Controversial opinion but I've never been sold on the idea that Wilder was the HW version of Julian Jackson to be honest. He does have excellent power but is ludicrously inaccurate, lacks the basics of boxing, and is shit. Who is the best fighter he has knocked out? 65-year old Ortiz. He is LaMar Clark with better PR.



Whyte doesn't have crazy power but hits damn hard and is a LOT better than Wilder who still planted Fury multiple times. Whyte will hit Fury far more often and is a much, much harder fight than Wilder. We're also forgetting that Fury was knocked down by Firtha, a journeyman and Cunningham, a CW.



Again, Fury is feted on account of bamboozling a past his prime Wlad and beating the worst long reigning HW champ since Primo Carnera. I actually think Fury will vacate the belts in any case.



FWIW, I make him favourite against Whyte but not to the degree others do. I'm well aware of Whyte's many flaws!



Lomachenko calling out the aussie. He's fighting Commey next week.





Not often I find someone with a lower opinion of Wilder than meI agree with all of it, except I absolutely do buy his power. I know he was shit, but for someone of his limited ability to become World Champion he must have had something, and in his case it was that mental ability to win a fight with one punch even when he lost every round.Fury does spend a lot of time on his arse for someone who is sold as a silky smooth technician, but honestly he never really looks like he's in danger of being knocked out. KDs seem to work like a kick up the arse for him.You might be right about him dropping the belts though, he doesn't seem arsed about them.Good weekend coming up. Lots of good fights out there at lightweight if they actually get made. Could make a hell of a super six tournament.