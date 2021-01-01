« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1737 1738 1739 1740 1741 [1742]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3305480 times)

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69640 on: Yesterday at 08:46:19 pm »
With Fury he says one thing then a day later he says another.

If he beats Whyte no chance he retires too much money in a Usyk/AJ fight.

Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,948
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69641 on: Yesterday at 10:51:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:19:49 pm
I say Jack takes it. That performance he put on against Josh first time round tells me he'll do it again.

It's need to be for all the marbles at 140lbs or it doesn't matter
Logged

Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,104
  • " When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69642 on: Yesterday at 11:40:33 pm »
Jack Catterall on Instagram:

Quote
"Nothing will ever change how I feel about Saturday. I won that fight. I came to the champions country and gave him a lesson. The decision doesnt sit well with me and i dont think it ever will. They stole a moment in my life il never get back. I stand with everyone and agree big changes need to be made, the corruption in the sport we all love is so damaging 💔

The support Ive received since has been overwhelming and for that I thank you all.

Uncrowned King"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CahvVWtgUMe/?utm_source=ig_embed

Meanwhile, Josh Taylor says:

Quote
"I won the fight, I know I won the fight."

The BBC report:

Quote
"He took a few days to reflect and then congratulated Catterall for his performance, but the 'Tartan Tornado' is still adamant he won the fight. He also says he welcomes a rematch, on the condition it takes place welterweight."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/boxing/60549535


So, is Taylor basically saying that all those belts are no longer up for grabs should there be a rematch. Basically, that Catterall will have to meet him in the next weight class, but win or lose....Taylor still gets to keep all his super lightweight "credentials." ??

I'd be sorely tempted to put on the extra 12 pounds and put this to bed once and for all if it was me. On Catterall's 5' 7" frame, he could pack quite a punch with that extra bit of ballast....

At least he'd be able to resolve the issue one way or the other and look back with pride and dignity once he's an old man!!

Imagine Catterall stalking Taylor right into the next weight class...just to get his justice!!

Now there's a story waiting to be written.
Logged
YNWA

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,409
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69643 on: Yesterday at 11:59:56 pm »
No, if/when Taylor moves up those titles at his current weight are up for grabs.  So if Catterall v Taylor II happens its' not for anything other than pride.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1737 1738 1739 1740 1741 [1742]   Go Up
« previous next »
 