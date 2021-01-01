Quote

"Nothing will ever change how I feel about Saturday. I won that fight. I came to the champions country and gave him a lesson. The decision doesnt sit well with me and i dont think it ever will. They stole a moment in my life il never get back. I stand with everyone and agree big changes need to be made, the corruption in the sport we all love is so damaging 💔



The support Ive received since has been overwhelming and for that I thank you all.



Uncrowned King"

Quote

"I won the fight, I know I won the fight."

Quote

"He took a few days to reflect and then congratulated Catterall for his performance, but the 'Tartan Tornado' is still adamant he won the fight. He also says he welcomes a rematch, on the condition it takes place welterweight."

on Instagram:Meanwhile,says:The BBC report:So, is Taylor basically saying that all those belts are no longer up for grabs should there be a rematch. Basically, that Catterall will have to meet him in the next weight class, but win or lose....Taylor??I'd be sorely tempted to put on the extra 12 pounds and put this to bed once and for all if it was me. On Catterall's 5' 7" frame, he could pack quite a punch with that extra bit of ballast....At least he'd be able to resolve the issue one way or the other and look back with pride and dignity once he's an old man!!Imagine Catterall stalking Taylor right into the next weight class...just to get his justice!!Now there's a story waiting to be written.