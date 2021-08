Pat Mcormack got absolutely schooled by the Cuban. This group ain't as talented as the previous groups, I told you lads.



[/quote]Thought exactly the same mate. He had no idea other than grappling and shoving the Cuban against any ropes he could find. He wanted to dance and prance when he should have been doubling up with every shot he almost threw. Course, it must have been hard for him to keep throwing straight rights at the Cuban's gloves . . . .had he never heard of hooks? Poor he was and Richie Woodhall bigging up every half-hearted lead he managed to throw was just a pile of bullshit.