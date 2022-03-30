« previous next »
Boxing thread

Naoya Inoue will rematch Nonito Donaire in a WBA, WBC & IBF Bantamweight world title unification on June 7th in Japan.
Quote from: Alf on March 27, 2022, 12:31:30 pm
I enjoyed the Warrington fight. Martinez has a lot of heart, not sure if the first cut was caused by a clash of heads & did wonder if Josh would gas out & Kiko would take him out eventually like he did with Galahad. Would love to see Leigh Wood fight Warrington, think that would be a proper scrap. As for a rematch with Lara, I think that's all wrong for Josh.

Thought Warrington was very lucky, was warned repeatedly starting first round about something I've heard referred to as "crowbarring". Use of the head/shoulder/elbow to simultaneously split the guard and land a shot already thrown. It's a rather underhand technique notably used by the usually more rangey fighter. In retrospect the ref should have called it a no contest after that headclash cut over kikos left eye, you cant swing your head round like a wrecking ball, theres rules. Dont like em, dont box.
He says he re-watched the fight and he still thinks he's won.   ;D

Quote from: Samie on April  5, 2022, 01:24:57 am
He says he re-watched the fight and he still thinks he's won.   ;D


I think fighters need to have a certain kind of unnatural self belief else they wouldn't do it.  I don't think you see it that often that someone wins on a bad decision and then says publicly that they lost.

Think Canelo said that the CJ Ross card was wrong when he fought Mayweather, but he lost that fight anyway.  I think John and Peter Fury both said that McDermott was robbed but I don't remember Tyson saying anything.  Leonard might have admitted he lost to Hearns in their rematch maybe.
Quote from: Samie on April  5, 2022, 01:24:57 am
He says he re-watched the fight and he still thinks he's won.   ;D



Making himself looking a prick.
Quote from: Lusty on April  5, 2022, 10:50:17 am
I think fighters need to have a certain kind of unnatural self belief else they wouldn't do it.  I don't think you see it that often that someone wins on a bad decision and then says publicly that they lost.

Think Canelo said that the CJ Ross card was wrong when he fought Mayweather, but he lost that fight anyway.  I think John and Peter Fury both said that McDermott was robbed but I don't remember Tyson saying anything.  Leonard might have admitted he lost to Hearns in their rematch maybe.

I agree with your overall point mate but this was such a bad screwjob he's better off saying nothing.  Even his ma wouldn't believe he beat Jack on that night.
Not the first elite fighter to get a gift and wont be the last
So, nobody comments on the womens boxing that took place last weekend..............?

Seems a bit sexist in here  ;)
Outside of Taylor-Serrano and Shields-Marshall I'm just not interested
Quote from: Red-Soldier on April  5, 2022, 02:04:15 pm
So, nobody comments on the womens boxing that took place last weekend..............?

Seems a bit sexist in here  ;)
:D

Marshall has power but her record looks a bit like Wilder's before he fought Fury to be honest. Shields is the better boxer so I am a little surprised that so many people are picking Marshall. She might find the Shields puzzle tough to solve and could end up looking a bit lost.
Selby has announced his retirement today.
Quality operator
Quote from: Samie on April  5, 2022, 01:55:01 pm
I agree with your overall point mate but this was such a bad screwjob he's better off saying nothing.  Even his ma wouldn't believe he beat Jack on that night.
Yeah that would be the right thing to do.  Just say you thought it was close.
Joyce v Parker is in negotiations for a fight. Possibly in late summer. 
Quote from: Samie on April  6, 2022, 04:19:11 pm
Joyce v Parker is in negotiations for a fight. Possibly in late summer. 
Quote from: Samie on April  6, 2022, 04:19:11 pm
Joyce v Parker is in negotiations for a fight. Possibly in late summer.
It's an interesting fight in terms of two contenders fighting in what seems to be a fairly even content on paper.

In terms of the actual fight, it will be as dull as fuck  ;D
The Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua rematch is now being planned for July 23rd. [@DanRafael1]
Quote from: Samie on April  8, 2022, 05:20:42 pm


Feel sorry for Joshua regardless of the result on the night. Either he wins, then Usyk wasn't in the right frame of mind re: conflict. He loses, then he's a boxer that wasn't that great to begin with
Streams for golovkin ? Currently round 2
Edit.. too far gone. I was expecting this at around 2.30!!!
Quote from: jonkrux on April  9, 2022, 01:28:41 pm
Streams for golovkin ? Currently round 2
Edit.. too far gone. I was expecting this at around 2.30!!!
Fucks sake. I was expecting it about 10pm tonight ;D
It was in Japan mate so think Aussie times i.e the mornings.  ;D

As for the fight a decent win for Golovkin but the man is 40 now or something it's showing.
Quote from: Samie on April  9, 2022, 02:00:17 pm
It was in Japan mate so think Aussie times i.e the mornings.  ;D

As for the fight a decent win for Golovkin but the man is 40 now or something it's showing.
Think Canelo will get the legit win in the 3rd fight then?
Aye.

Canelo wins the 3rd with ease Imo.
Shame about the first fight
He shouldn't go near Canelo, as much as he might want to avenge the two losses. Father time catches up with everyone eventually.
Connor Benn calling out Adrien Broner.   That's not a bad fight at this stage of Benn's career. ;D
