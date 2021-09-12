The Florida commission is getting pelters from everyone including boxers and rightly so even if they might want to fight over there in the future for giving a license to Holyfield.



He claims he wasn't hurt and still wants to fight TysonIt was pathetic watching a great fighter reduced to that. Shame on the Florida boxing commission and any similar entity that allows fighters to compete when they clearly shouldn't be near a ring. Holyfield was lucky he didn't get badly hurt.As for Haye, we all know he isn't fighting Fury. He got a nice payday and a bit of limelight and is milking it for now. Unlike Holyfield, who is clearly desperate for money, I don't think Haye is short of a bob so he won't risk serious injury by fighting a proper HW you'd imagine. He knows he can make good money doing clown shows instead.