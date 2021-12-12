« previous next »
Author Topic: Boxing thread

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69280 on: Today at 09:29:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:07:51 pm
Seems like I'm into masochism as well. Been watching this shite now.

Ive even paid for it. Sick .
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69281 on: Today at 09:30:07 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:29:21 pm
Ive even paid for it. Sick .

How much was it ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69282 on: Today at 09:31:57 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:30:07 pm
How much was it ?

The usual 19.99

Fat bloke getting slapped around now by an ex Olympian . Lasted 2 mins of 1 round .
Logged

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,409
  • JFT97
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69283 on: Today at 09:33:19 pm »
Just switched it on Clark v Darnell  :o Im assuming Darnell took this fight at the last minute, one of the most mismatched fights Ive ever seen.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,022
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69284 on: Today at 09:40:03 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:29:21 pm
Ive even paid for it. Sick .

This is worse than the extortionist fees you pay for a season ticked at the Emirates.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,022
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69285 on: Today at 09:43:04 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 09:33:19 pm
Just switched it on Clark v Darnell  :o Im assuming Darnell took this fight at the last minute, one of the most mismatched fights Ive ever seen.

Fat tub of lard.  ;D
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69286 on: Today at 09:43:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:40:03 pm
This is worse than the extortionist fees you pay for a season ticked at the Emirates.

Im used to getting fleeced
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69287 on: Today at 09:44:56 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 09:33:19 pm
Just switched it on Clark v Darnell  :o Im assuming Darnell took this fight at the last minute, one of the most mismatched fights Ive ever seen.

The towel shouldve gone in before the first bell.

women world title fight coming up
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69288 on: Today at 09:54:59 pm »
Has anyone got a steam for the Khan fight?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,022
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69289 on: Today at 09:55:55 pm »
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69290 on: Today at 10:00:33 pm »
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69291 on: Today at 10:02:25 pm »
Liverpool girl wins world title, fight stopped too early though , other girl was ready to rumble
Logged

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,261
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69292 on: Today at 10:03:17 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:02:25 pm
Liverpool girl wins world title, fight stopped too early though , other girl was ready to rumble

Nah she was done. Her corner wanted to lob the towell in
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online King_doggerel

  • "What the fuck is a baldrick?"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,490
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69293 on: Today at 10:07:16 pm »
that was lovely from Miss GB!
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,022
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69294 on: Today at 10:09:36 pm »
Time for the shit fest now. I should be eating a chicken salad in protest for fucks sakes.
Logged

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,409
  • JFT97
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69295 on: Today at 10:09:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:55:55 pm
http://km.freestreams-live1.com/box/

Cheers, seems a good link so far. Better than my IPTV as thats been shite today.
Logged

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,900
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69296 on: Today at 10:09:44 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 09:33:19 pm
Just switched it on Clark v Darnell  :o Im assuming Darnell took this fight at the last minute, one of the most mismatched fights Ive ever seen.
Darnell was asking for tickets for the fight from his manager on Thursday. His manager asked Boxxer and they offered him the Clark fight instead. True story.

He is normally a cruiserweight too.
Logged

Online Wghennessy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69297 on: Today at 10:09:45 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 10:03:17 pm
Nah she was done. Her corner wanted to lob the towell in

She was aware enough to tell them not to. She was absolutely fine to carry on. Would she have won? Prob not but thats not what the stoppage is for.

Joke.
Logged

Online Wghennessy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69298 on: Today at 10:11:28 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:09:44 pm
Darnell was asking for tickets for the fight from his manager on Thursday. His manager asked Boxxer and they offered him the Clark fight instead. True story.

He is normally a cruiserweight too.

Cruiserweight wear? The pleasure beach? Pizza hut?

Absolute joke of a match up.
Logged

Online Mactavish

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69299 on: Today at 10:21:13 pm »
As much as I'm over the moon for Natasha, that's one gift of a world title for her.
Logged

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,409
  • JFT97
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69300 on: Today at 10:29:23 pm »
Apparently theres a dispute from Brook regarding the gloves.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:33:37 pm by jonnypb »
Logged

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,900
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69301 on: Today at 10:29:31 pm »
Quote from: Mactavish on Today at 10:21:13 pm
As much as I'm over the moon for Natasha, that's one gift of a world title for her.
How was the other girl up for a title. She had lost 2 of her last 3 fights.
Logged

Online stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,500
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69302 on: Today at 10:32:03 pm »
Get on with it
Logged

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,183
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69303 on: Today at 10:33:19 pm »
I hope Brook knocks Khan spark out.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,447
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69304 on: Today at 10:34:14 pm »
Oh good, it's not just my stream then.. It's more buildup fluff

Come on!!

Want Brook to win I guess.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,126
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69305 on: Today at 10:35:10 pm »
Fordy will be loving this  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,943
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69306 on: Today at 10:35:13 pm »
Timothy Bradley's head has changed from a lightbulb shape to a perfect sphere.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,447
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69307 on: Today at 10:37:21 pm »
That Batman calzone looks alright
Logged

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,409
  • JFT97
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69308 on: Today at 10:38:16 pm »
Gloves are on.. lets hope for a decent fight!
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,892
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69309 on: Today at 10:39:01 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:35:10 pm
Fordy will be loving this  :D

He wont! Its his RAWK future on the line
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,447
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69310 on: Today at 10:42:24 pm »
LET'S GET THIS PARTY STARTED?

Rumble mate.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,022
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69311 on: Today at 10:42:38
How did Boxxer get Buffer?  ;D
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69312 on: Today at 10:42:54 pm »
Biggest ring walk of his life and he went for that shit  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69313 on: Today at 10:43:20 pm »
Amir Khant and Kels broke , should be a good one.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,447
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69314 on: Today at 10:43:38 pm »
Not exactly Eye of the Tiger this..
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69315 on: Today at 10:45:11 pm »
Why the fuck didn't he do this in the changing room,could hit the pads and made them wait a bit longer.



Amateur hour.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 612
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69316 on: Today at 10:45:56 pm »
Is this a concert or a boxing match?!
Logged

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,352
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69317 on: Today at 10:46:10 pm »
WTF is this shit? :lmao
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,943
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69318 on: Today at 10:46:26 pm »
What's he up to with the gloves there?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,022
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69319 on: Today at 10:47:09 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:46:26 pm
What's he up to with the gloves there?

hes' not happy with it.
Logged
