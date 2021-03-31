« previous next »
« Reply #66160 on: March 31, 2021, 02:37:39 pm »
Quote from: King_doggerel on March 31, 2021, 10:59:30 am
Rumours of Pacquiao vs Crawford in June. Should be some fight, though should have happened 5 years earlier.

Yep, ESPN reporting it.

Quote
Manny Pacquiao is in discussions to fight WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford on June 5, a spokesperson for promoter Top Rank said Tuesday.
« Reply #66161 on: March 31, 2021, 03:41:34 pm »
Quote from: King_doggerel on March 31, 2021, 10:59:30 am
Rumours of Pacquiao vs Crawford in June. Should be some fight, though should have happened 5 years earlier.
Pacman isn't exactly meandering to the end of his career is he? Keeps on taking huge challenges. Can't see him winning this at his age though; could be a passing of the torch style fight.
« Reply #66162 on: March 31, 2021, 06:17:14 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 31, 2021, 11:02:41 am
I forgot that even existed.

The last 2 times I watched channel 5 was for boxing. Eggington vs Pheopane & Spider Richards vs Pitters, hopefully theyll use the ESPN panel for this.
« Reply #66163 on: April 1, 2021, 07:58:24 am »
JMM V Cotto in June...  ::)
Quote from: L4Red on April  1, 2021, 07:58:24 am
JMM V Cotto in June...  ::)

What year is it again.

I think Tyson v Jones has created a monster with these stupid exhibitions.

It would help boxing if the likes of Fury v AJ/Crawford v Spence can just get done
Quote from: L4Red on April  1, 2021, 07:58:24 am
JMM V Cotto in June...  ::)
Oh FFS...

Maybe this is what happens to modern boxing, so many big fights don't get made and so many belts that the casual audience don't know who the stars are any more, so they're more interested in names from 20 years ago.
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on April  1, 2021, 08:49:32 am
I think Tyson v Jones has created a monster with these stupid exhibitions.


It started long before Tyson v Jones. Regardless, they need knocked on the head.
Quote from: Lusty on April  1, 2021, 09:34:23 am
Oh FFS...

Maybe this is what happens to modern boxing, so many big fights don't get made and so many belts that the casual audience don't know who the stars are any more, so they're more interested in names from 20 years ago.

I can take or leave the UFC but one thing they do better than boxing is matchmaking fights that people want to see.

I'm not one bit arsed about the likes of Crawford V Pac, get me Crawford V Spence jr ffs, I know its easier for UFC cos they're all under one label but still, the only people losing out are the fans.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April  1, 2021, 09:51:06 am
It started long before Tyson v Jones. Regardless, they need knocked on the head.

They did, but none were the PPV monsters that that fight was. 1.6m total buys (top 10 in boxing history) is absolutely obscene
At least Holyfield is putting doubts into his proposed third fight with Tyson.  Saying nothing's been signed.  ;D
Amir Khan says he is 'ready to take' a long-awaited fight against Kell Brook - and hopes the British battle can be staged at the home of Manchester United.

Source: Skysports.

Fordys wet dream could come true.
Fordy is going to be in Kell's corner shouting out random 5G related abuse.
Basically a payday for two washed up fighters.

No doubt it will be turned into prime Eubank v Benn rivalry to stoke up all the PPV idiots.
Quote from: rawcusk8 on April  1, 2021, 05:49:12 pm
Amir Khan says he is 'ready to take' a long-awaited fight against Kell Brook - and hopes the British battle can be staged at the home of Manchester United.

Source: Skysports.

Fordys wet dream could come true.
His reality show must not be getting the ratings then.

Think I'm more interested in Holyfield v McCrory at this point.
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on April  1, 2021, 08:49:32 am
I think Tyson v Jones has created a monster with these stupid exhibitions.

It would help boxing if the likes of Fury v AJ/Crawford v Spence can just get done

If the last year has taught fighters anything, it should be to strike while the iron is hot. Full houses & big PPV buys cannot be taken for granted. The reason why Mike Tyson & Roy Jones are remembered so fondly is because they fought their main rivals.

Im not the biggest fan of Canelo but he remains active & fights everybody & thats why hes arguably the biggest name in boxing.
Quote from: rawcusk8 on April  1, 2021, 05:49:12 pm
Amir Khan says he is 'ready to take' a long-awaited fight against Kell Brook - and hopes the British battle can be staged at the home of Manchester United.

Source: Skysports.

Fordys wet dream could come true.

I won't believe it until Khan signs the papers to fight Kell mate.

Then the wet dreams will really start.
Quote from: Alf on Yesterday at 12:49:18 pm
If the last year has taught fighters anything, it should be to strike while the iron is hot. Full houses & big PPV buys cannot be taken for granted. The reason why Mike Tyson & Roy Jones are remembered so fondly is because they fought their main rivals.

Im not the biggest fan of Canelo but he remains active & fights everybody & thats why hes arguably the biggest name in boxing.


Why arent you his biggest fan?
Anyway lets talk about some boxing that is happening tonight.

Does anyone give Frampton a chance ?

Not seen much of Herring if honest but he looks huge next to him.

Its on channel 5 at 10pm too.
Quote from: Legs on Today at 11:18:14 am
Anyway lets talk about some boxing that is happening tonight.

Does anyone give Frampton a chance ?

Not seen much of Herring if honest but he looks huge next to him.

Its on channel 5 at 10pm too.

Bookies have it 50/50 and that's rare in boxing.

Should be a good fight.
Quote from: Legs on Today at 11:18:14 am
Anyway lets talk about some boxing that is happening tonight.

Does anyone give Frampton a chance ?

Not seen much of Herring if honest but he looks huge next to him.

Its on channel 5 at 10pm too.
I've heard some good things about Herring.
Can't remember where he comes from though; is he Finnish?
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 12:16:20 pm
I've heard some good things about Herring.
Can't remember where he comes from though; is he Finnish?

No Herring is American, unless your comment about Herring being Finnish went way over my head ;)
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 12:16:20 pm
I've heard some good things about Herring.
Can't remember where he comes from though; is he Finnish?
he's no finished he's only 28
Channel 5 boxing again, Fuck Me! might as well have RAWK TV boxing with me and Lusty on comms with Fordy as the in ring expert.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:11:43 pm
Channel 5 boxing again, Fuck Me! might as well have RAWK TV boxing with me and Lusty on comms with Fordy as the in ring expert.

 ;D
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:11:43 pm
Channel 5 boxing again, Fuck Me! might as well have RAWK TV boxing with me and Lusty on comms with Fordy as the in ring expert.
Not sure you'll be much use to me as a co-commentator when you've got a mouth full of donor meat. ;D
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:59:40 pm
Not sure you'll be much use to me as a co-commentator when you've got a mouth full of donor meat. ;D

Oh matron!
Havent been impressed with Frampton for a couple of years now, I think he ll get beat and retire tonight.
