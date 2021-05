What a fucking fight that was. The two knockdowns were beautiful in their own rightEcho some of the comments in here; that’s what you get when two fighters meet in their prime, travesty it wasn’t on TV here and it’s the type of fight that would attract new fansWhat are Sky playing at? BBC had Bellator, BT had UFC and Sky had....Taylor becomes only the 5th undisputed champion in boxing history after Hopkins, Jermaine Taylor, Usyk and Crawford...some achievement in his 18th pro fight and some company to sit alongsideMost of the fight here https://youtu.be/ErZh176nCfQ