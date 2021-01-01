« previous next »
Boxing thread

Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #69840
Kinahan isn't really one for the spotlight in that way. Must be somebody else you are referring to
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #69841
Good fight that, great finish by Smith.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #69842
Lol, easy win for Benn.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #69843
Waste of time. Hearn said big fight in the summer let's see who that is
Wghennessy

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #69844
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby
Waste of time. Hearn said big fight in the summer let's see who that is

If it isnt one of the big 5 in that division then whats the point.

Winner of the Spence vs Ugas fight or too soon?
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #69845
Quote from: Wghennessy
If it isnt one of the big 5 in that division then whats the point.

Winner of the Spence vs Ugas fight or too soon?

Too soon but he needs someone who will hit him back
I've been a good boy.

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #69846
Quote from: Wghennessy
If it isnt one of the big 5 in that division then whats the point.

Winner of the Spence vs Ugas fight or too soon?
Spence would toy with him, way too big of a step up. Keith Thurman would be a good test.
Legs

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #69847
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby
Too soon but he needs someone who will hit him back

Agree too soon probably Garcia/Broner.

I wouldnt say he would beat Brook either Khan would be easy night for him he is done and he knows it
Wghennessy

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #69848
Quote from: I've been a good boy.
Spence would toy with him, way too big of a step up. Keith Thurman would be a good test.

Didnt he call Porter out?

He needs a big fight to prove himself for sure. Thought he was wild tonight.
I've been a good boy.

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #69849
Quote from: Wghennessy
Didnt he call Porter out?

He needs a big fight to prove himself for sure. Thought he was wild tonight.
Porter retired last year, shame as he was a top fighter.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #69850
Quote from: I've been a good boy.
Porter retired last year, shame as he was a top fighter.

He is back
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #69851
Benn hasn't even cleared up the domestic scene never mind looking for world title shots.  ;D
