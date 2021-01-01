Usyk is 35.



Theoretically he's on the downward slope for a boxer now.



True but he has relatively little pro 'mileage' albeit he did fight for a long time as an amateur. Fury is younger though I suspect Usyk is in far better shape since he doesn't seem to take Class A drugs and balloon in weight between fights!Fury does seem to be undeservedly placed on a pedestal. He did well to unexpectedly beat Wlad though it was an ugly hugfest. He beat Wilder true, but I'm not sure how many people are aware of just how bad a boxer Wilder is. He lacks the fundamentals and was always losing to anyone half decent who he couldn't catch with a big punch. I think the likes of Parker and Whyte could have KO'd Wilder too, but never got the chance.Fury needs to win more fights against good opponents before he gets the #1 ranking in the division without dispute IMO. Him beating Usyk is certainly no foregone conclusion. He would be a big favourite against the likes of Whyte and Parker but it would be nice if he actually fought such opponents.