I know I've mentioned this kid a few times but did anyone see Oscar Valdez at the weekend?
KO of the year without a doubt, the defence / head movement on the back foot and bam!
Some potential mega fights this year at Super Feather and Lightweight if the usual boxing politics fucks off. Valdez and Stevenson looks like it's a go and both sides want it too
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AkUCINYpVkM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AkUCINYpVkM</a>