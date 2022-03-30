I enjoyed the Warrington fight. Martinez has a lot of heart, not sure if the first cut was caused by a clash of heads & did wonder if Josh would gas out & Kiko would take him out eventually like he did with Galahad. Would love to see Leigh Wood fight Warrington, think that would be a proper scrap. As for a rematch with Lara, I think that's all wrong for Josh.



Thought Warrington was very lucky, was warned repeatedly starting first round about something I've heard referred to as "crowbarring". Use of the head/shoulder/elbow to simultaneously split the guard and land a shot already thrown. It's a rather underhand technique notably used by the usually more rangey fighter. In retrospect the ref should have called it a no contest after that headclash cut over kikos left eye, you cant swing your head round like a wrecking ball, theres rules. Dont like em, dont box.