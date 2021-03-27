« previous next »
Author Topic: Boxing thread

Songs to Sing

Re: Boxing thread
March 27, 2021, 11:18:11 pm
Quote from: Samie on March 27, 2021, 11:15:41 pm
what have you against the chippy fights you fucker? We're all fighting for scraps here.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
The 5th Benitle

1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
March 27, 2021, 11:18:15 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on March 27, 2021, 11:15:55 pm
His jab was really snappy, and got some great right hooks in that rocked Povetkin a few times.

Amazing what a good camp does for Whyte, last few fights his conditioning has been awful, but he looked on it tonight.
Hard to "grade" him give his opponent was clearly out of sorts.
Legs

Re: Boxing thread
March 27, 2021, 11:18:23 pm
Quote from: Samie on March 27, 2021, 11:15:06 pm
He said he had that before the first fight mate.  :D

Wasnt it this fight he had covid thats why rematch got moved.

The fight was same as first one really.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
March 27, 2021, 11:19:16 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on March 27, 2021, 11:17:20 pm
Don't be bashing Sergio 🙁 As true as your statement is?

Povetkin looked seriously seriously shot. Wilder Vs Whyte would be interesting but I'd not be as confident of a Whyte victory as before. He's getting brutally sparked again sooner rather than later IMO.
That's the one we all want to see.  Absolute windmills all over the shop ;D
I've been a good boy.

Re: Boxing thread
March 27, 2021, 11:19:24 pm
Whyte v Wilder - Windmill Wars
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
March 27, 2021, 11:19:42 pm
Quote from: B0151? on March 27, 2021, 11:16:32 pm
Wasn't this rematch delayed because he was in hospital with it?


I don't know mate but it was delayed but a couple of months.  And he moved it to Gibraltar that fuckin Eddie Hearn.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
March 27, 2021, 11:21:11 pm
Povetkin was on the vodka since breakfast I reckon. Woeful performance.

Hopefully no third fight. No need for it.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
March 27, 2021, 11:22:02 pm
If Holyfield v Tyson can get their long awaited trilogy, I'm all for Eddie booking Whyte v Povetkin 3.   ;D
voodoo ray

Re: Boxing thread
March 27, 2021, 11:23:40 pm
they've seemingly given him the wrong bauble.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
March 27, 2021, 11:27:30 pm
Quote from: Samie on March 27, 2021, 11:22:02 pm
If Holyfield v Tyson can get their long awaited trilogy, I'm all for Eddie booking Whyte v Povetkin 3.   ;D
I'd rather see Harrison v Williams 3 than another one of these ;D
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Boxing thread
March 27, 2021, 11:42:37 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on March 27, 2021, 11:19:24 pm
Whyte v Wilder - Windmill Wars
Has to take place in Holland.
FlashGordon

Re: Boxing thread
March 28, 2021, 12:16:31 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on March 27, 2021, 11:11:40 pm
Great finish.

He looked really good tonight Whyte.

This. Delighted for him. He'll be stuck in limbo for ages waiting for Joshua and Fury to play out but he's definitely next in line.
FlashGordon

Re: Boxing thread
March 28, 2021, 12:18:16 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on March 27, 2021, 11:19:24 pm
Whyte v Wilder - Windmill Wars

Be a fucking brilliant watch though.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
March 28, 2021, 12:20:19 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 28, 2021, 12:16:31 am
This. Delighted for him. He'll be stuck in limbo for ages waiting for Joshua and Fury to play out but he's definitely next in line.

He's been the WBC #1 contender since 2017 before his loss to Povetkin and now he's back to #1 contender.  ;D
Alf

Re: Boxing thread
March 28, 2021, 12:29:40 am
Job done by Dillian Whyte, he won all 4 rounds tonight. Not that there was any chance of it going to the scorecard.
FlashGordon

Re: Boxing thread
March 28, 2021, 02:06:43 am
Quote from: Samie on March 28, 2021, 12:20:19 am
He's been the WBC #1 contender since 2017 before his loss to Povetkin and now he's back to #1 contender.  ;D

I know, but in my eyes and probably the public's eye he's definitely next in line for a title shot. He's ahead of Wilder for example in the line. He wasn't in that position in 2017 and he wasn't after the loss in August either so fair fucks to him in my opinion. We also both know rankings mean fuck all really.

He's obviously not the most technically gifted boxer, but he gets in there and gives it a go, anything can happen in his fights and he's good to have up there.

He's also a young lad who had a child at 12 or 13, was in with the wrong crowd when he was younger and had anger issues, made his way out of that and is an absolute success story no matter what happens from here.

Sorry this post isn't aimed at you in particular Samie. Just a more general view of the fella from my perspective.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
March 28, 2021, 02:16:16 am
Quote from: Alf on March 28, 2021, 12:29:40 am
Job done by Dillian Whyte, he won all 4 rounds tonight. Not that there was any chance of it going to the scorecard.

I gave Povetkin the 2nd
The North Bank

Re: Boxing thread
March 28, 2021, 03:35:43 am
Povetkin should've walked out to now the drugs don't work by the verve.

I don't see whyte beating Usyk nevermind the top 2.
Brain Potter

Re: Boxing thread
March 28, 2021, 11:32:36 am
Hopefully not a fight with Chisora next whilst he waits for Joshua
Legs

Re: Boxing thread
March 28, 2021, 12:57:56 pm
Quote from: Brain Potter on March 28, 2021, 11:32:36 am
Hopefully not a fight with Chisora next whilst he waits for Joshua

He has beaten Del Boy twice already abit pointless really.

Expect Parker to bore his way to a UD against Del Boy in May.

I guess you have Joyce or Uysk but they are supposed to be fighting each other.

Whyte is a dangerous man for the fringe title challengers so they will look to avoid him either AJ & Fury hurry up and fight or let Whyte fight for the WBC its taking the piss.
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
March 28, 2021, 06:08:21 pm
Quote from: Legs on March 28, 2021, 12:57:56 pm
He has beaten Del Boy twice already abit pointless really.

Expect Parker to bore his way to a UD against Del Boy in May.

I guess you have Joyce or Uysk but they are supposed to be fighting each other.

Whyte is a dangerous man for the fringe title challengers so they will look to avoid him either AJ & Fury hurry up and fight or let Whyte fight for the WBC its taking the piss.
I think there's an excellent chance he fights Captain Windmill next.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 12:35:10 am
Devin Haney v Jorge Linares Set For May 29 At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas http://dlvr.it/RwcDgd
7777

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 07:15:35 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:35:10 am
Devin Haney v Jorge Linares Set For May 29 At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas http://dlvr.it/RwcDgd

Shit forgot about Linares in the mix up, that's one of the most talented division boxing has had for years



Red-Soldier

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 08:32:36 am
Oscar announcing his comeback  ;D
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 09:53:32 am
Fordy

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 11:14:51 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:32:36 am
Oscar announcing his comeback  ;D

Fordy and Samie to fight at Friends Kebabs

Samie starts as 10/1 on fav only because he wouldn't want his kebab to go cold and would be looking to knock me out quickly.

Seriously, this is more interesting than Oscar coming back.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 12:06:11 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 11:14:51 am
Fordy and Samie to fight at Friends Kebabs

Samie starts as 10/1 on fav only because he wouldn't want his kebab to go cold and would be looking to knock me out quickly.

Seriously, this is more interesting than Oscar coming back.
Stick the Maltese title on the line and I'll buy the PPV!
fucking appalled

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 12:48:05 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 11:14:51 am
Fordy and Samie to fight at Friends Kebabs

Samie starts as 10/1 on fav only because he wouldn't want his kebab to go cold and would be looking to knock me out quickly.

Seriously, this is more interesting than Oscar coming back.

:lmao :lmao :lmao

Great stuff Fordy. And fresh too.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 01:10:01 pm
10/1 only for beating your fat arse?  >:(
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 01:16:36 pm
Quote from: 7777 on Yesterday at 07:15:35 am
Shit forgot about Linares in the mix up, that's one of the most talented division boxing has had for years

Linares of 5 years ago, sure mate. But his into gatekeeper territory now.
7777

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 01:30:28 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:16:36 pm
Linares of 5 years ago, sure mate. But his into gatekeeper territory now.

Still a good litmus test for some of these young guns
7777

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 07:40:00 pm
And for the winner of the most bizarre match of the year....Chavez junior against Anderson Silva  :o
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 08:59:49 pm
Jr is so fat he crosses over two sport's simultaneously.
Alf

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 10:03:48 pm
Frampton-Herring fight time 10pm Saturday. Could do without 107 minutes against Arsenal & 3 points.

Interesting fight Linares vs Haney. Linares is susceptible early doors but Haney doesnt really have concussive punching power.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 10:22:10 pm
Quote from: 7777 on Yesterday at 07:40:00 pm
And for the winner of the most bizarre match of the year....Chavez junior against Anderson Silva  :o
:butt
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 10:37:54 pm
Mate all that headbanging from you has me worried.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 10:58:02 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:37:54 pm
Mate all that headbanging from you has me worried.
I'll stop when we get some boxing news that isn't either a washed up former legend coming out of retirement or a bloody gimmick fight against some YouTuber or someone out of the UFC ;D
King_doggerel

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 10:59:30 am
Rumours of Pacquiao vs Crawford in June. Should be some fight, though should have happened 5 years earlier.
L4Red

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 11:00:08 am
Just seen Frampton v Herring is on channel 5 this weekend.

Wonder if we might see a certain Irish gangster venture out of his secure compound for this?!
Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 11:02:41 am
Quote from: L4Red on Today at 11:00:08 am
Just seen Frampton v Herring is on channel 5 this weekend.

Wonder if we might see a certain Irish gangster venture out of his secure compound for this?!

I forgot that even existed.
