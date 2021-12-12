« previous next »
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69720 on: Yesterday at 11:56:49 pm »
Seen it again. Still not convinced a punch done the damage
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69721 on: Yesterday at 11:57:15 pm »
That was a great fight and respect to Leigh Wood how he has reacted.

Hopefully Conlon is fine.

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69722 on: Today at 12:00:22 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:56:49 pm
Seen it again. Still not convinced a punch done the damage

Maybe when he smashed his head off the canvas at the end of the 11th? Just a really weird ending.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69723 on: Today at 12:02:37 am »
For about the last 30 seconds of the fight he was gone.

I really hope hes ok

It reminds me of the Eubank - Watson fight
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69724 on: Today at 12:03:30 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:00:22 am
Maybe when he smashed his head off the canvas at the end of the 11th? Just a really weird ending.

Didnt Conlon step up in weight ?

Punches are obviously harder the further up you go
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69725 on: Today at 12:03:45 am »
Great fight that.

Hope Conlon is ok
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69726 on: Today at 12:07:42 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:49:34 pm
What do you expect from the English?
Am I missing something here or are you just being a gobshite?
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69727 on: Today at 12:17:06 am »
scary stuff that. Watched the replay over and over and it looks like he just crumbles without really being hit. He looked fucked from rd7/8 on. But the way he went down was scary, like Michael Watson
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69728 on: Today at 12:20:22 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:44:51 pm
Fucking disgusting from the rats in the crowd. Scumbags
What happened here?
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69729 on: Today at 12:21:14 am »
Just seen a ringside angle. Could well be the final right that does the damage

https://twitter.com/TheCombatCorner/status/1502797490139148292?t=wltJug9AqZkegbcI7BMMIQ&s=19
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69730 on: Today at 12:21:39 am »
 
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 12:20:22 am
What happened here?

Rats in the crowd booing when Conlan was being seen to by the medics, and Wood and his team having to try to tell them to wind their neck in

He's at hospital, conscious and stable. Good news.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69731 on: Today at 12:23:40 am »
Frank Smith, Matchroom:
Michael Conlan arrived at hospital, conscious and stable 🙏
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69732 on: Today at 12:31:39 am »
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 12:02:37 am
For about the last 30 seconds of the fight he was gone.

I really hope hes ok

It reminds me of the Eubank - Watson fight
Is what I thought as well, looked gassed and I think that's what did it as opposed to a proper KO punch.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69733 on: Today at 12:33:39 am »
Medical protocols have got 10x better since then but I get what you mean mate.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69734 on: Today at 12:33:48 am »
The other angle, looks like a decent straight right that done him. Actually relieved at that to be honest
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69735 on: Today at 01:47:25 am »
Wishing Mick Conlan a speedy recovery, was watching the fight on my phone the rattler home from Brighton. Cracking fight, just hope he's ok.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69736 on: Today at 09:28:01 am »
The good news is Conlon seems to be ok he is even joking about a rematch.

He was in control up to the 9th then Wood seemed to be getting the better of the exchanges.

A lot people predictions seemed to be spot on that Conlon bosses first half then Wood comes back later.

It was an exciting fight and all it takes is one shot to change a fight.

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69737 on: Today at 12:48:45 pm »
He should get a rematch but should regroup first.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69738 on: Today at 01:10:22 pm »
Absolutely delighted to wake up to the news this morning that he is ok. Cracking fight, would definitely tune in a for a rematch.
