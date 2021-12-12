It looks at though Eubank's hand speed & jab have improved under Roy Jones. Previously it was his work rate that was his most impressive feature but Williams was the busier fighter last night. Never had Eubank winning by a landslide either 3 or 4 points though.



Keith Thurman was impressive this morning against Barrios. Landed prolifically & never looked any worse for being out of the ring for 900 days since losing to Manny Pacquiao.



Eubank looked tired by round 9 honestly. He used to have a better engine than this, perhaps a change in training is causing it? His claim he did what he did to teach Williams a lesson is horseshit. Getting a ko and giving him a sustained beating is a bit more conclusive than throwing 10 punches a round and acting the tit.He said he could have stepped it up and got a stoppage. Nonsense. He simply wasn't able to from what I watched.