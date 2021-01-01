Usyk by KO. Expect AJ to visit the canvass a couple of times.



He will take AJ's power when it lands, he will move Joshua around the ring like nobody ever has. This is a guy who knows how to win. I think the British boxing public are so used to the likes of washed up Povetkin, Pulev etc... being billed as dangerous that they are conditioned to think its easy work for Joshua (after the fact).



Usyk is the real deal, forget about cruiserweight, the guy has whiskers, he is a heavyweight not, a HW with a brain and skills. He was asked a while back, why he wanted to face AJ, he simply said he knows how to beat him, no bullsh*t trying to sell it. Just stating his belief. Undefeated, rarely beaten in the amateurs either, he is coming to win, not for the payday.



AJ has size, but Usyk has the ability to adapt during a fight depending on what is happening, as someone else mentioned AJ can adapt between fights rather than during.