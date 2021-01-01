Not even close to being the greatest heavyweight, let alone greatest fighter. I place Mayweather higher than him. Beat a very limited fighter in Wilder 3 times and a bunch of taxi drivers.
Well yes, you're quite right though it is remarkable that ANYONE would even think Tyson fucking Fury is an all-time great heavyweight!
Sometimes I feel as if I live in an alternate universe, because in the one I inhabit, the notion that someone who has THREE world title wins is regarded as a great heavyweight would be deemed laughable. Especially when two of them came against the worst multi-defense HW champion since Primo Carnera.
Fury hasn't even proved he is the best HW in one of the weakest eras of the division
Greatest heavyweight? You could make an argument that Ernie Terrell achieved more than Fury has at this point! Terrell beat Cleveland Williams, Zora Folley, Bob Foster, Eddie Machen, George Chuvalo, and Doug Jones and was the WBA champion with a total of three world title wins
Also, comparing him to Mayweather is like comparing Billy Joe Saunders to Marvin Hagler. Both world champions, one ever so slightly better than the other
Lennox Lewis would send him to sleep FFS.
You'd think that the smart think for Catterall to do would be to pick up one or two of the easy belts at 140 once Taylor vacates, get a couple of wins over some soft targets, and hope Taylor makes a splash at 147 ahead of a rematch. It could elevate the rematch to a genuine PPV quality fight, at the moment it would be a domestic curiosity (which is a bit mad considering Taylor is an undisputed champion).
The problem is though that I think there's a good chance Taylor gets spanked all over the place at 147 and the rematch becomes even less important. Taylor would be damaged goods with no belts, not the unbeated undisputed champion that Catterall should have got on his CV.
Taylor ain't beating Crawford unless he survives the 12 rounds and gets another bent decision. However, I think Crawford could take it out of the judge's hands.