Had Canelo winning the second GGG fight pretty comfortably to be honest. He got a gift of a draw in 1st fight but every top fighter has gotten favourable decisions.



The 3rd fight a waste of time. GGG only talks about going up in weight but never does it. He is B side so it will be st 168lbs and Canelo will beat the piss out of him.



Benevidez, Andrade, the Charlos all good fights but they have to be at 168lbs.