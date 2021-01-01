You answered your own question at the end, didnt you? In terms of one way Fury could beat Usyk.
Another way, I believe, is that he could outbox Usyk anyway. Lets have it right - AJ did have some success in some rounds. This is an AJ that is far inferior, technically, to Fury.
Believe it or not - I love Usyk, I think hes incredible and what he has done is phenomenal. I just firmly believe Fury would beat him. There would be absolutely no shame in it either.
I genuinely don't think he can outbox Usyk, don't think he has the technique or the athleticism for 12 rounds with him and Usyk is in the top few technical boxers in the sport.
To me Fury's reputation as a great tactical boxer comes from the current generation of heavyweights being so poor. He's gets caught clean plenty and has very little inside ability - and okay his footwork is good for his size but its still not great, Usyk's not going to have a problem finding him.
Definitely no shame in losing to Fury and I don't think Usyk is a slam dunk to win the fight- clearly Fury could stop him - .. I do think the fight is a slam dunk to never happen though
Fury will fight Wilder, then Joshua, whatever happens in Joshua / Usyk 2 (spoiler Usyk wins more easily) - its how he makes the most money with the least risk - that said he's so flakey he may never fight again after Wilder.