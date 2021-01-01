« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1649 1650 1651 1652 1653 [1654]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3011238 times)

Offline Songs to Sing

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,399
  • ...Hold your head up high He made the people happy
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66120 on: Yesterday at 11:18:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:15:41 pm
what have you against the chippy fights you fucker? We're all fighting for scraps here.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
-Rafael Benitez 03/06/2010: "Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone." No, thank you, you wondeful, humble, gracious man. You fought for us for years and won't be forgotten.-
The 5th Benitle

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,049
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66121 on: Yesterday at 11:18:15 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:15:55 pm
His jab was really snappy, and got some great right hooks in that rocked Povetkin a few times.

Amazing what a good camp does for Whyte, last few fights his conditioning has been awful, but he looked on it tonight.
Hard to "grade" him give his opponent was clearly out of sorts.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 933
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66122 on: Yesterday at 11:18:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:15:06 pm
He said he had that before the first fight mate.  :D

Wasnt it this fight he had covid thats why rematch got moved.

The fight was same as first one really.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,316
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66123 on: Yesterday at 11:19:16 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 11:17:20 pm
Don't be bashing Sergio 🙁 As true as your statement is?

Povetkin looked seriously seriously shot. Wilder Vs Whyte would be interesting but I'd not be as confident of a Whyte victory as before. He's getting brutally sparked again sooner rather than later IMO.
That's the one we all want to see.  Absolute windmills all over the shop ;D
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,937
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66124 on: Yesterday at 11:19:24 pm »
Whyte v Wilder - Windmill Wars
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,304
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66125 on: Yesterday at 11:19:42 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 11:16:32 pm
Wasn't this rematch delayed because he was in hospital with it?


I don't know mate but it was delayed but a couple of months.  And he moved it to Gibraltar that fuckin Eddie Hearn.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,341
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66126 on: Yesterday at 11:21:11 pm »
Povetkin was on the vodka since breakfast I reckon. Woeful performance.

Hopefully no third fight. No need for it.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,304
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66127 on: Yesterday at 11:22:02 pm »
If Holyfield v Tyson can get their long awaited trilogy, I'm all for Eddie booking Whyte v Povetkin 3.   ;D
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,874
  • feck off
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66128 on: Yesterday at 11:23:40 pm »
they've seemingly given him the wrong bauble.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,316
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66129 on: Yesterday at 11:27:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:22:02 pm
If Holyfield v Tyson can get their long awaited trilogy, I'm all for Eddie booking Whyte v Povetkin 3.   ;D
I'd rather see Harrison v Williams 3 than another one of these ;D
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66130 on: Yesterday at 11:42:37 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 11:19:24 pm
Whyte v Wilder - Windmill Wars
Has to take place in Holland.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,552
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66131 on: Today at 12:16:31 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:11:40 pm
Great finish.

He looked really good tonight Whyte.

This. Delighted for him. He'll be stuck in limbo for ages waiting for Joshua and Fury to play out but he's definitely next in line.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,552
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66132 on: Today at 12:18:16 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 11:19:24 pm
Whyte v Wilder - Windmill Wars

Be a fucking brilliant watch though.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,304
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66133 on: Today at 12:20:19 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:16:31 am
This. Delighted for him. He'll be stuck in limbo for ages waiting for Joshua and Fury to play out but he's definitely next in line.

He's been the WBC #1 contender since 2017 before his loss to Povetkin and now he's back to #1 contender.  ;D
Logged

Online Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,991
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66134 on: Today at 12:29:40 am »
Job done by Dillian Whyte, he won all 4 rounds tonight. Not that there was any chance of it going to the scorecard.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,552
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66135 on: Today at 02:06:43 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:20:19 am
He's been the WBC #1 contender since 2017 before his loss to Povetkin and now he's back to #1 contender.  ;D

I know, but in my eyes and probably the public's eye he's definitely next in line for a title shot. He's ahead of Wilder for example in the line. He wasn't in that position in 2017 and he wasn't after the loss in August either so fair fucks to him in my opinion. We also both know rankings mean fuck all really.

He's obviously not the most technically gifted boxer, but he gets in there and gives it a go, anything can happen in his fights and he's good to have up there.

He's also a young lad who had a child at 12 or 13, was in with the wrong crowd when he was younger and had anger issues, made his way out of that and is an absolute success story no matter what happens from here.

Sorry this post isn't aimed at you in particular Samie. Just a more general view of the fella from my perspective.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Pages: 1 ... 1649 1650 1651 1652 1653 [1654]   Go Up
« previous next »
 