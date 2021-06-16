There is some dude called Pat McCormack meant to be the dogs bollocks
Has anyone seen much of any of the boxers for team GB at the Olympics? Anyone to look out for?
Watched Pat McCormack in the qualifiers. Looked incredible. His twin brother Luke is also decent.
Saw Peter McGrail (who is a scouser) fight in the WBSS at York Hall and he also looked really good.
Frazer Clarke narrowly lost out to Joyce for the spot at Rio 2016 and is also meant to be decent.
You also have the youngest Yafai brother and Benjamin Whittaker at Light Heavyweight who medalled at the last World Championship.
Daniel Dubois' younger sister Caroline is meant to be a very special talent as is Lauren Price.
Think we are probably good for 3-4 medals and maybe 5 at a push.