Man, just saw the end of that Franco-Maloney fight, disgusting to see how boxing robs fighters, not a single headbutt to the right eye, and they simply lie in order to either rob the fighter or save face for the referee, what is the point of replay if you can't see the obvious.



Stoppage looked a bit soft, but I bet if you looked into Brook's eyes there'd be no one home.Good to see boxing's version of VAR is just as useless. What the fuck was Bob Arum doing getting involved? Don't think it went the way he wanted anyway, but no way he should be able to get involved.