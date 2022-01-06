« previous next »
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69000 on: January 6, 2022, 04:51:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on January  6, 2022, 01:26:17 am
Lawrence Okolie say's he's seriously considering moving up to Heavyweight now.  Not like he's even half attempted to clean up his current division or anythnig.  ;D
He has been constantly calling out the other Cruiserweights. There was talking of him and Goulamirian being on the same card next to build the fight.

Sounds like Okolie is talking about a one-off fight while he is waiting for a unification.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69001 on: January 7, 2022, 12:51:00 am »
Maybe, we'll see. In other news

https://twitter.com/MikeCoppinger/status/1479193303836995584

Quote
Kiko Martinez and Josh Warrington have struck a deal for a March 26 featherweight title fight in the U.K.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69002 on: January 7, 2022, 01:10:58 am »
Quote from: Samie on January  7, 2022, 12:51:00 am
Maybe, we'll see. In other news

https://twitter.com/MikeCoppinger/status/1479193303836995584

I like that fight, Martinez always a live opponent while Warrington looks to bounce back from the Lara defeat.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69003 on: January 7, 2022, 06:41:05 am »
shame he couldn't clean up his mess with Lara, especially after that headbutt. I mean he already beat Martinez years ago! Now he wants to go for that belt he vacated 1 year ago.

the cynic in me thinks that headbutt was deliberate.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69004 on: January 7, 2022, 09:15:01 am »
The whole Matchroom stable until March has been leaked.

https://twitter.com/EverythingBoxi2/status/1479194656332304388?s=20

Feb 5 - #SmithVargas
Feb 12 - #JacobsRyder
Feb 19 - #MunguiaBallard
Feb 27 - #Okolie
Mar 5 - #EstradaChocolatito3
Mar 12 - #WoodConlan
Mar 19 - #OrtizMcKinson
Mar 26 - #MartinezWarrington2
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69005 on: January 7, 2022, 10:49:02 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on December 29, 2021, 10:25:59 pm
I thought it was just a 10m minimum fee? The actual amount would depend on the PPV buys.

Whyte got £4m for his last fight against Povetkin so I think asking for £10m for this isn't an unrealistic starting point for a much bigger fight when you know you are going to get knocked down.

Whytes declared earnings to the WBC for his last fight was actually just £300k, Furys declared earnings for Wilder 3 was £20m, 80-20 is more than a fair split for Whyte based on their declared earnings to the WBC from their last 3 fights.

If Whyte wants to go to arbitration with the WBC in a bid for 55-45 then he needs to understand that Fury is not gonna sit around and stay inactive like he was forced to do by Wilders previous arbitration before their 3rd bout, Fury badly needs the rounds under his belt, not just for his long spells of inactivity but also for his fragile sanity.

If Whyte truely believes he wins then he takes the 80-20 which will be by far the biggest purse of his career, he also has the huge added bonus that Fury has not asked for a rematch clause in negotiations.

When Fury went to Germany and dethroned Vlad, that was declared 80-20, he never doubted himself, he believed he would win, he ended up getting a 75-25 because he allowed Vlad a rematch clause.

I personally think Fury v Whyte is gonna happen next and that Whyte will stop his own arbitration, maybe a 70-30 split as compromise, If Whyte waits for the arbitration in march and ends up fighting an active Fury in June after 15 months of inactivity for himself then it spells very bad news for his chances of actually winning, he's also not guaranteed to win the arbitration.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69006 on: January 7, 2022, 10:52:53 am »
Quote from: William Regal on January  7, 2022, 10:49:02 am
Whytes declared earnings to the WBC for his last fight was actually just £300k, Furys declared earnings for Wilder 3 was £20m, 80-20 is more than a fair split for Whyte based on their declared earnings to the WBC from their last 3 fights.

If Whyte wants to go to arbitration with the WBC in a bid for 55-45 then he needs to understand that Fury is not gonna sit around and stay inactive like he was forced to do by Wilders previous arbitration before their 3rd bout, Fury badly needs the rounds under his belt, not just for his long spells of inactivity but also for his fragile sanity.

If Whyte truely believes he wins then he takes the 80-20 which will be by far the biggest purse of his career, he also has the huge added bonus that Fury has not asked for a rematch clause in negotiations.

When Fury went to Germany and dethroned Vlad, that was declared 80-20, he never doubted himself, he believed he would win, he ended up getting a 75-25 because he allowed Vlad a rematch clause.

I personally think Fury v Whyte is gonna happen next and that Whyte will stop his own arbitration, maybe a 70-30 split as compromise, If Whyte waits for the arbitration in march and ends up fighting an active Fury in June after 15 months of inactivity for himself then it spells very bad news for his chances of actually winning, he's also not guaranteed to win the arbitration.
This was the guarantee with no PPV upside. I know Frank keeps saying £300k but the final number was £4m.

To be fair to Whyte, he is a much bigger name now then Fury was when he fought Wlad. It isn't even close.

Whyte is a big drawer in the UK and is well known to casuals, he is also due more under the WBC rules.

I do kind of agree though if you believe you win then it doesn't matter what the purse is.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69007 on: January 7, 2022, 11:50:24 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on January  7, 2022, 10:52:53 am
This was the guarantee with no PPV upside. I know Frank keeps saying £300k but the final number was £4m.

To be fair to Whyte, he is a much bigger name now then Fury was when he fought Wlad. It isn't even close.

Whyte is a big drawer in the UK and is well known to casuals, he is also due more under the WBC rules.

I do kind of agree though if you believe you win then it doesn't matter what the purse is.

Interesting that being the guarantee with no PPV upside, even with that considered, the 80-20 split is very still very fair to Whyte on declared earnings.

To say Whyte is due more under the WBC rules is also interesting because I doubt the WBC would declare 80-20 and go to arbitration if there wasn't technicalities they can use to win the case, and if they do Whyte is gonna look very foolish taking this route.

Whyte is a fairly big draw in the uk, Fury has now converted himself into a global star, its took time to build his profile but he is now primed to bring in ppv's world wide, if Fury now chose to fight in the uk again, he would fill stadiums and dwarf Whytes ppv numbers for the same common opponent with a uk friendly start time. 

Fury is the big A side, Whyte does a lot of talking, I wanna see him back his talk up, he had the opportunity to rematch Joshua when the split was poor for him and he rejected the chance to fight for the title then as well, go win the belt if you're as good as you say you are, theres no rematch clause so you then go call the shots and be known as the man who beat the man who beat the man as lineal champion.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69008 on: January 9, 2022, 06:01:07 pm »
Quote
Eddie Hearn has reiterated to reporters that the Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua rematch is realistic for April, possibly back at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium again or at Wembley Stadium.
« Reply #69009 on: January 9, 2022, 10:31:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on January  9, 2022, 06:01:07 pm

The chances of any fight happening is inversely proportional to the number of times Eddie Hearn tells us it is definitely going to happen.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69010 on: Yesterday at 05:51:25 pm »
I think someone had a serious talk with ginger about this Crusierweight business. His next fight more likely to be one of the Charlo brothers.

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69011 on: Yesterday at 07:13:06 pm »
If the split for Fury-Whyte is 80/20, personally I think Dillian should just instruct his team to get the fight over the line. Yes he's been a PPV fighter in his own right, but he's the challenger and nowhere as big a draw in the US as Fury.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69012 on: Today at 09:42:59 am »
Quote from: Alf on Yesterday at 07:13:06 pm
If the split for Fury-Whyte is 80/20, personally I think Dillian should just instruct his team to get the fight over the line. Yes he's been a PPV fighter in his own right, but he's the challenger and nowhere as big a draw in the US as Fury.

Seen an interview with Warren where he said he was surprised it was that much given their previous purses - £500k vs £20m
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69013 on: Today at 09:54:27 am »
Quote from: Alf on Yesterday at 07:13:06 pm
If the split for Fury-Whyte is 80/20, personally I think Dillian should just instruct his team to get the fight over the line. Yes he's been a PPV fighter in his own right, but he's the challenger and nowhere as big a draw in the US as Fury.
Tend to agree with the posts above that if you back yourself then you shouldn't be haggling over percentages, just take the fight and win it, then you hold all the cards in the rematch.

Only exception to that is if rematch terms are also set in the contract which I think was an issue in one of the fights that didn't happen, maybe Joshua v Wilder.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69014 on: Today at 02:16:14 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:54:27 am
Tend to agree with the posts above that if you back yourself then you shouldn't be haggling over percentages, just take the fight and win it, then you hold all the cards in the rematch.

Only exception to that is if rematch terms are also set in the contract which I think was an issue in one of the fights that didn't happen, maybe Joshua v Wilder.

Warrens already stated that they don't want a rematch clause in the Whyte negotiations
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69015 on: Today at 02:56:41 pm »
Frankie boy talks more shite than Edwardo mate. He's also not Tyson;s main promoter, he holds virtually nill power.  ;D
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69016 on: Today at 03:09:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:56:41 pm
Frankie boy talks more shite than Edwardo mate. He's also not Tyson;s main promoter, he holds virtually nill power.  ;D

think Arums said the same, Eddie Hearn has also commented that Fury doesn't want a rematch clause in Whyte negotiations
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69017 on: Today at 04:20:03 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 02:16:14 pm
Warrens already stated that they don't want a rematch clause in the Whyte negotiations
In that case I think Whyte knows he's not winning and that this fight is a cash out so he's trying to squeeze what he can out of it.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69018 on: Today at 04:39:48 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 04:20:03 pm
In that case I think Whyte knows he's not winning and that this fight is a cash out so he's trying to squeeze what he can out of it.

I suppose you could look at it like that, you can't really blame Whyte for wanting to set his family up for life after doing things the hard way. On the positive side if he wins then hes in an awesome position calling all the shots in future,

I'm sure Hearn was questioning Furys promoters for not looking after Fury for not putting a rematch clause in negotiations but then again has Hearn really ever looked after Whyte, its a disgrace that Hearn hasn't got Whyte a title shot by now, he's been too busy sucking Joshua's dick at every turn for the past 5 years to bother looking after Whyte properly.

With Fury, I think he's just confident of obliterating Whyte to not bother with a rematch clause, either that or he's not interested wasting the next year of his career fighting Whyte twice, win or lose I think Fury is only interested in Joshua and Usyk before he retires.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69019 on: Today at 05:02:07 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 04:39:48 pm
I suppose you could look at it like that, you can't really blame Whyte for wanting to set his family up for life after doing things the hard way. On the positive side if he wins then hes in an awesome position calling all the shots in future,

I'm sure Hearn was questioning Furys promoters for not looking after Fury for not putting a rematch clause in negotiations but then again has Hearn really ever looked after Whyte, its a disgrace that Hearn hasn't got Whyte a title shot by now, he's been too busy sucking Joshua's dick at every turn for the past 5 years to bother looking after Whyte properly.

With Fury, I think he's just confident of obliterating Whyte to not bother with a rematch clause, either that or he's not interested wasting the next year of his career fighting Whyte twice, win or lose I think Fury is only interested in Joshua and Usyk before he retires.
Yes I don't think Fury is particularly interested in fulfilling mandatories and cleaning out the division, he just wants the two big money fights out there and then he's off to the WWE or whatever.  Honestly I think if he got an offer to drop the belts and fight a YouTuber for enough money he'd take it.

As for Hearn/Whyte, there's another way to look at it which is that Whyte's an average fighter that Hearn has turned into a PPV attraction.  Shame he hasn't been able to convert that #1 contender status yet, but then again the belts have been tied up for a long time and I don't think there's been a mandatory WBC defence for a long time.
