Boxing thread

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 08:54:46 am
Quote from: William Regal on January 25, 2022, 06:21:39 pm
As much as I and everybody rates Usyk, fighting Chisora, Joshua and Fury are 3 completely different things, Usyk has an elite, refined skillset, and elite footwork in combination with being southpaw which makes him a nightmare opponent for just about everyone.

Fury is one of the most versatile heavyweights in history, he can box and slug, he can fight on the back foot, he can fight on the front foot, he can box southpaw and he can fight orthadox, he also has elite level stamina to go 12 rounds, a high boxing IQ, and balls of steel when faced with adversity, Usyk is not facing a stiff, one trick pony body builder with stamina issues like Joshua.

The proof is in the pudding so hopefully we will see but I think Fury will do exactly what many were expecting Joshua to do to Usyk, and blitz Usyk with aggresssion and effective use of his weight at every opportunity, I don't think there is any chance Fury will be timid and gas like Joshua, and even if Usyk had success, Fury is a fighter with a plan B and Plan C unlike Chisora and Joshua. I'm not a big betting man and I do respect Usyk is a master craftsman but if this fight happens I will be putting a sizable bet on Fury to win.

Great summary this, I fully agree. I think Tyson comes in far heavier a la Wilder 2 / 3 and just absolutely drains Usyk at every opportunity, he is VERY good at fighting on the inside once he gets his opponent there and sometimes it's not always clean boxing! I don't see Usyk being able to fight at a distance and pick Tyson off

Been wrong before like!

I also agree on it being sensible for AJ to take step aside money and see how it plays out. Fury stepping up the social media rants in the last couple of days trying to get one or all of them to bite
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 10:03:43 am
I'm getting tired of this Rematchroom nonsense, stacking all the cards in their fighters favour. If a fighter insists on a rematch clause he should be held to it, no backing out once they realise they might not win a rematch after all. And to ask for step aside money as well.....seriously?

When Whyte had the rematch clause against Povetkin it wasn't even a title fight. Though Whyte has been so screwed over being the WBC mandatory for 43 years that I think he deserved a break for once. But in general these rematch clauses are getting ridiculous.
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 10:57:15 am
Are there actually going to be purse bids or something announced today? The WBC have messed this up.
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 01:18:24 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 10:57:15 am
Are there actually going to be purse bids or something announced today? The WBC have messed this up.

Think its due today at 6pm though from what i've read theres every chance of it being put off again because all camps are in meaningful negotiation
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 01:50:25 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 01:18:24 pm
Think its due today at 6pm though from what i've read theres every chance of it being put off again because all camps are in meaningful negotiation
If Fury fights Usyk will he be stripped of the WBC belt?
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 02:31:45 pm
Undisputed/unification fights take precedence over mandatories.
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 04:58:08 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:31:45 pm
Undisputed/unification fights take precedence over mandatories.
They can allow people to take them but they don't have to. Especially as there has been no mandatory for years with the WBC belt. 

In other divisions the WBC have used the franchise championship to get round this.

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 05:37:33 pm
Quote from: William Regal on January 25, 2022, 06:21:39 pm
As much as I and everybody rates Usyk, fighting Chisora, Joshua and Fury are 3 completely different things, Usyk has an elite, refined skillset, and elite footwork in combination with being southpaw which makes him a nightmare opponent for just about everyone.

Fury is one of the most versatile heavyweights in history, he can box and slug, he can fight on the back foot, he can fight on the front foot, he can box southpaw and he can fight orthadox, he also has elite level stamina to go 12 rounds, a high boxing IQ, and balls of steel when faced with adversity, Usyk is not facing a stiff, one trick pony body builder with stamina issues like Joshua.

The proof is in the pudding so hopefully we will see but I think Fury will do exactly what many were expecting Joshua to do to Usyk, and blitz Usyk with aggresssion and effective use of his weight at every opportunity, I don't think there is any chance Fury will be timid and gas like Joshua, and even if Usyk had success, Fury is a fighter with a plan B and Plan C unlike Chisora and Joshua. I'm not a big betting man and I do respect Usyk is a master craftsman but if this fight happens I will be putting a sizable bet on Fury to win.
IMO this is based entirely on his trilogy with Wilder. I have said it many times and I will say it again; Wilder is shit!!!!

Fury needs to be beating MUCH better opponents to deserve the lofty praise he generates. You might be correct of course, but apart from Wilder, his next best win is an aging Wlad followed by Chisora I think. He doesn't exactly have Ali's CV does he? Anyway, we may get the answer in time!
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 06:06:35 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 05:37:33 pm
IMO this is based entirely on his trilogy with Wilder. I have said it many times and I will say it again; Wilder is shit!!!!

Fury needs to be beating MUCH better opponents to deserve the lofty praise he generates. You might be correct of course, but apart from Wilder, his next best win is an aging Wlad followed by Chisora I think. He doesn't exactly have Ali's CV does he? Anyway, we may get the answer in time!
Fury went into Klitschko's back garden where he had been undefeated for 10+ years and won. Took on a big puncher after 2 and a bit years out and should have took win.

You have to give him credit. Fighting Whyte, Usyk and AJ will cement his legacy IMO.
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 06:19:41 pm
Fury also punched himself in the face.
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 06:48:56 pm
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Yesterday at 06:06:35 pm
Fury went into Klitschko's back garden where he had been undefeated for 10+ years and won. Took on a big puncher after 2 and a bit years out and should have took win.

You have to give him credit. Fighting Whyte, Usyk and AJ will cement his legacy IMO.
Yes the win over Wlad was legit. Apart from that his record is sparse. Randolph Turpin beat Ray Robinson but isn't regarded as a great!

Beating Wilder carries only a little credit given that the latter is a shit version of Earnie Shavers who KOd Young, Quarry and Norton, all far beyond what Wilder ever beat!

My point is that while Fury is the best in show in the division right now, he's far removed from the hyperbole surrounding him IMO. Beating those 3 you mentioned puts him as the best of his era without question. In reality I'd be shocked if he fought 2 of them.
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 07:06:48 pm
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Yesterday at 06:06:35 pm
Fury went into Klitschko's back garden where he had been undefeated for 10+ years and won. Took on a big puncher after 2 and a bit years out and should have took win.

You have to give him credit. Fighting Whyte, Usyk and AJ will cement his legacy IMO.
If he wins  ;)
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 07:08:14 pm
would be cemented if he hadn't done Wlad whilst roided up

and he won't fight those 3, hes literally trying to avoid Whyte, avoided AJ to fight Wilder again
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 09:42:06 pm
It's 46 years since the greatest heavyweight slugfest gents, George Foreman v Ron Lyle. Have a look on youtube and consider how many rounds our modern champions would have lasted.  ;D
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 10:09:40 pm
Quote from: dikwad on Yesterday at 09:42:06 pm
It's 46 years since the greatest heavyweight slugfest gents, George Foreman v Ron Lyle. Have a look on youtube and consider how many rounds our modern champions would have lasted.  ;D
Lyle would easily have been a champion in this era and quite a few others. Plenty of terrific fighters from the 1970s who would have been champions in many other times, especially in the multi-belt era!

Him vs Foreman is a monster of a fight.

Lyle got ONE world title shot; against Ali.
Jimmy Young, also ONE title shot, also against Ali (and probably should have got the decision)
Earnie Shavers, TWO shots, against Ali and Holmes

Deontay Wilder, title shot against Stiverne
Charles Martin, wins a title because his opponent suffers a freak career ending injury in the fight

Hardly seems fair!
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 10:17:37 pm
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 07:08:14 pm
would be cemented if he hadn't done Wlad whilst roided up

and he won't fight those 3, hes literally trying to avoid Whyte, avoided AJ to fight Wilder again
Part of me thinks that making this offer to Joshua that he knows won't get accepted is just cover for him to pretend he was trying to make a big fight before he fucks off and fights some YouTuber.

Don't really know why he doesn't just take the fight with Whyte though because it's still a payday and an easy win, and it goes some way towards shutting up those of us who say his CV is shit.
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 10:19:10 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 10:17:37 pm
Part of me thinks that making this offer to Joshua that he knows won't get accepted is just cover for him to pretend he was trying to make a big fight before he fucks off and fights some YouTuber.

Don't really know why he doesn't just take the fight with Whyte though because it's still a payday and an easy win, and it goes some way towards shutting up those of us who say his CV is shit.
I'm not 100% convinced by that. Yes, he ought to win but I get the feeling it's a fight he wouldn't be tuned in for and could easily get done. He won't get away with leaning on Whyte all night anyway.

Fury vs Joyce is a guaranteed classic. Joyce monotonously walking forward; Fury fighting the entire 36 minutes off the back foot. Joyce endlessly stalking forward... Getting goosebumps thinking about it.
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 10:23:02 pm
Quote from: 7777 on Yesterday at 08:54:46 am
Great summary this, I fully agree. I think Tyson comes in far heavier a la Wilder 2 / 3 and just absolutely drains Usyk at every opportunity, he is VERY good at fighting on the inside once he gets his opponent there and sometimes it's not always clean boxing! I don't see Usyk being able to fight at a distance and pick Tyson off

Been wrong before like!

I also agree on it being sensible for AJ to take step aside money and see how it plays out. Fury stepping up the social media rants in the last couple of days trying to get one or all of them to bite
With respect 7777, Usyk is no Wilder. He won't stand there like a dummy and let the big man lean on him. Usyk also won't march headlong into barrages of punching while failing to throw a jab of any note. Usyk won't be gassed after 3 rounds and miss by 4 feet with his wild swings; you get the idea!

Usyk is extremely good at making opponents work. Fury's gas tank is fine when fighting plodding HWs but I wouldn't fancy him shipping his 20 stone bulk around for 36 minutes against a man who will force him to work almost every moment of every round.
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 10:35:40 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 10:19:10 pm
I'm not 100% convinced by that. Yes, he ought to win but I get the feeling it's a fight he wouldn't be tuned in for and could easily get done. He won't get away with leaning on Whyte all night anyway.

Fury vs Joyce is a guaranteed classic. Joyce monotonously walking forward; Fury fighting the entire 36 minutes off the back foot. Joyce endlessly stalking forward... Getting goosebumps thinking about it.
Joyce is taylor made for him.  He's what you'd get it you typed 'Wladimir Klitschko' into Aliexpress.

I don't really see a way for Whyte to beat him, but I suppose if he could suck him into a war then he might be able to test that 'elite level stamina' out I suppose.  By his own admission he was gassed in the third Wilder fight.  I'm not really sure how long Whyte would last either though and he'd be getting hit an awful lot.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 10:52:28 am
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 05:37:33 pm
IMO this is based entirely on his trilogy with Wilder. I have said it many times and I will say it again; Wilder is shit!!!!

Fury needs to be beating MUCH better opponents to deserve the lofty praise he generates. You might be correct of course, but apart from Wilder, his next best win is an aging Wlad followed by Chisora I think. He doesn't exactly have Ali's CV does he? Anyway, we may get the answer in time!

Not entirely based on Wilder at all, Fury's fought 3 rematches (McDermott, Chisora, Wilder) and won all of them in convincing fashion with a change of style & strategy in each, when he took Chisora's 0, he did it in a hell for leather brawl from an orthodox stance, when he rematched Chisora a couple of years later he handed Chisora his 2nd defeat fighting on the back foot from a southpaw stance, put a clinic on Chisora till he quit.  The same with McDermott and Wilder, a complete change of strategy.

Fury's been knocked down in 4 fights and got up to win them all (Wilder 1 included in that) when he faces adversity like chisora 1, cunningham, wilder, even the horrific cut v Wallin, Fury comes fighting back like a champion, a proper 12 round fighter.

Yes his competition can be questioned, it doesn't help that David Haye twice pulled out late against him, and doesn't help getting locked in a trilogy but it can be argued that until Usyks recent victory over Joshua that Fury had held the 2 most significant heavyweight title victories of the past 15 years when he went to Germany and ended Vlads 10 year unbeaten run in his 19th defence and then went to america and ended the 2nd longest title run in the era against Wilder in his 10th defence.

Yes I agree you can question Wilders pedigree, terrible fundamentals but a nightmare for anyone to face unless you have a chin like George Chuvalo, If Joshua had agreed the 80m double deal he was offered then an undefeated prime Wilder would sit as the best win on his resume (provided his chin didn't get shattered), instead he left it to a 28 stone Fury to come out of retirement and dethrone him.

People can question Fury and thats fine, I think you are about to see in his next 2 or 3 years the best performances of his career, I think he will demolish Usyk and Joshua, strangely enough I think Whyte give him the toughest fight of the 3.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 11:06:11 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:19:41 pm
Fury also punched himself in the face.

I think this is where a lot of the degrading of Fury comes from, especially from people who were fans of rival David price in his early career (doesn't help that he's a manc c*nt as well).

Fury did look awkward and talk like an idiot in his early career and that punch in his own face were was comedy gold, people were quick to judge him and laugh at him as shit and delusional, this is why I think so many have trouble with him giving him credit now because they hate to admit they were wrong after shit talking him for so long.

Then in turn we got the Eddie Hearn and sky sports propaganda machine building Anthony Joshua into some mega star, its been hard for a lot of people to watch this 28 stone addict (build himself into a global superstar) and now arrive neck and neck at the top with Joshua.  Many people are gonna feel really daft when Fury finially puts a clinic on Joshua.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 11:12:54 am
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 07:08:14 pm
would be cemented if he hadn't done Wlad whilst roided up

and he won't fight those 3, hes literally trying to avoid Whyte, avoided AJ to fight Wilder again

Daft logic, he had a legal arbitration to fight Wilder and now you think he's avoiding Whyte to fight Usyk for the undidputed title when Usyk is clearly a better fighter than both Whyte and Joshua.
