Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3114103 times)

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67360 on: July 24, 2021, 11:03:34 pm »
Any streams?
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67361 on: July 24, 2021, 11:05:27 pm »
Did BT broadcast that first round in slow motion?
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67362 on: July 24, 2021, 11:05:47 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 24, 2021, 11:05:27 pm
Did BT broadcast that first round in slow motion?
😂
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67363 on: July 24, 2021, 11:08:48 pm »
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67364 on: July 24, 2021, 11:09:29 pm »
Takam landed a few decent shots in the first. Joyce better in the second, although took a couple of big shots at the end 1-1 for me.

Already looks like unless Takam can hurt him Joyce will plod his way to a late stoppage
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67365 on: July 24, 2021, 11:10:24 pm »
Takam is not far off Grandad Ortiz's age. Joyce should really be winning this pretty comfortably.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67366 on: July 24, 2021, 11:13:47 pm »
Joyce seemed to hurt him at the end there. Starting to put a few punches together, still getting caught but his head seems to be made of rock
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67367 on: July 24, 2021, 11:16:00 pm »
Joyce really has no head movement does he?  ;D
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67368 on: July 24, 2021, 11:17:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 24, 2021, 11:16:00 pm
Joyce really has no head movement does he?  ;D
Do you need head movement if its made of rock
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67369 on: July 24, 2021, 11:19:12 pm »
Quote from: duvva on July 24, 2021, 11:17:34 pm
Do you need head movement if its made of rock

 ;D

Against Takam no but against someone like Wilder or AJ his head gets taken off.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67370 on: July 24, 2021, 11:21:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 24, 2021, 11:19:12 pm
;D

Against Takam no but against someone like Wilder or AJ his head gets taken off.
What if hes the new Oliver McCall?
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67371 on: July 24, 2021, 11:24:07 pm »
Commentator asks does the ref need to step in.

Ref steps in.

Commentator asks did he step in too early.

 ;D
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67372 on: July 24, 2021, 11:24:30 pm »
Takam should have taken a knee or thrown something back. Seemed a bit early but didnt throw anything
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67373 on: July 24, 2021, 11:24:37 pm »
Quote from: duvva on July 24, 2021, 11:21:48 pm
What if hes the new Oliver McCall?

Is he though?  :D
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67374 on: July 24, 2021, 11:26:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 24, 2021, 11:24:37 pm
Is he though?  :D
Dont know yet, but he does seem to have a very hard head. Havent seen all his fights but not seen him hurt despite getting hit with some big shots
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67375 on: July 24, 2021, 11:28:38 pm »
That was an underwhelming fight lads. I don't know about you lot.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67376 on: July 24, 2021, 11:30:04 pm »
That was a British stoppage but I had money on it so wont complain
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67377 on: July 24, 2021, 11:30:06 pm »
They can't honestly consider putting him in with AJ  :o
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67378 on: July 24, 2021, 11:31:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 24, 2021, 11:28:38 pm
That was an underwhelming fight lads. I don't know about you lot.

Abysmal. As I said before, looked like it was in slow motion.

Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on July 24, 2021, 11:30:04 pm
That was a British stoppage but I had money on it so wont complain

Skybet had 13/8 for the fight to be won in both an even and odd number round. Something to consider for future fights if you've got an account. Have won plenty on that a few times.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67379 on: July 25, 2021, 01:47:14 pm »
Olympic boxing judging still corrupt as usual lads. Clear points scoring shots somehow not scored when you find out the scores at the end.  ;D
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67380 on: July 25, 2021, 01:52:20 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 24, 2021, 11:31:43 pm
Abysmal. As I said before, looked like it was in slow motion.

Skybet had 13/8 for the fight to be won in both an even and odd number round. Something to consider for future fights if you've got an account. Have won plenty on that a few times.
Do they count a distance fight as an 'even' number of rounds?

Joyce has a solid chin, good conditioning, a good jab, immense physical strength, and size which gets you a long way in the modern HW era. I suppose it always did! However, he gets hit too often to survive against Joshua IMO and isn't quick enough to catch Fury out. If he had AJ's power he would be a very hard man to beat because trading with him would be a nightmare. As it stands though, he's too damn slow to beat the very best fighters. If he fights AJ, Joshua's power gets Joyce out of there despite his ability to take a shot while Usyk would be too skillful and quick.

Why Joyce elected to do a ringwalk dressed as a mushroom is anyone's guess though  ;D

He needs a big payday if only to ensure he doesnt have to wear a shit Juggernaut helmet again.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67381 on: July 25, 2021, 01:56:48 pm »
DIdn't even know what his costume was supposed to be, I thought he came in dressed as an actual bellend.

Like you say, he's quite slow at times. It's like his brain tells him to throw a punch and his arms then throw that punch 5 seconds later. Would like to see him test himself against Chisora
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67382 on: July 25, 2021, 06:45:15 pm »
Wilder would one shot him
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67383 on: Yesterday at 04:18:13 pm »
Joyce is nowhere near the big guns at HW (Fury AJ Wilder). Could probably make an undecided fight against a Ruiz or a Chisora, or an interesting fight against an Usyk. My guess is that his days are counted in this division, and he will try to milk his position as much as he can.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67384 on: Yesterday at 04:51:54 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on July 25, 2021, 01:56:48 pm
DIdn't even know what his costume was supposed to be, I thought he came in dressed as an actual bellend.

Like you say, he's quite slow at times. It's like his brain tells him to throw a punch and his arms then throw that punch 5 seconds later. Would like to see him test himself against Chisora

 ;D
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67385 on: Yesterday at 04:52:59 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on July 25, 2021, 01:52:20 pm
Do they count a distance fight as an 'even' number of rounds?

Joyce has a solid chin, good conditioning, a good jab, immense physical strength, and size which gets you a long way in the modern HW era. I suppose it always did! However, he gets hit too often to survive against Joshua IMO and isn't quick enough to catch Fury out. If he had AJ's power he would be a very hard man to beat because trading with him would be a nightmare. As it stands though, he's too damn slow to beat the very best fighters. If he fights AJ, Joshua's power gets Joyce out of there despite his ability to take a shot while Usyk would be too skillful and quick.

Why Joyce elected to do a ringwalk dressed as a mushroom is anyone's guess though  ;D

He needs a big payday if only to ensure he doesnt have to wear a shit Juggernaut helmet again.

He used to be called "gentleman", but he got rebranded.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67386 on: Yesterday at 05:20:13 pm »
 ;D

Quote
Joe Joyce's manager Sam Jones has said they'd welcome a fight vs Luis Ortiz.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67387 on: Yesterday at 05:42:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:20:13 pm
;D

They'd have a combined age of about 120 ;D
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67388 on: Yesterday at 11:24:18 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 05:42:24 pm
They'd have a combined age of about 120 ;D
Don't be ridiculous; Joyce is in his 30s so the combined age would only be about 105.

Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on July 25, 2021, 06:45:15 pm
Wilder would one shot him
Possibly, or he could utterly collapse if he lands a couple of decent shots and sees Captain Mushroom still there. Joyce could keep the fight at close quarters and lean on Wilder often since Wilder is a shocking close-in fighter.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67389 on: Yesterday at 11:33:11 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on July 25, 2021, 01:52:20 pm
Do they count a distance fight as an 'even' number of rounds?

No, just up to the end of round 12. Once the bell rings at the end of the 12th its a loser
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67390 on: Today at 10:37:38 am »
Not really going well for team GB a couple of boxers out already.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67391 on: Today at 11:28:40 am »
Quote from: Peabee on July 22, 2021, 11:33:40 pm
Young boxer (16) died in the River Dee today in my town. I wont mention his name as no formal identification yet.

Kudos to the police officer who jumped in the river to look for him, he risked his own life with no hesitation. Emergency services here made a massive effort.

Not sure what time it happened but we were on the river that day. We hired a little motor boat on the river that day around 1:30pm

There were groups of kids on both sides jumping in, on the left hand side as were came back down the river a policeman had just turned up and was chatting to the kids jumping in, there was a bit of banter but seemed harmless enough

Felt sick when I got told about it, no age that
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67392 on: Today at 11:51:35 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:37:38 am
Not really going well for team GB a couple of boxers out already.

The Mcormack brothers are probably best bet for golds mate.  Apprently it's our "least talented" boxing group for about a decade.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67393 on: Today at 12:48:36 pm »
Youness Baalla bites David Nyika in fight.  ;D

