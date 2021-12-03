« previous next »
Always used to have mates round to watch the fights back in the 90s as I was the only one with Sky in my bedroom. So everyone used to pile in. Remember a group of us going to see a late showing of Trainspotting in March 96 before all coming back to watch the second Bruno v Tyson
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

GGG's career has really gone down the drain after the second Canelo fight. Doubt he'll do anything significant now, he's pushing 40
Yarde gets redemption. Knew he would do it
Yeah was a decent scrap.

Not much to be excited about boxing wise this week to be fair.  :D
Yeah was a decent scrap.

Not much to be excited about boxing wise this week to be fair.  :D
Devin Haney and Gervonta Davis both fighting this weekend. Looking forward to seeing Loma return next weekend too.
Next week sure.  This week, not really mate.  ;D :D
Prepared to go to Aussie land if need be.  :D

Quote
Eddie Hearn has stated that he will look to make George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney for May.
Haney was getting booed in his hometown. He definitely is not a draw
Whyte and Fury on the cards then.
Looking like the principality, if so I will be looking to go.
Fury for me all day but there may be a surprise...
Whyte and Fury on the cards then.
Looking like the principality, if so I will be looking to go.
Fury for me all day but there may be a surprise...
Yeah I can't really see any way for Whyte to trouble Fury, unless he just can't motivate himself for it and shows up out of shape or whatever.  That said, I think Whyte will be the second best name on his CV.

Build up will be fun at least!
Yeah I can't really see any way for Whyte to trouble Fury, unless he just can't motivate himself for it and shows up out of shape or whatever.  That said, I think Whyte will be the second best name on his CV.

Build up will be fun at least!

Exactly how I see it.
Getting sparked by a 65 year old Povetkin took any sparkle out of this fight for me but who knows.
Whyte loves a good slagging match so yeah, definitely fun!
Yeah I can't really see any way for Whyte to trouble Fury, unless he just can't motivate himself for it and shows up out of shape or whatever.  That said, I think Whyte will be the second best name on his CV.

Build up will be fun at least!
The thing is, Fury won't be able to physically bully Whyte as he did with Wilder. He is the more skilful boxer but Whyte is a damn sight better than Wilder and as you say, would be behind only Wlad as the best name on Fury's record. This is nowhere near a foregone conclusion IMO as Whyte is capable of knocking Fury out.
Fury is capable of knocking Fury out also.  :D
Fury is capable of knocking Fury out also.  :D
;D

In any case, I imagine a lot of folks think this is an easy Fury win, but I don't necessarily think it will go that way; if the fight ever happens of course.
Fury is capable of knocking Fury out also.  :D
;D

Quote from: 1892tillforever on December  8, 2021, 02:46:02 pm
The thing is, Fury won't be able to physically bully Whyte as he did with Wilder. He is the more skilful boxer but Whyte is a damn sight better than Wilder and as you say, would be behind only Wlad as the best name on Fury's record. This is nowhere near a foregone conclusion IMO as Whyte is capable of knocking Fury out.
Fury does have a habit of getting caught out by silly shit, and Whyte is the king of silly shit! But he's got a head like a triceratops so he can afford to get hit by a few windmills. I don't think Whyte has got the one-punch power that you'd need to knock him out. Wilder barely had it.

I think he'll have a couple of good rounds and maybe score a flaah KD but ultimately puff himself out.
;D
Fury does have a habit of getting caught out by silly shit, and Whyte is the king of silly shit! But he's got a head like a triceratops so he can afford to get hit by a few windmills. I don't think Whyte has got the one-punch power that you'd need to knock him out. Wilder barely had it.

I think he'll have a couple of good rounds and maybe score a flaah KD but ultimately puff himself out.
Controversial opinion but I've never been sold on the idea that Wilder was the HW version of Julian Jackson to be honest. He does have excellent power but is ludicrously inaccurate, lacks the basics of boxing, and is shit. Who is the best fighter he has knocked out? 65-year old Ortiz. He is LaMar Clark with better PR.

Whyte doesn't have crazy power but hits damn hard and is a LOT better than Wilder who still planted Fury multiple times. Whyte will hit Fury far more often and is a much, much harder fight than Wilder. We're also forgetting that Fury was knocked down by Firtha, a journeyman and Cunningham, a CW.

Again, Fury is feted on account of bamboozling a past his prime Wlad and beating the worst long reigning HW champ since Primo Carnera. I actually think Fury will vacate the belts in any case.

FWIW, I make him favourite against Whyte but not to the degree others do. I'm well aware of Whyte's many flaws!
Lomachenko calling out the aussie. He's fighting Commey next week.
 :D

Controversial opinion but I've never been sold on the idea that Wilder was the HW version of Julian Jackson to be honest. He does have excellent power but is ludicrously inaccurate, lacks the basics of boxing, and is shit. Who is the best fighter he has knocked out? 65-year old Ortiz. He is LaMar Clark with better PR.

Whyte doesn't have crazy power but hits damn hard and is a LOT better than Wilder who still planted Fury multiple times. Whyte will hit Fury far more often and is a much, much harder fight than Wilder. We're also forgetting that Fury was knocked down by Firtha, a journeyman and Cunningham, a CW.

Again, Fury is feted on account of bamboozling a past his prime Wlad and beating the worst long reigning HW champ since Primo Carnera. I actually think Fury will vacate the belts in any case.

FWIW, I make him favourite against Whyte but not to the degree others do. I'm well aware of Whyte's many flaws!
Not often I find someone with a lower opinion of Wilder than me ;D  I agree with all of it, except I absolutely do buy his power.  I know he was shit, but for someone of his limited ability to become World Champion he must have had something, and in his case it was that mental ability to win a fight with one punch even when he lost every round.

Fury does spend a lot of time on his arse for someone who is sold as a silky smooth technician, but honestly he never really looks like he's in danger of being knocked out.  KDs seem to work like a kick up the arse for him.

You might be right about him dropping the belts though, he doesn't seem arsed about them.
Quote from: Samie on December  8, 2021, 11:53:56 pm
Lomachenko calling out the aussie. He's fighting Commey next week.
 :D
Good weekend coming up.  Lots of good fights out there at lightweight if they actually get made.  Could make a hell of a super six tournament.
Looks like it's on if Loma beat's Commey.

Quote
Bob Arum has said they've been led to believe that the WBO are going to order Vasyl Lomachenko as mandatory for George Kambosos Jr. He added that they'd be happy to do it in Australia, if the pandemic allows it. [@FightHype]
Lomachenko v Commey tonight lads. Should be on earlier than usual as it's in MSG.  :wave
Nice! Looking forward to it.
Looks like it's on if Loma beat's Commey.
Think he will be given time to fight a voluntary if he wants to unify.

Probellum card on free sports and Dazn card at the echo too.

Anyone have any ideas on what Probellum is? Seen loads of people hyping it up. Is it just an MTK front?
Think he will be given time to fight a voluntary if he wants to unify.

Probellum card on free sports and Dazn card at the echo too.

Anyone have any ideas on what Probellum is? Seen loads of people hyping it up. Is it just an MTK front?
Think it's literally the same people as MTK yeah.
Any streams for the Benn fight?
Bivol on Dazn at minute from Russia.

His stock seems to have dropped even though he has beat everyone.
sunny edwards defended his title for the first time and beat Mama convincingly. one of the few world champs that we have, he might get a unification fight next
Another stream... if needed (Dazn)

http://new.freestreams-live1.com/box/
Think it's literally the same people as MTK yeah.
Aren't there rules about being managed and promoted by the same people?
