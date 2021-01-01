« previous next »
Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3155324 times)

Usyk - 15 stone 8
AJ - 17 stone 1
AJ 17st 1. Usyk 15st 7. Thought AJ would be even lighter to be honest the way he looks.
Listening to fight disciples and they have talked me into an Usyk win.

Think AJ will try and outbox Usyk which he won't be able to do. Then think he may panic as the rounds go on and may get desperate.
AJ 17st 1. Usyk 15st 7. Thought AJ would be even lighter to be honest the way he looks.
He has been saying all week that he is surprised by peoples comments that he is looking lighter.
AJ will fight between 17-18 Stones for the rest of his career. He's found out anything above 18 and he get's too bloated for his physique and slower.
Listening to fight disciples and they have talked me into an Usyk win.

Think AJ will try and outbox Usyk which he won't be able to do. Then think he may panic as the rounds go on and may get desperate.

All AJ has to do is connect and even a desperate man can land a KO punch.  Usyk as good as he is has never felt a proper Heavyweight's power and AJ is the best in that category. Not talking about one punch KO power lads we know that's Wilder.
All AJ has to do is connect and even a desperate man can land a KO punch.  Usyk as good as he is has never felt a proper Heavyweight's power and AJ is the best in that category. Not talking about one punch KO power lads we know that's Wilder.
I don't think AJ looks for KOs in the same way anymore. They have all tended to be late round KOs.

Just worry that AJ will tire on Saturday before he gets the chance.
We're talking about a sample of one fight which was the Ruiz rematch. I don't think we can look at AJ now and say he's not going to look for KO now. He will as diffrent fights and fighters needs diffrent performances. Against Povetkin I didn't think he fought the way he did against Ruiz in Saudi.
Usyk by KO. Expect AJ to visit the canvass a couple of times.

He will take AJ's power when it lands, he will move Joshua around the ring like nobody ever has. This is a guy who knows how to win. I think the British boxing public are so used to the likes of washed up Povetkin, Pulev etc... being billed as dangerous that they are conditioned to think its easy work for Joshua (after the fact).

Usyk is the real deal, forget about cruiserweight, the guy has whiskers, he is a heavyweight not, a HW with a brain and skills. He was asked a while back, why he wanted to face AJ, he simply said he knows how to beat him, no bullsh*t trying to sell it. Just stating his belief. Undefeated, rarely beaten in the amateurs either, he is coming to win, not for the payday.

AJ has size, but Usyk has the ability to adapt during a fight depending on what is happening, as someone else mentioned AJ can adapt between fights rather than during.
Dereck Fuckin' Chisora troubled him and he's a level or two below AJ for fucks sakes. Usyk as great as he is isn't made for the Super Heavies of this era that are good.   I'm sure he will beat the rest though.
He has been saying all week that he is surprised by peoples comments that he is looking lighter.

March 2021                                                                     September 2021




Yeah I listened to Fight Disciples podcast as well, tend to agree with them Usyk will be tough to overcome.
