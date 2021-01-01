« previous next »
Boxing thread

Welshred

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 02:00:58 pm
Usyk - 15 stone 8
AJ - 17 stone 1
Broad Spectrum

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 02:01:19 pm
AJ 17st 1. Usyk 15st 7. Thought AJ would be even lighter to be honest the way he looks.
Dull Tools

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 02:09:20 pm
Listening to fight disciples and they have talked me into an Usyk win.

Think AJ will try and outbox Usyk which he won't be able to do. Then think he may panic as the rounds go on and may get desperate.
Dull Tools

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 02:11:38 pm
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Yesterday at 02:01:19 pm
AJ 17st 1. Usyk 15st 7. Thought AJ would be even lighter to be honest the way he looks.
He has been saying all week that he is surprised by peoples comments that he is looking lighter.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 02:15:31 pm
AJ will fight between 17-18 Stones for the rest of his career. He's found out anything above 18 and he get's too bloated for his physique and slower.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 02:17:06 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 02:09:20 pm
Listening to fight disciples and they have talked me into an Usyk win.

Think AJ will try and outbox Usyk which he won't be able to do. Then think he may panic as the rounds go on and may get desperate.

All AJ has to do is connect and even a desperate man can land a KO punch.  Usyk as good as he is has never felt a proper Heavyweight's power and AJ is the best in that category. Not talking about one punch KO power lads we know that's Wilder.
Dull Tools

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 02:26:01 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:17:06 pm
All AJ has to do is connect and even a desperate man can land a KO punch.  Usyk as good as he is has never felt a proper Heavyweight's power and AJ is the best in that category. Not talking about one punch KO power lads we know that's Wilder.
I don't think AJ looks for KOs in the same way anymore. They have all tended to be late round KOs.

Just worry that AJ will tire on Saturday before he gets the chance.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 02:41:29 pm
We're talking about a sample of one fight which was the Ruiz rematch. I don't think we can look at AJ now and say he's not going to look for KO now. He will as diffrent fights and fighters needs diffrent performances. Against Povetkin I didn't think he fought the way he did against Ruiz in Saudi.
Jayo10

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 02:58:44 pm
Usyk by KO. Expect AJ to visit the canvass a couple of times.

He will take AJ's power when it lands, he will move Joshua around the ring like nobody ever has. This is a guy who knows how to win. I think the British boxing public are so used to the likes of washed up Povetkin, Pulev etc... being billed as dangerous that they are conditioned to think its easy work for Joshua (after the fact).

Usyk is the real deal, forget about cruiserweight, the guy has whiskers, he is a heavyweight not, a HW with a brain and skills. He was asked a while back, why he wanted to face AJ, he simply said he knows how to beat him, no bullsh*t trying to sell it. Just stating his belief. Undefeated, rarely beaten in the amateurs either, he is coming to win, not for the payday.

AJ has size, but Usyk has the ability to adapt during a fight depending on what is happening, as someone else mentioned AJ can adapt between fights rather than during.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 03:18:52 pm
Dereck Fuckin' Chisora troubled him and he's a level or two below AJ for fucks sakes. Usyk as great as he is isn't made for the Super Heavies of this era that are good.   I'm sure he will beat the rest though.
Broad Spectrum

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 03:24:15 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 02:11:38 pm
He has been saying all week that he is surprised by peoples comments that he is looking lighter.

March 2021                                                                     September 2021




Yeah I listened to Fight Disciples podcast as well, tend to agree with them Usyk will be tough to overcome.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 03:25:39 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:18:52 pm
Dereck Fuckin' Chisora troubled him and he's a level or two below AJ for fucks sakes. Usyk as great as he is isn't made for the Super Heavies of this era that are good.   I'm sure he will beat the rest though.
I don't know a huge amount about boxing, as much as I enjoy it, but when I've seen Usyk he looks extremely capable fighter, but as Samie says, I'd be shocked to see him toying with AJ in the way the previous post suggests - it's hard to look at that size disparity and say he'll move him around the ring at will - Joshua is huge and has undeniable power, it's fallacy to suggest Usyk won't be extremely guarded and wary of the threat of Joshua's power. He's never faced someone close to Joshua's size. Witherspoon is three inches shorter, over a stone lighter and no good to begin with, Chisora 4 inches smaller than Joshua and a brawler as opposed to a fighter.

I actually anticipate Usyk having to do the more moving of the two.
Dull Tools

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 03:44:26 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:18:52 pm
Dereck Fuckin' Chisora troubled him and he's a level or two below AJ for fucks sakes. Usyk as great as he is isn't made for the Super Heavies of this era that are good.   I'm sure he will beat the rest though.
Chisora troubled him for 2-3 rounds and put everything into them. After those rounds he had no trouble with him.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 03:48:19 pm
I know mate but a if a washed out Chisora can do that then if AJ has anything about him he should be able to do that to the smaller Usyk as well and for longer.
Dull Tools

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 03:51:10 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:48:19 pm
I know mate but a if a washed out Chisora can do that then if AJ has anything about him he should be able to do that to the smaller Usyk as well and for longer.
I agree he can, although in a 3 round fight I think Chisora would trouble anyone.

The issue for me is that AJ won't do that. He will try and outbox him and may end in trouble because of that when he inevitably tires towards the end.

I think AJ should do to Usyk what Chisora did and just bully him.
Jayo10

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 04:01:43 pm
Usyk has always been hit in his fights, but has a canny knack of riding/rolling with these punches. Its for this reason im not as worried as others. If he was a clinical technician whose entire career was based off not getting hit, then i'd be worried.

I think we will see slick movement, blocking punches, riding/rolling those that do get through, and confusing the absolute hell out of AJ. Expect to see AJ looking bemused in the corner asking McCracken what he should do. He really needs to get on top of him, impose his physical dimensions and throw plenty of punches from range early. Hurt him early in order to take away his offence.

Say whatever you like, AJ is a vulnerable HW, you do not need to be a big puncher to hurt him, crisp accurate punches especially to the temple will hurt him. He is a hugely vulnerable fighter and its why his fights are good to watch. Usyk has serious skills, always thinking, no crisis for him to throw a gameplan out the window after a round or 2, he can adjust, he is methodical.

Does Hearn also promote Usyk by any chance? Do matchroom have options on Usyk? The fact Usyk went after the AJ fight so aggressively tells me they see something. I know he is number one with WBO, but he and his team fancied this one for a long time, he has the style to win impressively here.

15/2 are the odds on a Usyk KO, lumped £50 on it
Peabee

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 04:07:09 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 02:11:38 pm
He has been saying all week that he is surprised by peoples comments that he is looking lighter.

Hes 3 pounds heavier than he was for the Ruiz rematch.
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 04:27:31 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:18:52 pm
Dereck Fuckin' Chisora troubled him and he's a level or two below AJ for fucks sakes. Usyk as great as he is isn't made for the Super Heavies of this era that are good.   I'm sure he will beat the rest though.
Usyk was also extremely close to losing to Briedis IMO; there wasn't more than a round or two in it. Not entirely sure why there was never a rematch; I suppose Usyk saying it was the hardest fight of his career made him less keen! As I've mentioned many times, I'm a big fan of Briedis but I couldn't see him beating Joshua.

The Chisora fight probably isn't a great indicator of Usyk's chances in this fight though. Chisora is an aggressive come-forward fighter who will take slaps to give them. Joshua is less inclined to fight like that. I think he needs to get in close and work the body, lean on Usyk. As strong as Usyk is, he isn't physically as strong as Joshua. Joshua staying at mid to long-range and trying to outbox Usyk is a bad idea. Being risk averse helped him in the rematch with Mister Jiggles but it will likely backfire if he does it tomorrow night.

Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 04:01:43 pm
Usyk has always been hit in his fights, but has a canny knack of riding/rolling with these punches. Its for this reason im not as worried as others. If he was a clinical technician whose entire career was based off not getting hit, then i'd be worried.

I think we will see slick movement, blocking punches, riding/rolling those that do get through, and confusing the absolute hell out of AJ. Expect to see AJ looking bemused in the corner asking McCracken what he should do. He really needs to get on top of him, impose his physical dimensions and throw plenty of punches from range early. Hurt him early in order to take away his offence.

Say whatever you like, AJ is a vulnerable HW, you do not need to be a big puncher to hurt him, crisp accurate punches especially to the temple will hurt him. He is a hugely vulnerable fighter and its why his fights are good to watch. Usyk has serious skills, always thinking, no crisis for him to throw a gameplan out the window after a round or 2, he can adjust, he is methodical.

Does Hearn also promote Usyk by any chance? Do matchroom have options on Usyk? The fact Usyk went after the AJ fight so aggressively tells me they see something. I know he is number one with WBO, but he and his team fancied this one for a long time, he has the style to win impressively here.

15/2 are the odds on a Usyk KO, lumped £50 on it
Big difference between getting tagged by Gassiev and Bellew and getting walloped by a hard-punching 17 stone fighter.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 04:32:18 pm
AJ is going to pancake Usyk. If he was Loma like defensively i could make a case for him, but he isn't. This is over in 1st half
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 04:35:07 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 04:32:18 pm
AJ is going to pancake Usyk. If he was Loma like defensively i could make a case for him, but he isn't. This is over in 1st half
You've been consistent in this belief; how come? I don't see Joshua fighting aggressively enough to get the early KO. He will be mindful of expending too much energy; especially since Usyk is extremely fit and can do 12 hard rounds relatively easily.

Do you think it is simply a case that he'll get hit too often? Perhaps his chin can actually take Joshua's best punches. That would be a surprise but not impossible.

For the record, I am still going with Joshua TKO but not as confidently as you  :D
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 04:41:02 pm
Aye, not as confident as Clayton but I do think that if it goes the distance Usyk has a better chance of winning.

Love this about the Boxing thread as always lads, we might disagree but we don't act like dickheads...bar Fordy and even then he tones it down on here.  ;D
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 04:58:11 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 04:35:07 pm
You've been consistent in this belief; how come? I don't see Joshua fighting aggressively enough to get the early KO. He will be mindful of expending too much energy; especially since Usyk is extremely fit and can do 12 hard rounds relatively easily.

Do you think it is simply a case that he'll get hit too often? Perhaps his chin can actually take Joshua's best punches. That would be a surprise but not impossible.

For the record, I am still going with Joshua TKO but not as confidently as you  :D

Usyk hasn't shown enough defensive nous for me through all the fights I've seen.  You cant be there to be hit against AJ. He is not wilder who has one shot which he telegraphs. Aj got every shot in the book.
Jayo10

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 05:19:09 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 04:58:11 pm
Usyk hasn't shown enough defensive nous for me through all the fights I've seen.  You cant be there to be hit against AJ. He is not wilder who has one shot which he telegraphs. Aj got every shot in the book.

I think you are over-estimating Joshua's skill level, sure he has every shot in the book when you are standing right in front of him. Lets see him adjust to the problems he will face in this fight, its going to be fascinating. I am guessing rabbit in the headlights.

Usyk doesn't need to be Ernie Shavers in order to KO AJ either.
Welshred

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 05:24:06 pm
I think you're massively underestimating how good Joshua's skills are here
Legs

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 05:54:14 pm
I think its an interesting fight that is for sure.

Usyk was a great CW and watching boxing he is without doubt top 3-5 HW imo.

Usyk is going to get tagged at some point its how he reacts to that imo im not ruling him out im looking forward to it.

Put a gun to my head and ask me to make a decision i'd go AJ win.
scatman

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 06:52:23 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 05:24:06 pm
I think you're massively underestimating how good Joshua's skills are here
If you'd put 50 quid on Usyk to win by knockout so would you :D
Peabee

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 06:55:56 pm
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 06:52:23 pm
If you'd put 50 quid on Usyk to win by knockout so would you :D

 ;D
Welshred

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 06:57:11 pm
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 06:52:23 pm
If you'd put 50 quid on Usyk to win by knockout so would you :D

;D Luckily I'll be pretty pissed in the stands rather than posting on here tomorrow night ;D
I've been a good boy.

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 07:15:14 pm
Is the ring walk at 5pm? Bit pissed that it clashes with our game
Welshred

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 07:18:05 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 07:15:14 pm
Is the ring walk at 5pm? Bit pissed that it clashes with our game

Er no, it'll be about 10pm
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 07:21:59 pm
It's in Spurs stadium mate not Vegas. I know Spurs are so shite they're meant to be in another timezone like.  ;D
I've been a good boy.

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 07:49:19 pm
Someone tweeted that it was 5pm, just realised he's from New York. Glad I can watch our game then

I'm going for a Joshua win by points. Don't think he'll get Usyk out of there but I'm very curious to see what Usyk does after the unimpressive performance he put up vs Chisora.
Al 666

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 07:52:55 pm
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 05:19:09 pm
I think you are over-estimating Joshua's skill level, sure he has every shot in the book when you are standing right in front of him. Lets see him adjust to the problems he will face in this fight, its going to be fascinating. I am guessing rabbit in the headlights.

Usyk doesn't need to be Ernie Shavers in order to KO AJ either.

Bellew, Witherspoon and Del Boy all tagged Usyk so you don't have to be gods gift to pugilism to catch Usyk.
rawcusk8

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 09:20:56 pm
Not really seen too much of Usky apart from his figts against the British lads. whats his punch resistence like? Its one thing taking a punch from everyones favourite Blueshite but I cant see Usyk being able to take too many of AJs shots. Just get the feeling AJ will be too big and too strong, Ive seen a fair few saying Usyk will be too good if it gets technical, I just dont see that happening, AJ is a good enough boxer to get the job done no matter what type of fight it will be. Personally would love to see AJ impose his size and strength on Usyk and get him out there quickly.
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 10:55:52 am
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 09:20:56 pm
Not really seen too much of Usky apart from his figts against the British lads. whats his punch resistence like? Its one thing taking a punch from everyones favourite Blueshite but I cant see Usyk being able to take too many of AJs shots. Just get the feeling AJ will be too big and too strong, Ive seen a fair few saying Usyk will be too good if it gets technical, I just dont see that happening, AJ is a good enough boxer to get the job done no matter what type of fight it will be. Personally would love to see AJ impose his size and strength on Usyk and get him out there quickly.
He has shown a good chin to date in his career. However, he is up against by far the strongest and hardest-hitting opponent he's ever faced, so it is a new ball game. If he can take a good shot or 10 from Joshua, he has a very good chance of winning. Big 'IF' though.

Meanwhile, Sergio Martinez continues his comeback against Brian Rose tonight  :butt :butt :butt When he does lose to whatever opponent, I hope he isn't badly hurt. I was a huge fan of Maravilla but he has no business coming back. Seems like he genuinely wants to win the title again, and is prepared to fight GGG. I REALLY hope he doesn't come to that.
Red-Soldier

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 11:14:21 am
Holyfield fought six at HW before he fought for a title, Usyk has just two under his belt.  Too soon for him I think.
Fiasco

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 11:21:03 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:14:21 am
Holyfield fought six at HW before he fought for a title, Usyk has just two under his belt.  Too soon for him I think.

He's 34 though so I think time is of the essence for him. If he was late 20's he could bide his time but not at this stage of his career. Both sides probably think the best thing to do is fight the other one early; AJ will want to fight Usyk before he's had time to adapt to the heavyweight division while Usyk will want to fight AJ while he's still new and people haven't figured him out yet.
