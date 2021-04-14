« previous next »
Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3025383 times)

Offline Mactavish

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66280 on: April 14, 2021, 01:52:49 am »
Quote from: Welshred on April 13, 2021, 02:33:28 pm
If he can't get Khan then he should go for the easier Kell Brook fight...

Or the winner of Khan v Brook?  Bound to happen that one isn't it?
Offline Al 666

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66281 on: April 14, 2021, 02:08:19 am »
Quote from: Mactavish on April 14, 2021, 01:52:49 am
Or the winner of Khan v Brook?  Bound to happen that one isn't it?

At this rate Khan v Brook will be on Zimmer frames.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66282 on: April 14, 2021, 02:16:43 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on April 14, 2021, 02:08:19 am
At this rate Khan v Brook will be on Zimmer frames.


Hatton v Witter co main event?
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66283 on: April 14, 2021, 08:15:48 am »
Quote from: Mactavish on April 14, 2021, 02:16:43 am

Hatton v Witter co main event?

Calzaghe and Froch to complete the set
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66284 on: April 14, 2021, 11:13:44 am »
Quote from: 7777 on April 14, 2021, 08:15:48 am
Calzaghe and Froch to complete the set
Has to be at Wembley so poor old Carl Froch gets his wish of fighting in front of a packed full house and then can tell us about it for the rest of his days.

While were at it, did you hear about Dave Whelan and that FA Cup final?
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66285 on: April 14, 2021, 12:49:19 pm »
Quote from: Roopy on April 14, 2021, 01:29:16 am
Do the fight in Australia - we're able to pretty much pack out our stadiums for sports.

Timing won't be an issue - can just do the main event at 1 or 2 am which is about 3/4pm UK time.

Or do a 12pm fight which lines up well with USA, but would be around 3am UK.

Stuff doing this in the Middle East.

We can Adesanya/Whittaker this no problems.

That sounds like the worst idea that's ever been posted on this thread.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66286 on: April 14, 2021, 02:17:26 pm »
 ;D LOL

In other news Frank Warren saying the fight could be as late as August now.  ;D
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66287 on: April 14, 2021, 02:19:44 pm »
Quote from: Roopy on April 14, 2021, 01:29:16 am
Do the fight in Australia - we're able to pretty much pack out our stadiums for sports.

Timing won't be an issue - can just do the main event at 1 or 2 am which is about 3/4pm UK time.

Or do a 12pm fight which lines up well with USA, but would be around 3am UK.

Stuff doing this in the Middle East.

We can Adesanya/Whittaker this no problems.

Adensanya Whitaker is easy, it's a niche sport that casuals will watch when Conor is fighting, the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world though?At 3 o'clock in the afternoon? behave.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66288 on: April 14, 2021, 03:09:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on April 14, 2021, 02:17:26 pm
;D LOL

In other news Frank Warren saying the fight could be as late as August now.  ;D
At what point do we have to start worrying about this one?
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66289 on: April 14, 2021, 04:10:41 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on April 14, 2021, 03:09:09 pm
At what point do we have to start worrying about this one?
It makes sense for all parties to delay it a couple of months to ensure there is more chance of people being able to attend. Otherwise, they are throwing away 10s of millions.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66290 on: Yesterday at 01:27:49 pm »
New venue has thrown their hat into the ring for the AJ/Fury fight. Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas which host's NFL's Las Vegas Raiders want's the fight also.  70k stadium with a roof and Vegas. This might be the new favourite lads.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66291 on: Yesterday at 01:30:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:27:49 pm
New venue has thrown their hat into the ring for the AJ/Fury fight. Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas which host's NFL's Las Vegas Raiders want's the fight also.  70k stadium with a roof and Vegas. This might be the new favourite lads.

There's a disused church at my front door. There's enough for about 200 standing in the car park once you get the ring in. Fury could use my bedroom to get ready, AJ could use my lad's room.

Would much rather that than have another fight in Abu fucking Dhabi or Saudi.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66292 on: Yesterday at 01:31:21 pm »
 ;D

Also this might be why lads.

Quote
Vegas just announced they are planning to open up to 100% capacity from June 1st.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66293 on: Yesterday at 01:33:24 pm »
No better thing for a full reopening than an undisputed world heavyweight fight in the fight capital of the world
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66294 on: Yesterday at 01:33:54 pm »
I know it's a circus, but is there any reason not to smash Ben Askren at 6/4 against this YouTube wanker on Saturday?

Obviously Askren isn't a boxer, but surely he's got more boxing nous than this c*nt?
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66295 on: Yesterday at 01:35:07 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 01:33:24 pm
No better thing for a full reopening than an undisputed world heavyweight fight in the fight capital of the world

York Hall?  ???
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66296 on: Yesterday at 01:37:48 pm »
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66297 on: Yesterday at 01:59:24 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:33:54 pm
I know it's a circus, but is there any reason not to smash Ben Askren at 6/4 against this YouTube wanker on Saturday?

Obviously Askren isn't a boxer, but surely he's got more boxing nous than this c*nt?

He can't punch
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66298 on: Yesterday at 02:07:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:37:48 pm

All big fights should be here in my opinion. A 70k seater stadium next door to the Vegas strip. What else do you want?

Think he is there to see BJS (was with Canelo yesterday) so it may just be wishful thinking.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66299 on: Yesterday at 02:08:49 pm »
You could get 100k at Wembley though.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66300 on: Yesterday at 02:13:54 pm »
Quote from: L4Red on Yesterday at 01:59:24 pm
He can't punch

He's 'fighting' a guy that plays computer games for a living though. Surely the fact he is a fighter and the other c*nt isn't counts for something?
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66301 on: Yesterday at 02:14:40 pm »
It's a clown show mate. Bet on both to get KO'd simultaneously.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66302 on: Yesterday at 05:12:20 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 02:07:56 pm
All big fights should be here in my opinion. A 70k seater stadium next door to the Vegas strip. What else do you want?

Think he is there to see BJS (was with Canelo yesterday) so it may just be wishful thinking.
Vegas crowds are the worst though.  Obviously London would be great, but if it has to be the US I'd rather it was pretty much anywhere else.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66303 on: Yesterday at 07:17:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:14:40 pm
It's a clown show mate. Bet on both to get KO'd simultaneously.

I've a tenner on Askren in each round from 4-8 from 25/1 up to 80/1. Better prices now though, 33/1 - 100/1
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66304 on: Yesterday at 09:39:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:08:49 pm
You could get 100k at Wembley though.

Not in June/July you can't
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66305 on: Yesterday at 09:42:42 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 07:17:49 pm
I've a tenner on Askren in each round from 4-8 from 25/1 up to 80/1. Better prices now though, 33/1 - 100/1

I've had a lucky dip on the lotto. Again, nothing to do with boxing  ;D
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66306 on: Yesterday at 10:11:19 pm »
Quote from: dikwad on Yesterday at 09:42:42 pm
I've had a lucky dip on the lotto. Again, nothing to do with boxing  ;D

 :lmao
Fair point. There's not much I wont bet on if I think the value is there.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66307 on: Yesterday at 10:14:43 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 24, 2020, 06:23:06 pm
Tempted to lump on the draw at 12/1 with Betfred for Tyson v Jones.

The only thing that's stopping me is wondering whether they can drag it out long enough.

Like this for example, which I never fucking backed  :butt
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66308 on: Yesterday at 11:00:56 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:33:54 pm
I know it's a circus, but is there any reason not to smash Ben Askren at 6/4 against this YouTube wanker on Saturday?

Obviously Askren isn't a boxer, but surely he's got more boxing nous than this c*nt?
There is sparring footage of Askren where he looks so terrible that no one is sure if he is this badly out of shape or just trolling. Having see it, it definitely looks like he is taking the piss.

I'm reading predictions which are mainly backing the You Tube wanker by early KO. These kind of fights can easily be fixes so I wouldn't be lumping on them!

Edit: Having just watched Paul vs Robinson, I can only assume Paul will win this fight if Askren hasn't bothered training or takes a dive! Otherwise, there is no way an actual MMA fighter with years of training loses this fight even though he isn't a boxer. Neither is YouTube wanker!  :butt
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66309 on: Today at 09:45:41 am »
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66310 on: Today at 09:54:14 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:08:49 pm
You could get 100k at Wembley though.
You would do but it would be at a worse time for the American market and would have less interest in America if it wasn't there. You are going to have pretty much the same number of PPV buys in the UK whether it is at 10pm or 3am.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66311 on: Today at 09:58:52 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:45:41 am
Made me laugh ;D

https://twitter.com/undefeated_pod/status/1382305828389191686

Got him spot on, even his wife is in the comments agreeing! :lmao
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66312 on: Today at 10:05:21 am »
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66313 on: Today at 12:38:13 pm »
 :lmao
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66314 on: Today at 07:49:00 pm »
Can't wait lads.  8)

He's on the undercard of Teofimo Lopez fight.

Quote
Evander Holyfield returns to the ring on June 5th, against Kevin McBride.
