Willie Monroe Jr! Fuck off with that.



I'm not saying he is a Canelo or a Golovkin but he isn't exactly a million miles away in terms of level to Lemieux either, besides an early loss in an 8 round split decision, he has only lost to Saunders and Golovkin and only ever stopped by the latter. Lemieux record is fairly similar, lost two fights early on but his other two L's are to Saunders and Golovkin!