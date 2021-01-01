Usyk has always been hit in his fights, but has a canny knack of riding/rolling with these punches. Its for this reason im not as worried as others. If he was a clinical technician whose entire career was based off not getting hit, then i'd be worried.



I think we will see slick movement, blocking punches, riding/rolling those that do get through, and confusing the absolute hell out of AJ. Expect to see AJ looking bemused in the corner asking McCracken what he should do. He really needs to get on top of him, impose his physical dimensions and throw plenty of punches from range early. Hurt him early in order to take away his offence.



Say whatever you like, AJ is a vulnerable HW, you do not need to be a big puncher to hurt him, crisp accurate punches especially to the temple will hurt him. He is a hugely vulnerable fighter and its why his fights are good to watch. Usyk has serious skills, always thinking, no crisis for him to throw a gameplan out the window after a round or 2, he can adjust, he is methodical.



Does Hearn also promote Usyk by any chance? Do matchroom have options on Usyk? The fact Usyk went after the AJ fight so aggressively tells me they see something. I know he is number one with WBO, but he and his team fancied this one for a long time, he has the style to win impressively here.



15/2 are the odds on a Usyk KO, lumped £50 on it