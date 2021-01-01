what have you against the chippy fights you fucker? We're all fighting for scraps here.
His jab was really snappy, and got some great right hooks in that rocked Povetkin a few times.Amazing what a good camp does for Whyte, last few fights his conditioning has been awful, but he looked on it tonight.
He said he had that before the first fight mate.
Don't be bashing Sergio 🙁 As true as your statement is?Povetkin looked seriously seriously shot. Wilder Vs Whyte would be interesting but I'd not be as confident of a Whyte victory as before. He's getting brutally sparked again sooner rather than later IMO.
Wasn't this rematch delayed because he was in hospital with it?
If Holyfield v Tyson can get their long awaited trilogy, I'm all for Eddie booking Whyte v Povetkin 3.
