Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3149809 times)

Offline hixxstar

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67640 on: September 12, 2021, 02:24:54 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on September 12, 2021, 09:19:29 am
Haye is about the notes. Hes no fool. He knows calling out Fury will attract more money and interest.
Is right...
Haye was on his arse moneywise until he has the 2 fights with 'Bellew' in 2017.. made about 5 mill i believe (i may be wrong)
But if these 'youtuber' bell-whiffs can make a fortune, then Haye can sniff 1 more payday.. I liked haye in his prime though..  :wave
Offline cornishscouser92

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67641 on: September 12, 2021, 02:26:41 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on September 12, 2021, 11:38:30 am
;D


HW boxing is a conveyor belt of utter weapons though, it's got a constant stream of great comic value.

Would've been a good fight pre Haye shoulder surgery.
Offline cornishscouser92

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67642 on: September 12, 2021, 02:27:23 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on September 12, 2021, 09:17:43 am
I agree. Haye was never know for his jab. He didnt want to hurt his mate.

I actually thought he moved way better than either of the Bellew fights, he didn't look injured for once.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67643 on: September 13, 2021, 12:28:15 am »
The Florida commission is getting pelters from everyone including boxers and rightly so even if they might want to fight over there in the future for giving a license to Holyfield.
Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67644 on: September 13, 2021, 10:55:41 am »
Quote from: Samie on September 13, 2021, 12:28:15 am
The Florida commission is getting pelters from everyone including boxers and rightly so even if they might want to fight over there in the future for giving a license to Holyfield.
He claims he wasn't hurt and still wants to fight Tyson  ::) It was pathetic watching a great fighter reduced to that. Shame on the Florida boxing commission and any similar entity that allows fighters to compete when they clearly shouldn't be near a ring. Holyfield was lucky he didn't get badly hurt.

As for Haye, we all know he isn't fighting Fury. He got a nice payday and a bit of limelight and is milking it for now. Unlike Holyfield, who is clearly desperate for money, I don't think Haye is short of a bob so he won't risk serious injury by fighting a proper HW you'd imagine. He knows he can make good money doing clown shows instead.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67645 on: September 14, 2021, 04:24:25 pm »
Quote
Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter is now a done deal for November 20th at the Mandalay Bay in Vegas for the WBO Welterweight title.
Offline King_doggerel

  • "What the fuck is a baldrick?"
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67646 on: September 14, 2021, 05:17:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on September 14, 2021, 04:24:25 pm


won't believe it till they weigh in. so many cancellations recently but great fight!
Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • Has officially given up.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67647 on: September 14, 2021, 07:46:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on September 14, 2021, 04:24:25 pm


Crawford needs to stop him to make statement
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67648 on: September 14, 2021, 08:38:59 pm »
Trillers Ryan Kavanaugh tells me hes in talks with the Obama Foundation to have Barack Obama commentate on a gamecast of the Teofimo Lopez-George Kambosos fight. Donald Trump is calling a gamecast of Evander Holyfield-Vitor Belfort tomorrow with Donald Trump Jr.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67649 on: Yesterday at 08:05:50 pm »
Quote
Joseph Parker will face Dereck Chisora in a Heavyweight rematch on December 18th at the Manchester Arena.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67650 on: Yesterday at 08:06:47 pm »
Quote
Dillian Whyte will face Otto Wallin in a Heavyweight clash on October 30th at the O2 Arena in London.
Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67651 on: Yesterday at 09:58:52 pm »
I was going to say two underwhelming fights then realised they are actually GOOD by the standards of HW boxing these days.  :(

At least there's Joshua vs Usyk next week.
Online Zeb

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67652 on: Today at 08:26:33 am »
Documentary on Ken Buchanan on iplayer was enjoyable. Mad bit when they pull out all his old invoices for fights back in 70/71. Gets 8 grand for fighting at Wembley and 40 to 100 for fighting in the US!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m000zr7t/undisputed-the-life-and-times-of-ken-buchanan
Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67653 on: Today at 03:39:30 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 09:58:52 pm
I was going to say two underwhelming fights then realised they are actually GOOD by the standards of HW boxing these days.  :(

At least there's Joshua vs Usyk next week.

Looking forward to the Joshua/Usyk fight. I really like Usyk and he could really tie Joshua is knots if the size difference isn't too big. On the other hand he's yet to be hit by a bomb from someone of Joshua's size and it could be over quick if that happens early, regardless of him so far showing a pretty good chin at Cruiser.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67654 on: Today at 05:51:37 pm »
If it goes the distance then Usyk has a good chance to in by Decision but like you said mate Usyk has never been hit with the power and ferocity of a legit Super Heavyweight. It will take time to adjust to this division which is why it's good for AJ to get this fight out the way now.
