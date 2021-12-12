Why was this billed as a big grudge match (apart from to sell the fight). Have they fought before?
No idea how Jr allowed this to go into the Final round.
He said he want's to fight a "semi washed" Golovkin. A one handed Golovkin batters him I think.
Whats happened to Golovkin? Havent seen him fight for a while now.
Had a fight scheduled v Ryota Murata in Japan in December which got postponed. Probably fights him in April now
Okay that interview was gibberish. So going the distance teaches him a lesson but knocking him out doesn't? Fool.
Absolute little gobshite that Eubank. Proper unearned sense of arrogance. Can't wait til he fights someone of note and gets his head punched in. Kalle Sauerland's gunna be chewing his face off after a few bags of coke tonight, the little scruff
Jr stopped jabbing for some reason.
It looks at though Eubank's hand speed & jab have improved under Roy Jones. Previously it was his work rate that was his most impressive feature but Williams was the busier fighter last night. Never had Eubank winning by a landslide either 3 or 4 points though.Keith Thurman was impressive this morning against Barrios. Landed prolifically & never looked any worse for being out of the ring for 900 days since losing to Manny Pacquiao.
