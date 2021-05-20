« previous next »
Boxing thread

Re: Boxing thread
May 20, 2021, 03:30:38 pm
Taylor v Ramirez. Who you got?
Re: Boxing thread
May 20, 2021, 03:33:44 pm
Taylor mate. Should win by the later rounds.
Re: Boxing thread
May 20, 2021, 03:50:12 pm
Quote from: Lusty on May 20, 2021, 03:00:07 pm
Because he doesn't want to actually fight either of them, he just wants the step aside money.

Fury's beaten him twice and Joshua would send him to sleep.  And he knows that, so he wants to let them fight, pick up one of the belts when they get scattered, and then go back to fighting bums and talking shit on Instagram about them both.

Doesn't sound like it mate, Arum has provisionally booked a venue for 24th July for the fight, knowing this would happen. And given his right hand, he could absolutely win the fight no matter how unlikely. If anything, it would be the mandatory challengers for the other belts which would pose an issue for a potential fight with the winner, and their step aside money would be a hell of a lot less than the reported $20m.

Is the Taylor fight even being broadcast in the UK?
Re: Boxing thread
May 21, 2021, 06:58:38 am
Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder agree to third fight July 24 in Las Vegas: Sources

Lance Pugmire
May 20, 2021 9:56 PM

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have verbally agreed to fight again on July 24 in Las Vegas, sources confirmed to The Athletic on Thursday. The fight will be held at either Allegiant Stadium or T-Mobile Arena, with each offering full capacity.

An arbitrator ruled on Monday that Wilder was entitled to a third fight with Fury. They previously fought to a draw in December 2018, then signed a two-fight deal in 2019, with Fury stopping Wilder in Round 7 in February 2020. Wilder exercised the rematch clause but the third fight never happened because of multiple delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fury had agreed to fight Anthony Joshua for the undisputed heavyweight championship on Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia.

On "The Pugg and Copp Boxing Show" Thursday, The Athletic's Mike Coppinger and Lance Pugmire discussed the possibility of Fury-Wilder 3 and the unravelling of Fury-Joshua.

How we made it to Fury-Wilder 3

Lance Pugmire, senior boxing writer: Following Furys miracle rise from the canvas to preserve a December 2018 draw in their first clash, the fighters struck a two-fight agreement that seemed on pace after Fury delivered Wilder his lone defeat by TKO.

When television conflicts scrapped attempts for a December bout, Fury pursued Joshua and Wilder flexed his right to arbitration and won a ruling that their trilogy bout needed to happen by September.

Why wouldn't Fury have paid Wilder step-aside money?

Pugmire: Wilder was never interested in step-aside money after declaring he would avenge the TKO loss, which he said was the result of wearing a heavy leg-fatiguing walk-in costume for that bout.

Fury told The Athletics Mike Coppinger Thursday that he had no interest in paying step-aside money to keep his planned four-belt unification bout against Joshua in line.

I wouldnt pay him 20 grand. I pay in ass whippings.  Im going to crack his skull wide open this time.

Whats next for Joshua?

Pugmire: The three-belt champion from England is moving toward accepting an August mandatory challenge from unbeaten and former fully unified cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

The World Boxing Organization is expected to formally mandate that bout on Friday after Usyk reached mandatory status in 2019. Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn said he expects to finalize that deal in short order.

Joshua railed at Fury on Twitter this week, asking, If there was an arbitration going on, why announce to the world we are fighting!?

https://theathletic.com/news/tyson-fury-deontay-wilder-agree-to-third-fight-july-24-in-las-vegas-sources/A2MrhE1X3i44?amp=1
Re: Boxing thread
May 21, 2021, 08:25:17 am
Everyone should boycott the Fury Wilder fight.

It is clear now the Bob Arum never wanted the Joshua fight. He dragged it out and put no effort into the AJ fight but he had already secured a venue for the Wilder fight.

I hope no British fighter signs with him again. This weekend he has fucked Fury over who clearly wanted the AJ fight and has Josh Taylor in an undisputed fight on Fite. TV in the UK.
Re: Boxing thread
May 21, 2021, 08:32:49 am
Quote from: Dull Tools on May 21, 2021, 08:25:17 am
Everyone should boycott the Fury Wilder fight.

It is clear now the Bob Arum never wanted the Joshua fight. He dragged it out and put no effort into the AJ fight but he had already secured a venue for the Wilder fight.

I hope no British fighter signs with him again. This weekend he has fucked Fury over who clearly wanted the AJ fight and has Josh Taylor in an undisputed fight on Fite. TV in the UK.

You're not telling me Fury had no idea this court case was still going on? He's made himself look a tit this week, AJ has had him off on social media. He better destroy Wilder again to make the AJ fight unstoppable.

Re: Boxing thread
May 21, 2021, 09:07:24 am
I'd been saying for a little while that the fight didn't look like happening. So many non announcements something felt fishing. And it was all coming from the Fury side so they must have known something was up.

Bob Arum has made a career out of killing big fights.
Re: Boxing thread
May 21, 2021, 09:54:52 am
Clown show from everyone.


Also like I said for AJ get Usyk out of the way now. He's a big banana skin later on.
Re: Boxing thread
May 21, 2021, 09:57:32 am
Quote from: Dull Tools on May 21, 2021, 08:25:17 am
Everyone should boycott the Fury Wilder fight.

It is clear now the Bob Arum never wanted the Joshua fight. He dragged it out and put no effort into the AJ fight but he had already secured a venue for the Wilder fight.

I hope no British fighter signs with him again. This weekend he has fucked Fury over who clearly wanted the AJ fight and has Josh Taylor in an undisputed fight on Fite. TV in the UK.

What is Fite???

If Mayweather can get a fight with a Youtuber on Sky Box Office I think it's a disgrace to boxing that the Taylor fight isn't even on a decent platform.

To be fair to Bob, Taylor should have a UK promoter to like Eddie, Frank or even Hennessy.

So more people in the Uk will be watching Sam Eggington v Carlos Molina on bloody channel 5 on Saturday night then the Taylor fight! Utter joke!
Re: Boxing thread
May 21, 2021, 10:03:30 am
Quote from: Fordy on May 21, 2021, 09:57:32 am
What is Fite???

If Mayweather can get a fight with a Youtuber on Sky Box Office I think it's a disgrace to boxing that the Taylor fight isn't even on a decent platform.

To be fair to Bob, Taylor should have a UK promoter to like Eddie, Frank or even Hennessy.

So more people in the Uk will be watching Sam Eggington v Carlos Molina on bloody channel 5 on Saturday night then the Taylor fight! Utter joke!

It's a tenner on Fite TV but it will be available the next day everywhere, I like Josh Taylor but am I fuck staying up til 5am to watch it.

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 12:04:20 am
Quote from: Samie on May 20, 2021, 03:33:44 pm
Taylor mate. Should win by the later rounds.
He is 7/2 for the stoppage mate. More likely a UD but he should win. Why an elite talent is fighting on a channel no one knows is a different matter.
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 12:15:13 am
Fite TV, fuckin' hell! might as well be RAWK TV with me and Lusty on comms and Fordy as the main pundit.
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 01:35:44 am
Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence Jr official for August 21.

Hoping & predicting a Josh Taylor win on points tomorrow.
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 08:23:49 am
Pacquiao is one of the greats in this sport, can't believe he's still fighting at a top level when his prime was 12 years ago.

Bob and Fury can both fuck off, they've been well and truly exposed this week. AJ destroyed him on Twitter and had no comeback, public has sided with him now. I have no idea why Bob Arum is still in the boxing business, the guy is nearing 90 years old ffs!
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 08:24:02 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:15:13 am
Fite TV, fuckin' hell! might as well be RAWK TV with me and Lusty on comms and Fordy as the main pundit.
We could do a better job than Johnny Nelson and Carl Froch I reckon.

I'm predicting a Chuck Giampa style meltdown from Fordy though ;D
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 09:47:12 pm
Quote
The WBO have now officially ordered Anthony Joshua to defend his unified heavyweight titles vs Oleksandr Usyk next. The two sides have ten days to reach a deal, or purse bids will be called.
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 11:23:53 pm
Quote from: Samie on May 21, 2021, 09:54:52 am
Clown show from everyone.


Also like I said for AJ get Usyk out of the way now. He's a big banana skin later on.

Do you reckon Usyk gives him problems now? For me AJs shown against the likes of Parker/Ruiz that when he puts his mind to it he can grind a fight out on the end of his jab, and that's the way I'd see a fight at this point going. But Usyk is genuinely elite level and if he finds a way to get himself on the inside often enough I reckon it gets interesting.
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 11:33:59 pm
Problems yes and I fear if it goes 12 rounds Usyk wins it by UD. The advantage is that AJ is a legit Super Heavy and Usyk is a small Heavyweight by today's standards.  And shown in his last fight that his punches don;t trouble legit Heavies much.
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 11:57:08 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:33:59 pm
Problems yes and I fear if it goes 12 rounds Usyk wins it by UD. The advantage is that AJ is a legit Super Heavy and Usyk is a small Heavyweight by today's standards.  And shown in his last fight that his punches don;t trouble legit Heavies much.

Re. the Chisora fight I thought that although it never really looked like Usyk was going to knock him out he definitely had enough power to slow him down and keep the bigger man off him. It didn't feel like Chisora was able to just walk through the punches and bully him. Although that's just off one watch on the night so my memory could easily be off/clouded :p . 
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 12:40:06 am
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on May 20, 2021, 03:30:38 pm
Taylor v Ramirez. Who you got?

Hopefully TTT by stoppage.

Think Taylor is more rounded than Ramirez and has more ways to win.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 01:44:21 am
Top Rank saying Josh Taylor fight will be around 9:15 and 9:30pm ET, which is 2:15 and 2:30am in the UK.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 01:50:42 am
Quote from: ConqueredAllOfEurope on Today at 01:44:21 am
Top Rank saying Josh Taylor fight will be around 9:15 and 9:30pm ET, which is 2:15 and 2:30am in the UK.

The bout before doesnt appear to have walked yet.

Some of the Taylor camp had it as 2am.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 02:09:07 am
Quote from: Creg on Today at 01:50:42 am
The bout before doesnt appear to have walked yet.

Some of the Taylor camp had it as 2am.

3/10 into the support

http://crackstreams.is/boxingstreams/watch-espn-ramirez-vs-taylor/ 

I have paid for it but link Ive given my mate seems sound.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 02:19:11 am
Thanks Creg.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 02:22:30 am
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 02:30:31 am
Quote from: Creg on Today at 01:50:42 am
The bout before doesnt appear to have walked yet.

Some of the Taylor camp had it as 2am.

I thought this Zepeda - Lundy was the final UC fight,2 rounds to go then the Gypsy interview before the main event
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 02:35:07 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:30:31 am
I thought this Zepeda - Lundy was the final UC fight,2 rounds to go then the Gypsy interview before the main event

03:00 looks more realistic.

Ive paid but http://crackstreams.is/boxingstreams/watch-espn-ramirez-vs-taylor/ seems to be better and the full ESPN coverage. 
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 02:35:14 am
So fury confirms hes signed up for the Wilder fight. Fucking bollocks.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 02:40:11 am
Quote from: Creg on Today at 02:35:07 am
03:00 looks more realistic.

Ive paid but http://crackstreams.is/boxingstreams/watch-espn-ramirez-vs-taylor/ seems to be better and the full ESPN coverage.

Ive got the ESPN in the ppv folder and I've got fite tv on one of the other subs.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 02:42:03 am
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on May 20, 2021, 03:30:38 pm
Taylor v Ramirez. Who you got?

The Taylor that beat Prograis wins this. If he dips below that level then it's close.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 03:19:10 am
This is brilliant! God knows how long they can keep at this. Think if they are going to war it's Ramirez's favour down the stretch.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 03:22:40 am
I've got Ramirez winning the third, couple close but thought Taylor shaded them. US commentator has given all but first to Ramirez. Must be 'only the last 30 seconds count' rule.

Nice by Taylor there.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 03:24:26 am
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 03:22:40 am
I've got Ramirez winning the third, couple close but thought Taylor shaded them. US commentator has given all but first to Ramirez. Must be 'only the last 30 seconds count' rule.

Nice by Taylor there.

I had Taylor 3-2 but Im biased as f*ck.  Knockdown hopefully evens any cards.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 03:30:11 am
Potential fight of the year on our hands here.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 03:31:06 am
Quote from: Creg on Today at 03:24:26 am
I had Taylor 3-2 but Im biased as f*ck.  Knockdown hopefully evens any cards.

;D

Uppercuts like that ought to help remove any bias towards coming forwards too.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 03:35:00 am
Taylor looks a bit gassed, needs to keep out of trouble and see it out.
