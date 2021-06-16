« previous next »
Boxing thread

Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 12:54:45 pm
 
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 12:53:05 pm
AJ singing YNWA after beating Lingaard on FIFA.

https://twitter.com/ScouserChrisLFC/status/1407063888127004673?s=19
;D

Good lad. He's a Watford supporter I think.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 02:32:57 pm
Looks like Joshua v Usyk is being lined up for September.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 03:00:05 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:32:57 pm
Looks like Joshua v Usyk is being lined up for September.
Probably not getting the Fury fight this year then?

I have a sense of dread about the Wilder and Usyk fights anyway.  One of them is going to go wrong.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 04:19:57 pm
Don't think so mate. I think both will come through their fight's though.
L4Red

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 04:47:37 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 03:00:05 pm
Probably not getting the Fury fight this year then?

I have a sense of dread about the Wilder and Usyk fights anyway.  One of them is going to go wrong.

Big John Fury reckons it's Tyson I think, had plenty to say about him living it up. At least Wilder is in the gym, however much use Malik Scott is is up for debate
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 04:54:46 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:19:57 pm
Don't think so mate. I think both will come through their fight's though.
Hope so mate.  I know you and me disagree on AJ v Usyk but I hope you're right!

With Fury v Wilder it comes down to how serious Fury takes it as L4 says.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 05:01:03 pm
I don't disagree per se mate. I think Usyk has a chance if it goes the distance but going by Usyk's Heavyweight fight a legit Super Heavyweight should walk through his defense and hurt him. Usyk needs to have the game plan of his life if he wants to beat the real big boys.
Roopy

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 01:31:01 am
Quote from: Alf on June 16, 2021, 12:22:47 am
Dan Rafael reports Teofimo Lopez tests positive for Covid-19, Kambosos fight and card is off, moving to Aug 14.

As an Aussie, I been looking forward to this fight for so long.

Can't believe it got delayed yet again.

I call absolute bullshit on Lopez getting Covid - and I disagree with Kambosas saying it's because Lopez was not on track to make weight (although he does have a history of this).

I personally believe they pushed this fight back because its a PPV and doing absolutely shite in terms of buys.

It's a hard sell in Australia to have it a $50 ppv when only the hardcore fans know who Kambosos is ... and I'd say the same goes for Lopez in the states, he's not on PPV level yet.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 02:58:31 pm
 ;D Finally someone had to say it and it's his old man.

Quote
Julio Cesar Chavez Sr on his son Julio Cesar Chavez Jr losing to Anderson Silva  "I'd rather (He) retire the hell out of it. If they're not going to prepare properly, what's the use?"
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 03:02:06 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:58:31 pm
;D Finally someone had to say it and it's his old man.

Jr is ending his career the James Toney way. He'll lose to a YouTuber before too long.

He belongs in the circus thread to be honest!
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 03:10:08 pm
 ;D

At least your mate Fat Toney achieved something in the sport and didn't find his way to a world title via nepotism.
