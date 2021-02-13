« previous next »
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
February 13, 2021, 11:16:00 pm
Featherweight division is a bit shit currently bar Santa Cruz and Gary Russell. So Josh even with a loss should still be fine to be competitive there.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
February 13, 2021, 11:16:24 pm
In the bin Josh
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
February 13, 2021, 11:16:40 pm
Fuckin' Hell!!
Legs

Re: Boxing thread
February 13, 2021, 11:17:36 pm
He got destroyed tonight Warrington hope he is ok
Fordy

Re: Boxing thread
February 13, 2021, 11:17:50 pm
Warrington got battered!
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
February 13, 2021, 11:18:04 pm
That was more like Brian Lara using a fuckin' bat.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
February 13, 2021, 11:35:05 pm
I can see Josh moving up to Super Featherweight or Lightweight even. Sometimes when you're out for so long it's a good idea to move up a weight especially in these lower weight classes.
Fordy

Re: Boxing thread
February 13, 2021, 11:37:09 pm
Quote from: Samie on February 13, 2021, 11:35:05 pm
I can see Josh moving up to Super Featherweight or Lightweight even. Sometimes when you're out for so long it's a good idea to move up a weight especially in these lower weight classes.

I think he needs to forget about boxing for 6 months and until crowds are allowed back. He needs to recover. He got battered.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Boxing thread
February 14, 2021, 02:57:08 am
Head has been spinning all day long and I forgot all about the fight.


Did he take a real beating ?
L4Red

Re: Boxing thread
February 14, 2021, 08:24:22 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on February 14, 2021, 02:57:08 am
Head has been spinning all day long and I forgot all about the fight.


Did he take a real beating ?
Yep, was a shadow of himself. Taking nothing away from the young lad that battered him.

Wonder how much Warrington relies on those Leeds fans cos he was piss poor last night.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
February 14, 2021, 09:32:29 am
He will get the same in the rematch. He just doesn't crack hard enough.

Howard Foster was a disgrace
Fordy

Re: Boxing thread
February 14, 2021, 10:34:54 am
Quote from: L4Red on February 14, 2021, 08:24:22 am
Yep, was a shadow of himself. Taking nothing away from the young lad that battered him.

Wonder how much Warrington relies on those Leeds fans cos he was piss poor last night.

He wasn't a shadow of himself at all. I think he knew about the lads punching power and was worried about it then he felt it and knew was in trouble straight away. Josh tried to fight the fight he normal does but he lacks power.
L4Red

Re: Boxing thread
February 14, 2021, 10:45:39 am
Quote from: Fordy on February 14, 2021, 10:34:54 am
He wasn't a shadow of himself at all. I think he knew about the lads punching power and was worried about it then he felt it and knew was in trouble straight away. Josh tried to fight the fight he normal does but he lacks power.

He knew about his punching power when he kept getting whacked. He was nowhere near at a level that he has been I don't know how you can claim that. Especially at those lower weights you can get away with having no power if you box properly, he looked lost in there.
Alf

Re: Boxing thread
February 14, 2021, 05:09:35 pm
Warrington was done in round 4 and the fight should have been stopped then. Had it been Lara in the same position it would have been.

The scorecards in the Barrett-Martinez fight were a disgrace. I thought Kiko had won the fight but a close decision either way would have been fine.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
February 17, 2021, 04:50:35 pm
Crawford saying he want's Pacman next.

Terence Crawford Prefers Facing Manny Pacquiao Over Shawn Porter http://dlvr.it/Rsv7Ls
Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
February 19, 2021, 10:13:50 am
Frampton Herring postponed due to Frampton picking up an injury
L4Red

Re: Boxing thread
February 20, 2021, 09:23:07 pm
Robbie Davis Jr looked terrified in there and completely ignored Dom Ingle all night.

Can't see a way back for him after that.
Legs

Re: Boxing thread
February 20, 2021, 09:26:06 pm
What im interested in is how he only lost by one point haha
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
February 20, 2021, 09:26:57 pm
Got to love our judges. Corrupt bastards in evrey sport.
L4Red

Re: Boxing thread
February 20, 2021, 09:27:12 pm
Quote from: Legs on February 20, 2021, 09:26:06 pm
What im interested in is how he only lost by one point haha

It's going to get to the stage where boxers will refuse to come to the UK and fight on match room cards isn't it? Embarrassing now.
Legs

Re: Boxing thread
February 20, 2021, 09:30:11 pm
Quote from: L4Red on February 20, 2021, 09:27:12 pm
It's going to get to the stage where boxers will refuse to come to the UK and fight on match room cards isn't it? Embarrassing now.

The only positive is the right man won.

Samie

Re: Boxing thread
February 20, 2021, 09:30:27 pm
By the way lads, Edwardo has announced.

L4Red

Re: Boxing thread
February 20, 2021, 09:32:49 pm
Thought that was March 6th what's happened Samie?
Welshred

Re: Boxing thread
February 20, 2021, 09:35:34 pm
Quote from: Samie on February 20, 2021, 09:26:57 pm
Got to love our judges. Corrupt bastards in evrey sport.

Less corrupt that Premier League referees
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
February 20, 2021, 09:36:51 pm
Quote from: L4Red on February 20, 2021, 09:32:49 pm
Thought that was March 6th what's happened Samie?

Rescheduled.  Who wouldn't fancy a trip to Gibraltar in late March?
L4Red

Re: Boxing thread
February 20, 2021, 09:49:38 pm
Like the look of this Albanian lad, first time I've seen him
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
February 20, 2021, 09:50:47 pm
We should introduce him to Harry Maguire.
L4Red

Re: Boxing thread
February 20, 2021, 09:54:31 pm
Uff talk about saved by the bell
tinner777

Re: Boxing thread
February 20, 2021, 10:22:13 pm
good fight that
Welshred

Re: Boxing thread
February 20, 2021, 10:58:57 pm
This is a decent scrap too
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
February 20, 2021, 11:03:09 pm
Had it even through 5 and then bam. Commentators were ignoring all of David's work
L4Red

Re: Boxing thread
February 20, 2021, 11:07:40 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on February 20, 2021, 11:03:09 pm
Had it even through 5 and then bam. Commentators were ignoring all of David's work
]
Smith and Macklin are awful, always biased for the sky fighters.

Avanesyan deserved that, Kelly is way too easy to hit.
Welshred

Re: Boxing thread
February 20, 2021, 11:14:45 pm
I think the knockdown swayed them and they got carried away a little.
7777

Re: Boxing thread
February 23, 2021, 08:42:52 am
I know I've mentioned this kid a few times but did anyone see Oscar Valdez at the weekend?

KO of the year without a doubt, the defence / head movement on the back foot and bam!

Some potential mega fights this year at Super Feather and Lightweight if the usual boxing politics fucks off. Valdez and Stevenson looks like it's a go and both sides want it too

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AkUCINYpVkM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AkUCINYpVkM</a>
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
February 23, 2021, 01:31:03 pm
Yeah posted about the KO mate, was deleted since RAWK went offline.  ;D
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
February 24, 2021, 06:49:09 pm
Quote
Tyson Fury on not fighting last December: "It was just a big mess up. I should've boxed because I've been so inactive. By the time I fight again, maybe June if Joshua fight happens, that'll be a year and six months out, which is not ideal preparation for any super fight."

"They've had a full year to make [the Anthony Joshua fight] happen and it hasn't happened as of yet. We're no further forward than we were a year ago It's got to happen sooner or later. But Top Rank has to give me two fights this year. I don't care who." [@ESPN]
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 03:59:44 pm
Fair play you know from the former fatso.



arthur sarnoff

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 04:34:33 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:59:44 pm
Fair play you know from the former fatso.





But enough about you, Andy Ruiz is looking well.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 08:58:57 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:59:44 pm
Fair play you know from the former fatso.




Fucking hell there's hope for all of us!
