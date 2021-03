watched the Bruno vs Tyson documentry yesterday. Frank should have retiered after becoming champion, but the chance to defeat Tyson and no doubt a big payday was to great to turn down.



Bruno should probably have retired before he became champion though. He was one of those boxers who was talented but simply didn't know how to react when he was hit. Go down, grab hold, come out swinging. Frank done none of those he was like a deer in the headlights when he was hit.The big difference was that in the 2nd fight he had already taken a dig from Tyson.