Boxing thread

Re: Boxing thread
December 18, 2021, 11:32:48 pm
Parker by some distance for me..
Fair fucks to del mind. Massive set of bollocks on the bloke, just kept coming back haha
Re: Boxing thread
December 18, 2021, 11:37:43 pm
Parker UD win, Scorecards read:

115-110
115-111
114-112
Re: Boxing thread
December 18, 2021, 11:41:35 pm
That 114-112 is one of the worst scorecards ever
Re: Boxing thread
December 18, 2021, 11:43:31 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on December 18, 2021, 11:41:35 pm
That 114-112 is one of the worst scorecards ever
That was Michael Masis.
Re: Boxing thread
December 18, 2021, 11:46:09 pm
Re: Boxing thread
December 18, 2021, 11:46:39 pm
Boxing judges created Masi for fucks sakes. We're talking FIFA levels of corruption here and it's been going on for decades.  :D
Re: Boxing thread
December 19, 2021, 12:04:47 am
Was better than expected and fair do's to Chisora he's a tough man
Re: Boxing thread
December 20, 2021, 12:47:33 am
ESPN boxing journo.

Quote
Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas is reportedly being finalised for a three-belt WBA, WBC & IBF welterweight world title unification fight to take place in March or April. [ @MikeCoppinger]
Re: Boxing thread
December 20, 2021, 10:40:57 am
Quote from: Samie on December 20, 2021, 12:47:33 am
ESPN boxing journo.
That will be a decent fight. Shame he is still ducking Crawford.
Re: Boxing thread
December 23, 2021, 06:39:13 pm
So Fury isn't going to fight Whyte next and is going to have a fight that isn't for his WBC belt.
Re: Boxing thread
December 24, 2021, 01:19:15 am
 ;D Fuckin' joke!

By the way lads, who we giving KO of the Year to? :D
Re: Boxing thread
December 24, 2021, 01:25:07 am
Jake Paul obviously
Re: Boxing thread
December 24, 2021, 01:54:57 pm
 :D

If he was a legit boxer and this wast a legit fight then he'd have a chance mate.
Re: Boxing thread
December 24, 2021, 02:58:14 pm
UK Fighter of the Year -
World Fighter of the Year -
Fight of the Year -
Round of the Year -
KO of the Year -
Performance of the Year -
Upset of the Year -
Trainer of the Year -


Lets go guys
Re: Boxing thread
December 24, 2021, 03:00:16 pm
UK Fighter of the Year - Josh Taylor
World Fighter of the Year - Canelo
Fight of the Year - Taylor v Ramirez
Round of the Year - Fury Wilder Rd 4
KO of the Year - Martinez v Galahad
Performance of the Year - Usyk v AJ
Upset of the Year - Martinez v Galahad
Trainer of the Year - Papachenko
Re: Boxing thread
December 24, 2021, 03:13:03 pm
Martinez's KO of Kid was a beauty mate. Good shout.
Re: Boxing thread
December 24, 2021, 07:49:27 pm
UK Fighter of the Year - Josh Taylor
World Fighter of the Year - Usyk
Fight of the Year - Fury v Wilder 3 was at the same time the best and worst fight of the year ;D
Round of the Year - Fury Wilder Rd 4
KO of the Year - Oscar Valdez v Miguel Berchelt
Performance of the Year - Usyk v AJ
Upset of the Year - Kambosos v Lopez
Trainer of the Year - Ben Davison.  Surprised myself writing that but he's trained Josh Taylor to the undisputed title and Leigh Wood was a hell of an upset even for the fake WBA belt.
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 02:24:50 pm
Have a good Christmas dickheads.  :wave
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 09:57:41 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:24:50 pm
Have a good Christmas dickheads.  :wave
Hope you enjoyed your turkey shish mate!
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 11:58:44 pm
UK Fighter of the Year - Josh Taylor
World Fighter of the Year - Canelo
Fight of the Year - Taylor vs Ramirez
Round of the Year - round 12, Teofimo vs Kambosas
KO of the Year - Rosado vs Melekusiev
Performance of the Year - Usyk vs Joshua
Upset of the Year - Kambosos vs Teofimo/ Kiko Martinez vs Galahad
Trainer of the Year - Eddie Reynoso
