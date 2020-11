Usyk will cause any heavyweight problems because he is technically brilliant.



He just won't though will he there are heavyweights who are technically as good if not better especially Fury, besides Fury Joshua is very sound technically as well whilst both of them have a massive size, reach, weight and power advantage, he won't cause Fury any problems and he won't be able to cause Joshua anywhere near enough problems. He can dance around a bit and throw some nice combinations which may or may not land but at the end of the day there's not enough power there and as soon as Joshua touches him it's lights out and he wasn't exactly untouchable against massive slow looping Chisora hooks, what's he going to do just dance round Joshua not being able to get close enough to land anything? Joshua will jab his head off on the outside and even if he does manage to get inside without taking too much damage from Joshua's jab what's he going to do when Joshua rips the uppercut straight through him? I don't see how he has any kind of chance against any of the top 3 and as such the belts and a undisputed unification by any of those should not be held to ransom by Usyk based on achievements not even from the same weight division.Lets see what he can do against Whyte, Povetkin, Parker, Ruiz and other top 10 heavyweights etc then he can say he deserves a shot.