the whole fight.

Sandor Martin is another one who would be decent and easy to make.

He should be looking to the US now I think. Porter would be ideal or maybe even Ugas.

Can see why he would want Mikey García too. Would be great for his profile in the states and get his name in the ring for the belts.
I would have no problem at all with him taking his time given his lack of an amateur background. As I said, I'd be taking him up through the levels.

But you don't get to headline arena shows and call out the big names after every fight unless you're serious. He can't have his cake and eat it.

If he wants to stay humble and work his way up then good on him, but he's not.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69860 on: April 17, 2022, 02:50:29 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on April 17, 2022, 09:47:13 am
I think Hearn knows without a marquee win he cant be PPV. He needs either a huge shot to shit name like Khan or a good competitive fight where he faces adversity
That's definitely not a PPV given that he got absolutely battered recently  :D

Why not Brook though? I'm sure Brook would be up for another payday and the hypemasters can pretend it is a competitive fight, meaning it would likely do decent PPV views. In reality, Benn would destroy Brook in a few rounds but enough casuals will be fooled to make it worthwhile for everyone concerned.

Boots Ennis is another interesting fight but probably falls on the wrong side of the risk/reward ratio since there's no belt involved.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69861 on: April 17, 2022, 02:55:20 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on April 17, 2022, 02:50:29 pm
That's definitely not a PPV given that he got absolutely battered recently  :D

Why not Brook though? I'm sure Brook would be up for another payday and the hypemasters can pretend it is a competitive fight, meaning it would likely do decent PPV views. In reality, Benn would destroy Brook in a few rounds but enough casuals will be fooled to make it worthwhile for everyone concerned.

Boots Ennis is another interesting fight but probably falls on the wrong side of the risk/reward ratio since there's no belt involved.

Im not so sure Benn would destroy Brook he is young and hungry true but Brook hits hard as well harder than anyone he has faced.

It wont happen imo but still 😂

Hatton lad now he is pretty limited isnt he the kid doesnt seem to learn and he has no power either.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69862 on: April 17, 2022, 03:48:16 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on April 17, 2022, 02:50:29 pm
That's definitely not a PPV given that he got absolutely battered recently  :D

Why not Brook though? I'm sure Brook would be up for another payday and the hypemasters can pretend it is a competitive fight, meaning it would likely do decent PPV views. In reality, Benn would destroy Brook in a few rounds but enough casuals will be fooled to make it worthwhile for everyone concerned.

Boots Ennis is another interesting fight but probably falls on the wrong side of the risk/reward ratio since there's no belt involved.

No sorry I meant that getting the Khan scalp would help him become PPV as he would have his scalp. He would batter Khan but Brook smashes him for me
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69863 on: April 17, 2022, 04:15:21 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on April 17, 2022, 03:48:16 pm
No sorry I meant that getting the Khan scalp would help him become PPV as he would have his scalp. He would batter Khan but Brook smashes him for me
Don't let Brook's fight with Khan fool you. He beat an absolute shell of a fighter in Khan. If Benn vs Brook is made, I'd be putting a sizeable sum on Benn flattening Brook to be honest.

Quote from: Legs on April 17, 2022, 02:55:20 pm
Im not so sure Benn would destroy Brook he is young and hungry true but Brook hits hard as well harder than anyone he has faced.

It wont happen imo but still 😂

Hatton lad now he is pretty limited isnt he the kid doesnt seem to learn and he has no power either.
Yeah. His team can only carry on the charade for so long. At some point they'll have to match him with tougher opponents and he'll be exposed then.

In his defence, he is only 21 with seven pro fights and hardly any amateur experience from what I can tell. What he could use is a lengthy spell training and becoming a better boxer with a few fights away from the spotlight. However, his team continue to put him on undercards of big fights so his every move is scrutinised.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69864 on: April 18, 2022, 12:23:59 am »
Welterweight division is getting stacked again. No way they put Benn in against any live opponent unless they want him to get a bad beating.  Like I said the guy hasn't even cleaned up the Domestic or European scene and he's looknig at the elite fighters of the division?  ;D
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69865 on: April 18, 2022, 10:43:01 am »
Essuman is a name Benn could step in with good fighter, unbeaten and commonwealth champion.

He would give him a test along with Avanesyan.

Wouldnt mind seeing him give Broner a beating complete cock.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69866 on: April 18, 2022, 10:02:18 pm »
Just heard Amir Khan has been robbed at gun point in Leyton. Hope his family is ok.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69867 on: Yesterday at 01:57:39 pm »
Quote from: Usman1987 on April 18, 2022, 10:02:18 pm
Just heard Amir Khan has been robbed at gun point in Leyton. Hope his family is ok.
That's terrible.  He wears a very expensive watch (£100k) which he's fairly well known for so I expect he'd been targetted for a while.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69868 on: Yesterday at 02:02:17 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 01:57:39 pm
That's terrible.  He wears a very expensive watch (£100k) which he's fairly well known for so I expect he'd been targetted for a while.

Yeh it was the watch they took. Hope he and his family are okay.

On a less serious note at least he knows how the people who bought the Khan v Brook PPV feel like now.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69869 on: Yesterday at 02:03:25 pm »
Al mate, you nicked my joke.  ;D

But I do hope he and his family are okay on a serious note.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69870 on: Yesterday at 07:44:46 pm »
Whyte not showed up for open training today. He really is phoning this one in, I feel like he's avoiding contact with Fury because he knows he can wind him up and he doesn't want that.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69871 on: Today at 01:05:06 am »
Just got confirmation but my cousin got tickets for Wembley at the weekend for Fury v Whyte.  Apparently good seats too my dickhead cousin claims. Usually we're up in the gods.  ;D
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69872 on: Today at 07:59:51 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:05:06 am
Just got confirmation but my cousin got tickets for Wembley at the weekend for Fury v Whyte.  Apparently good seats too my dickhead cousin claims. Usually we're up in the gods.  ;D
Nice one mate, I tried for that and one and had no luck.

Going to be a moody crowd though!  You'll be defending that Maltese title ;D
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69873 on: Today at 02:12:13 pm »
Always mate. I take on all comers be it a kebab or cheese and onion pastie fat bastard or a brick wall.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69874 on: Today at 08:11:05 pm »
Casual fan here, is it me or is Fury not quite acting his usual self? Seems just a bit off, the Kinahan questions irked him, but he just seems quite passive?
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69875 on: Today at 08:15:53 pm »
Quote from: TomDcs on Today at 08:11:05 pm
Casual fan here, is it me or is Fury not quite acting his usual self? Seems just a bit off, the Kinahan questions irked him, but he just seems quite passive?
Seemed a bit off to me as well, thought there would be a lot of back and forth but it's all respect. I think he's bipolar so you never know which Tyson Fury you're going to get. It's John Fury who needs a slap. Senior citizen and still acting like a twat.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69876 on: Today at 08:47:25 pm »
The Kinahan question irked him because he's still involved in and around Fury's inner circle and he doesn't want to be asked question on it.  Just like he doesn't like questions asked about his doping violation.  ;D
