Dan Rafael reports Teofimo Lopez tests positive for Covid-19, Kambosos fight and card is off, moving to Aug 14.



As an Aussie, I been looking forward to this fight for so long.Can't believe it got delayed yet again.I call absolute bullshit on Lopez getting Covid - and I disagree with Kambosas saying it's because Lopez was not on track to make weight (although he does have a history of this).I personally believe they pushed this fight back because its a PPV and doing absolutely shite in terms of buys.It's a hard sell in Australia to have it a $50 ppv when only the hardcore fans know who Kambosos is ... and I'd say the same goes for Lopez in the states, he's not on PPV level yet.