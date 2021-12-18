UK Fighter of the Year - Josh TaylorWorld Fighter of the Year - UsykFight of the Year - Fury v Wilder 3 was at the same time the best and worst fight of the yearRound of the Year - Fury Wilder Rd 4KO of the Year - Oscar Valdez v Miguel BercheltPerformance of the Year - Usyk v AJUpset of the Year - Kambosos v LopezTrainer of the Year - Ben Davison. Surprised myself writing that but he's trained Josh Taylor to the undisputed title and Leigh Wood was a hell of an upset even for the fake WBA belt.