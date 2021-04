I had never heard of Askren until two days ago but if he in WWE or whatever then he is used to fixing fights.



Its sad really that you have 50 year old ex boxers..youtube "stars" and cross over sports stars its an insult really.



I have heard of the Paul brothers and I hope he does fight Furys brother and he destroys him which he will if it isnt fixed that is something you wont know until the night though.