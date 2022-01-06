I thought it was just a 10m minimum fee? The actual amount would depend on the PPV buys.



Whyte got £4m for his last fight against Povetkin so I think asking for £10m for this isn't an unrealistic starting point for a much bigger fight when you know you are going to get knocked down.



Whytes declared earnings to the WBC for his last fight was actually just £300k, Furys declared earnings for Wilder 3 was £20m, 80-20 is more than a fair split for Whyte based on their declared earnings to the WBC from their last 3 fights.If Whyte wants to go to arbitration with the WBC in a bid for 55-45 then he needs to understand that Fury is not gonna sit around and stay inactive like he was forced to do by Wilders previous arbitration before their 3rd bout, Fury badly needs the rounds under his belt, not just for his long spells of inactivity but also for his fragile sanity.If Whyte truely believes he wins then he takes the 80-20 which will be by far the biggest purse of his career, he also has the huge added bonus that Fury has not asked for a rematch clause in negotiations.When Fury went to Germany and dethroned Vlad, that was declared 80-20, he never doubted himself, he believed he would win, he ended up getting a 75-25 because he allowed Vlad a rematch clause.I personally think Fury v Whyte is gonna happen next and that Whyte will stop his own arbitration, maybe a 70-30 split as compromise, If Whyte waits for the arbitration in march and ends up fighting an active Fury in June after 15 months of inactivity for himself then it spells very bad news for his chances of actually winning, he's also not guaranteed to win the arbitration.