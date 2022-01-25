IMO this is based entirely on his trilogy with Wilder. I have said it many times and I will say it again; Wilder is shit!!!!



Fury needs to be beating MUCH better opponents to deserve the lofty praise he generates. You might be correct of course, but apart from Wilder, his next best win is an aging Wlad followed by Chisora I think. He doesn't exactly have Ali's CV does he? Anyway, we may get the answer in time!



Not entirely based on Wilder at all, Fury's fought 3 rematches (McDermott, Chisora, Wilder) and won all of them in convincing fashion with a change of style & strategy in each, when he took Chisora's 0, he did it in a hell for leather brawl from an orthodox stance, when he rematched Chisora a couple of years later he handed Chisora his 2nd defeat fighting on the back foot from a southpaw stance, put a clinic on Chisora till he quit. The same with McDermott and Wilder, a complete change of strategy.Fury's been knocked down in 4 fights and got up to win them all (Wilder 1 included in that) when he faces adversity like chisora 1, cunningham, wilder, even the horrific cut v Wallin, Fury comes fighting back like a champion, a proper 12 round fighter.Yes his competition can be questioned, it doesn't help that David Haye twice pulled out late against him, and doesn't help getting locked in a trilogy but it can be argued that until Usyks recent victory over Joshua that Fury had held the 2 most significant heavyweight title victories of the past 15 years when he went to Germany and ended Vlads 10 year unbeaten run in his 19th defence and then went to america and ended the 2nd longest title run in the era against Wilder in his 10th defence.Yes I agree you can question Wilders pedigree, terrible fundamentals but a nightmare for anyone to face unless you have a chin like George Chuvalo, If Joshua had agreed the 80m double deal he was offered then an undefeated prime Wilder would sit as the best win on his resume (provided his chin didn't get shattered), instead he left it to a 28 stone Fury to come out of retirement and dethrone him.People can question Fury and thats fine, I think you are about to see in his next 2 or 3 years the best performances of his career, I think he will demolish Usyk and Joshua, strangely enough I think Whyte give him the toughest fight of the 3.