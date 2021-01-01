Waste of time. Hearn said big fight in the summer let's see who that is
If it isnt one of the big 5 in that division then whats the point.Winner of the Spence vs Ugas fight or too soon?
Too soon but he needs someone who will hit him back
Spence would toy with him, way too big of a step up. Keith Thurman would be a good test.
Didnt he call Porter out?He needs a big fight to prove himself for sure. Thought he was wild tonight.
Porter retired last year, shame as he was a top fighter.
