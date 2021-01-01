« previous next »
Legs

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 08:46:19 pm
With Fury he says one thing then a day later he says another.

If he beats Whyte no chance he retires too much money in a Usyk/AJ fight.

Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 10:51:16 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:19:49 pm
I say Jack takes it. That performance he put on against Josh first time round tells me he'll do it again.

It's need to be for all the marbles at 140lbs or it doesn't matter
RAWK Meltdown #1

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 11:40:33 pm
Jack Catterall on Instagram:

Quote
"Nothing will ever change how I feel about Saturday. I won that fight. I came to the champions country and gave him a lesson. The decision doesnt sit well with me and i dont think it ever will. They stole a moment in my life il never get back. I stand with everyone and agree big changes need to be made, the corruption in the sport we all love is so damaging 💔

The support Ive received since has been overwhelming and for that I thank you all.

Uncrowned King"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CahvVWtgUMe/?utm_source=ig_embed

Meanwhile, Josh Taylor says:

Quote
"I won the fight, I know I won the fight."

The BBC report:

Quote
"He took a few days to reflect and then congratulated Catterall for his performance, but the 'Tartan Tornado' is still adamant he won the fight. He also says he welcomes a rematch, on the condition it takes place welterweight."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/boxing/60549535


So, is Taylor basically saying that all those belts are no longer up for grabs should there be a rematch. Basically, that Catterall will have to meet him in the next weight class, but win or lose....Taylor still gets to keep all his super lightweight "credentials." ??

I'd be sorely tempted to put on the extra 12 pounds and put this to bed once and for all if it was me. On Catterall's 5' 7" frame, he could pack quite a punch with that extra bit of ballast....

At least he'd be able to resolve the issue one way or the other and look back with pride and dignity once he's an old man!!

Imagine Catterall stalking Taylor right into the next weight class...just to get his justice!!

Now there's a story waiting to be written.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 11:59:56 pm
No, if/when Taylor moves up those titles at his current weight are up for grabs.  So if Catterall v Taylor II happens its' not for anything other than pride.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 07:56:58 am
You'd think that the smart think for Catterall to do would be to pick up one or two of the easy belts at 140 once Taylor vacates, get a couple of wins over some soft targets, and hope Taylor makes a splash at 147 ahead of a rematch.  It could elevate the rematch to a genuine PPV quality fight, at the moment it would be a domestic curiosity (which is a bit mad considering Taylor is an undisputed champion).

The problem is though that I think there's a good chance Taylor gets spanked all over the place at 147 and the rematch becomes even less important.  Taylor would be damaged goods with no belts, not the unbeated undisputed champion that Catterall should have got on his CV.
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 08:55:35 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 06:41:48 pm
Not even close to being the greatest heavyweight, let alone greatest fighter. I place Mayweather higher than him. Beat a very limited fighter in Wilder 3 times and a bunch of taxi drivers.

Well yes, you're quite right though it is remarkable that ANYONE would even think Tyson fucking Fury is an all-time great heavyweight!

Sometimes I feel as if I live in an alternate universe, because in the one I inhabit, the notion that someone who has THREE world title wins is regarded as a great heavyweight would be deemed laughable. Especially when two of them came against the worst multi-defense HW champion since Primo Carnera.

Fury hasn't even proved he is the best HW in one of the weakest eras of the division  :lmao :lmao :lmao  Greatest heavyweight? You could make an argument that Ernie Terrell achieved more than Fury has at this point! Terrell beat Cleveland Williams, Zora Folley, Bob Foster, Eddie Machen, George Chuvalo, and Doug Jones and was the WBA champion with a total of three world title wins  :D

Also, comparing him to Mayweather is like comparing Billy Joe Saunders to Marvin Hagler. Both world champions, one ever so slightly better than the other  ;D

Lennox Lewis would send him to sleep FFS.

Quote from: Lusty on Today at 07:56:58 am
You'd think that the smart think for Catterall to do would be to pick up one or two of the easy belts at 140 once Taylor vacates, get a couple of wins over some soft targets, and hope Taylor makes a splash at 147 ahead of a rematch.  It could elevate the rematch to a genuine PPV quality fight, at the moment it would be a domestic curiosity (which is a bit mad considering Taylor is an undisputed champion).

The problem is though that I think there's a good chance Taylor gets spanked all over the place at 147 and the rematch becomes even less important.  Taylor would be damaged goods with no belts, not the unbeated undisputed champion that Catterall should have got on his CV.
Taylor ain't beating Crawford unless he survives the 12 rounds and gets another bent decision. However, I think Crawford could take it out of the judge's hands.
Dull Tools

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 09:01:18 am
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 07:56:58 am
You'd think that the smart think for Catterall to do would be to pick up one or two of the easy belts at 140 once Taylor vacates, get a couple of wins over some soft targets, and hope Taylor makes a splash at 147 ahead of a rematch.  It could elevate the rematch to a genuine PPV quality fight, at the moment it would be a domestic curiosity (which is a bit mad considering Taylor is an undisputed champion).

The problem is though that I think there's a good chance Taylor gets spanked all over the place at 147 and the rematch becomes even less important.  Taylor would be damaged goods with no belts, not the unbeated undisputed champion that Catterall should have got on his CV.
Was listening to Catterall in his fight disciples interview today. Comes across really well.

If the fight is correctly promoted I think it has Froch Groves II potential. Especially with it being Scotland v England too. Put it at Wembley/Hamden with the right promotion and I think it sells. It has been a huge talking point and I think a lot of people would really want Catterall to win.

If Caterrall does pick up a couple of belts and Taylor loses to Crawford then Catterall could get a decent split too.

Interesting that Catterall is a free agent promoter wise at the moment. He would be a good pick up for someone.
Fordy

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 09:49:08 am
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 07:56:58 am
You'd think that the smart think for Catterall to do would be to pick up one or two of the easy belts at 140 once Taylor vacates, get a couple of wins over some soft targets, and hope Taylor makes a splash at 147 ahead of a rematch.  It could elevate the rematch to a genuine PPV quality fight, at the moment it would be a domestic curiosity (which is a bit mad considering Taylor is an undisputed champion).

The problem is though that I think there's a good chance Taylor gets spanked all over the place at 147 and the rematch becomes even less important.  Taylor would be damaged goods with no belts, not the unbeated undisputed champion that Catterall should have got on his CV.

But would Taylor give up the belts?

Wont he be allowed to move up in weight fight for a world title then come back down and have a voluntary defence to keep the belts to try keep the belts?
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 09:49:44 am
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 09:01:18 am
Was listening to Catterall in his fight disciples interview today. Comes across really well.

If the fight is correctly promoted I think it has Froch Groves II potential. Especially with it being Scotland v England too. Put it at Wembley/Hamden with the right promotion and I think it sells. It has been a huge talking point and I think a lot of people would really want Catterall to win.

If Caterrall does pick up a couple of belts and Taylor loses to Crawford then Catterall could get a decent split too.

Interesting that Catterall is a free agent promoter wise at the moment. He would be a good pick up for someone.
That would be great, honestly the best result for Catterall in all this is a nice juicy payday, he's not going to get a chance at the undisputed title again no matter how much he deserves it.

I don't think it has Froch/Groves potential though.  There's parallels between Froch and Taylor in that Froch was doing good things overseas but never really got recognition here and was not even on TV a lot in the UK, but by the time he got to Groves he was a legit PPV star through the Bute and Kessler fights.  I think this fight for Taylor was supposed to do for him what the Bute fight did for Froch but he ballsed it up.

Catterall doesn't really have George Groves material either.  Groves was a wind up merchant who got under Froch's skin and who you were willing to pay to see him get knocked out.  The first fight was action packed as well and you knew the second fight was going to be entertaining, Catterall doesn't really have that kind of style to capture the imagination.

I don't know if there's an option to do a catchweight and still have the belts on the line, that might be the best option.
Lusty

Today at 09:58:05 am
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 09:49:08 am
But would Taylor give up the belts?

Wont he be allowed to move up in weight fight for a world title then come back down and have a voluntary defence to keep the belts to try keep the belts?
Not 100% sure of the rules, but he's finished at 140 in any case.  I don't know what the rules are regarding catchweights etc.
Alf

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 10:08:04 am
Just read that Wasserman will have 5 free to air shows on Channel 5. Their stable includes Eubank Jr, Josh Kelly & Nathan Gorman.
Dull Tools

Today at 12:24:03 pm
Quote from: Alf on Today at 10:08:04 am
Just read that Wasserman will have 5 free to air shows on Channel 5. Their stable includes Eubank Jr, Josh Kelly & Nathan Gorman.
Would be great for a prospect to sign there. If I was an Olympian, being a major signing on free to air is the best place to be for your first 10 or so fights.
