Was listening to Catterall in his fight disciples interview today. Comes across really well.



If the fight is correctly promoted I think it has Froch Groves II potential. Especially with it being Scotland v England too. Put it at Wembley/Hamden with the right promotion and I think it sells. It has been a huge talking point and I think a lot of people would really want Catterall to win.



If Caterrall does pick up a couple of belts and Taylor loses to Crawford then Catterall could get a decent split too.



Interesting that Catterall is a free agent promoter wise at the moment. He would be a good pick up for someone.



That would be great, honestly the best result for Catterall in all this is a nice juicy payday, he's not going to get a chance at the undisputed title again no matter how much he deserves it.I don't think it has Froch/Groves potential though. There's parallels between Froch and Taylor in that Froch was doing good things overseas but never really got recognition here and was not even on TV a lot in the UK, but by the time he got to Groves he was a legit PPV star through the Bute and Kessler fights. I think this fight for Taylor was supposed to do for him what the Bute fight did for Froch but he ballsed it up.Catterall doesn't really have George Groves material either. Groves was a wind up merchant who got under Froch's skin and who you were willing to pay to see him get knocked out. The first fight was action packed as well and you knew the second fight was going to be entertaining, Catterall doesn't really have that kind of style to capture the imagination.I don't know if there's an option to do a catchweight and still have the belts on the line, that might be the best option.