What was said?



It was from at least a decade ago, and Costello was musing about when he should bring up the rape conviction in his 1 hr interview slot. He brought it up about half way through the interview and Tyson said he didn't do it so why would he be sorry, and when Costello pressed him on the conviction he basically threatened him. His whole conduct around the conviction in the interview was disgusting to be honest, saying he had done much worse.I appreciate his supreme talent as a boxer and what he achieved will never be matched by someone at the age that he did it and I completely empathise with the tough upbringing he had but his complete lack of remorse doesn't sit right with me.