Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3165591 times)

Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68240 on: Today at 08:39:15 am »
Quote from: Lee-87 on Yesterday at 10:35:55 pm
I genuinely think Usyk beats Fury, possibly even by stoppage. If that fight gets made ill be lumping on him. The Southpaw stance coupled with his boxing skill will do it. Fury went life and death with a far less skillful southpaw fighter in Otto Wallin and coulda been stopped at some points. The cut played a big part in that but I just don't think he has it to outbox a southpaw as skilled as Usyk.
I could definitely see it. I do think that Fury could do a better job of making the size difference count though, getting close to Usyk and leaning on him, drain his energy the way Joshua shoukd have. Maybe Usyk has got the speed and the footwork to stop that happening though?

I don't think Fury would take the fight though for what it's worth.
Online Wild Romany Boy

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68241 on: Today at 08:55:44 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 08:39:15 am
I could definitely see it. I do think that Fury could do a better job of making the size difference count though, getting close to Usyk and leaning on him, drain his energy the way Joshua shoukd have. Maybe Usyk has got the speed and the footwork to stop that happening though?

I don't think Fury would take the fight though for what it's worth.

Fury is very odd. He seems to be able to beat anybody who he gets put in front of, he's come back from being close to 150 lbs overweight, he's a clear boxer (rather than fighter) and yet he seems to not be wanting to box. Being charitable, maybe he finds it boring?
Online AndyMuller

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68242 on: Today at 09:53:56 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 09:01:34 pm
anywhere i can watch highlights for this? they seem to be fairly well locked down still or i'm blind

Struggling myself, have you managed to find any?
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68243 on: Today at 11:25:53 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 10:03:21 pm
I had the exact same score as Howard Foster  :o
Just admit it that you're Howard Foster
Offline Samio

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68244 on: Today at 11:33:58 am »
Two very skilled fighters, Fury and Usyk.

Having said that, here's what we're dealing with...

Height: 6'9" Vs. 6'3"
Reach: 85" Vs. 78"
Weight: 280lbs Vs. 220lbs

Fury would use his boxing IQ to utilize all of the above to his maximum benefit.

My opinion is that it's a 100% nailed on certainty that Fury beats Usyk, should they ever meet.
Online Wild Romany Boy

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68245 on: Today at 11:47:00 am »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 11:33:58 am
Two very skilled fighters, Fury and Usyk.

Having said that, here's what we're dealing with...

Height: 6'9" Vs. 6'3"
Reach: 85" Vs. 78"
Weight: 280lbs Vs. 220lbs

Fury would use his boxing IQ to utilize all of the above to his maximum benefit.

My opinion is that it's a 100% nailed on certainty that Fury beats Usyk, should they ever meet.

I think you're right. It's a shame, but I think you're right
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68246 on: Today at 12:22:24 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 11:33:58 am
Two very skilled fighters, Fury and Usyk.

Having said that, here's what we're dealing with...

Height: 6'9" Vs. 6'3"
Reach: 85" Vs. 78"
Weight: 280lbs Vs. 220lbs

Fury would use his boxing IQ to utilize all of the above to his maximum benefit.

My opinion is that it's a 100% nailed on certainty that Fury beats Usyk, should they ever meet.
That's exactly what everyone said about AJ though.

Fury has been knocked on his arse by two fighters who are Usyk's size as well.
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 11:25:53 am
Just admit it that you're Howard Foster
Wouldn't mind having his collection of brown envelopes!
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68247 on: Today at 01:03:41 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 11:33:58 am
Two very skilled fighters, Fury and Usyk.

Having said that, here's what we're dealing with...

Height: 6'9" Vs. 6'3"
Reach: 85" Vs. 78"
Weight: 280lbs Vs. 220lbs

Fury would use his boxing IQ to utilize all of the above to his maximum benefit.

My opinion is that it's a 100% nailed on certainty that Fury beats Usyk, should they ever meet.
Fury can also switch to southpaw too which is an advantage. Joshua looked like he had trouble getting his jab away against Usyk and didn't know how to deal with a southpaw.
Offline Samio

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68248 on: Today at 01:06:46 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 12:22:24 pm
That's exactly what everyone said about AJ though.

Its definitely not what I said about Usyk against Joshua, to be fair.

I said Usyk UD after seeing them both at the weigh-in. Was very bullish about it too.
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68249 on: Today at 01:16:19 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 01:06:46 pm
Its definitely not what I said about Usyk against Joshua, to be fair.

I said Usyk UD after seeing them both at the weigh-in. Was very bullish about it too.
Well, it was the conventional wisdom, at least in this thread.

I'd been saying Usyk would beat AJ for ages, but always got the response that Usyk could not beat a true super heavyweight.

With Fury we'll probably never find out, but I would give Usyk a better shot than most.  Fury has struggled against much worse, but people seem to forget about everything bar the Klitschko and Wilder fights with him.
Online JackWard33

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68250 on: Today at 02:49:21 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 11:33:58 am
Two very skilled fighters, Fury and Usyk.

Having said that, here's what we're dealing with...

Height: 6'9" Vs. 6'3"
Reach: 85" Vs. 78"
Weight: 280lbs Vs. 220lbs

Fury would use his boxing IQ to utilize all of the above to his maximum benefit.

My opinion is that it's a 100% nailed on certainty that Fury beats Usyk, should they ever meet.

Hard for me to reconcile what Usyk did to Joshua with the idea that how tall Fury is  how long his reach is  will be the defining factor in the fight - its just stupidly reductive

Theyre both skilled doesnt cut it as a hand wave of other factors so we can say size is the difference - Usyk is a far far more skilled boxer and a much better athlete

fwiw I'd be shocked if Fury ever fights Usyk - unlike Joshua he's too smart to take the fight
Offline Samio

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68251 on: Today at 03:00:31 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:49:21 pm
Hard for me to reconcile what Usyk did to Joshua with the idea that how tall Fury is  how long his reach is  will be the defining factor in the fight - its just stupidly reductive

Theyre both skilled doesnt cut it as a hand wave of other factors so we can say size is the difference - Usyk is a far far more skilled boxer and a much better athlete

fwiw I'd be shocked if Fury ever fights Usyk - unlike Joshua he's too smart to take the fight

Im saying that all of those factors (height, reach and especially weight) combined with how intelligent Fury is in the ring will be the defining factors.

Im of the opinion that AJ was naive beyond belief to come in with the tactics he did against Usyk.

Fury would not be so stupid.
Online JackWard33

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68252 on: Today at 03:15:35 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 03:00:31 pm
Im saying that all of those factors (height, reach and especially weight) combined with how intelligent Fury is in the ring will be the defining factors.

Im of the opinion that AJ was naive beyond belief to come in with the tactics he did against Usyk.

Fury would not be so stupid.

Joshua wasn't great but then I'm not sure what the tactical resource is that gets a different outcome vs Usyk?

I suspect you're under rating Usyk when thinking about the match up with Fury because I don't see what Fury does with him either - he's just on another level of boxing ability compared to the rest of the current heavyweights (Usyk that is)
Either Fury has to make it an incredibly dull fight (jab and tie him up basically) or somehow hurt him early on .... dunno ... think I like Usyk vs anyone until he ages and slows down

Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68253 on: Today at 03:16:27 pm »
Usyk is 35.  ;D

Theoretically he's on the downward slope for a boxer now.
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68254 on: Today at 03:24:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:16:27 pm
Usyk is 35.  ;D

Theoretically he's on the downward slope for a boxer now.
True but he has relatively little pro 'mileage' albeit he did fight for a long time as an amateur. Fury is younger though I suspect Usyk is in far better shape since he doesn't seem to take Class A drugs and balloon in weight between fights!

Fury does seem to be undeservedly placed on a pedestal. He did well to unexpectedly beat Wlad though it was an ugly hugfest. He beat Wilder true, but I'm not sure how many people are aware of just how bad a boxer Wilder is. He lacks the fundamentals and was always losing to anyone half decent who he couldn't catch with a big punch. I think the likes of Parker and Whyte could have KO'd Wilder too, but never got the chance.

Fury needs to win more fights against good opponents before he gets the #1 ranking in the division without dispute IMO. Him beating Usyk is certainly no foregone conclusion. He would be a big favourite against the likes of Whyte and Parker but it would be nice if he actually fought such opponents.
Offline Samio

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68255 on: Today at 03:27:31 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:15:35 pm
Joshua wasn't great but then I'm not sure what the tactical resource is that gets a different outcome vs Usyk?

I suspect you're under rating Usyk when thinking about the match up with Fury because I don't see what Fury does with him either - he's just on another level of boxing ability compared to the rest of the current heavyweights (Usyk that is)
Either Fury has to make it an incredibly dull fight (jab and tie him up basically) or somehow hurt him early on .... dunno ... think I like Usyk vs anyone until he ages and slows down



You answered your own question at the end, didnt you? In terms of one way Fury could beat Usyk.

Another way, I believe, is that he could outbox Usyk anyway. Lets have it right - AJ did have some success in some rounds. This is an AJ that is far inferior, technically, to Fury.

Believe it or not - I love Usyk, I think hes incredible and what he has done is phenomenal. I just firmly believe Fury would beat him. There would be absolutely no shame in it either.
Online JackWard33

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68256 on: Today at 03:32:57 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 03:27:31 pm
You answered your own question at the end, didnt you? In terms of one way Fury could beat Usyk.

Another way, I believe, is that he could outbox Usyk anyway. Lets have it right - AJ did have some success in some rounds. This is an AJ that is far inferior, technically, to Fury.

Believe it or not - I love Usyk, I think hes incredible and what he has done is phenomenal. I just firmly believe Fury would beat him. There would be absolutely no shame in it either.

I genuinely don't think he can outbox Usyk, don't think he has the technique or the athleticism for 12 rounds with him and Usyk is in the top few technical boxers in the sport.
To me Fury's reputation as a great tactical boxer comes from the current generation of heavyweights being so poor. He's gets caught clean plenty and has very little inside ability - and okay his footwork is good for his size but its still not great, Usyk's not going to have a problem finding him.

Definitely no shame in losing to Fury and I don't think Usyk is a slam dunk to win the fight- clearly Fury could stop him - .. I do think the fight is a slam dunk to never happen though :)
Fury will fight Wilder, then Joshua,  whatever happens in Joshua / Usyk 2 (spoiler Usyk wins more easily)  - its how he makes the most money with the least risk - that said he's so flakey he may never fight again after Wilder.
