Boxing thread

Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
October 22, 2020, 09:26:22 PM
Quote from: 7777 on October 22, 2020, 06:56:59 PM
I would love to see it though!

No argument there.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
October 23, 2020, 01:23:49 PM
New Ring Magazine P4P rankings:

Teofimo Lopez is new at #6, Lomochenko drops from #2 to #7.

Inoue is #2 now with Estrada at 9 and Beterbiev at 10.


The rest is unchanged.
Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
Re: Boxing thread
October 23, 2020, 01:46:01 PM
Quote from: Samie on October 23, 2020, 01:23:49 PM
New Ring Magazine P4P rankings:

Teofimo Lopez is new at #6, Lomochenko drops from #2 to #7.

Inoue is #2 now with Estrada at 9 and Beterbiev at 10.


The rest is unchanged.

Until November the 14th.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
October 23, 2020, 01:59:38 PM
Quote from: Fordy on October 23, 2020, 01:46:01 PM
Until November the 14th.

Kell Brook finally taking his rightful place at the top of the Ring P4P ratings ;D
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
October 23, 2020, 02:33:37 PM
Amir Khan who?  ;D
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
October 23, 2020, 05:36:37 PM
Billy Joe Saunders is to defend his WBO Super-Middleweight title against Martin Murray on December 4.

Full story: https://bbc.in/3ojY6KS
oovavu

  • eranu
Re: Boxing thread
October 23, 2020, 07:43:25 PM
Quote from: Samie on October 23, 2020, 05:36:37 PM
Billy Joe Saunders is to defend his WBO Super-Middleweight title against Martin Murray on December 4.

Full story: https://bbc.in/3ojY6KS

Hopefully it'll happen this time. I like Murray and felt gutted for him after the last cancellation.
Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
Re: Boxing thread
October 23, 2020, 10:36:06 PM
Quote from: Samie on October 23, 2020, 02:33:37 PM
Amir Khan who?  ;D

No mate he's business fliming some At Home with Amir reality tv programme.
1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
Re: Boxing thread
October 24, 2020, 12:02:38 AM
Quote from: Fordy on October 23, 2020, 01:46:01 PM
Until November the 14th.
Is Canelo fighting?  :P

Your boy is getting battered mate. However, Crawford lamping him inside six rounds won't do anything for his rating since we all know Kell is completely done.
Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
Re: Boxing thread
October 24, 2020, 12:16:57 AM
Quote from: 1892tillforever on October 24, 2020, 12:02:38 AM
Is Canelo fighting?  :P

Your boy is getting battered mate. However, Crawford lamping him inside six rounds won't do anything for his rating since we all know Kell is completely done.

Kell is done but this is why I am amazed Khan won't fight him.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
October 24, 2020, 12:19:10 AM
Amir has to get his 5G networks conspiracy through  to everyone first.
1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
Re: Boxing thread
October 24, 2020, 12:26:39 AM
Quote from: Fordy on October 24, 2020, 12:16:57 AM
Kell is done but this is why I am amazed Khan won't fight him.
Because no one fucking cares  :lmao :lmao :lmao

It was a fight that interested people this side of the water five years ago perhaps. Now, a rematch of Ritson vs Vasquez is more appealing!
duvva

Re: Boxing thread
October 24, 2020, 09:07:26 AM
BBBoC is taking no further action over Terry OConnor. They are satisfied his scorecard represents his view of the fight. No action either over possibly looking at a mobile, I think this turned out to be his scorecard not a phone.
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
October 24, 2020, 04:47:47 PM
Tyson Fury has confirmed his next fight will take place on 5th December in London, Bum to be announced in the coming weeks.
Alf

Re: Boxing thread
October 24, 2020, 04:49:10 PM
Quote from: oovavu on October 23, 2020, 07:43:25 PM
Hopefully it'll happen this time. I like Murray and felt gutted for him after the last cancellation.

Agreed, hopefully the fight does happen this time. Inactivity has killed Billy Joe's career and Murray had a real scrap with George Groves so hopefully he's got something left in the tank for this.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
October 24, 2020, 06:44:38 PM
Quote from: Samie on October 24, 2020, 04:47:47 PM
Tyson Fury has confirmed his next fight will take place on 5th December in London, Bum to be announced in the coming weeks.

You waiting for the phone to ring mate?
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
October 24, 2020, 06:47:24 PM
 ;D

He's not ready for me. 20 more stone he puts on and I reckon I can outpoint him to a split decision win, If I pay off the judges.
1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
Re: Boxing thread
October 24, 2020, 11:24:12 PM
Quote from: Samie on October 24, 2020, 06:47:24 PM
;D

He's not ready for me. 20 more stone he puts on and I reckon I can outpoint him to a split decision win, If I pay off the judges.
Lewis Ritson likes this.

Your plan is to hope he is in the mood for a dozen kebabs then mate?  :D

I've heard that it could be Otto Wallin again, which would be a bit shit.

By the way, Chocolatito was fighting last night; still has his class. Likely rematch with Estrada who stopped Cuadras in the 11th last night. Cuadras was game but not the fighter of a few years back. I'd make Estrada slight favourite if he fights choccy. Then again, we must remember that choccy has only ever lost to the Thai lad and the first fight was a very dubious decision. The KO was a massive shock of course.

Quote from: duvva on October 24, 2020, 09:07:26 AM
BBBoC is taking no further action over Terry OConnor. They are satisfied his scorecard represents his view of the fight. No action either over possibly looking at a mobile, I think this turned out to be his scorecard not a phone.
It is like they don't give a shit about the sport. His scorecard represented the view of someone who didn't watch the fucking fight, or something else shall we say...
Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
Re: Boxing thread
October 26, 2020, 09:54:35 PM
Samie - You getting your curry order in for Saturday.

Chisora v usykthe Davis v Santa Cruz
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
October 26, 2020, 09:55:27 PM
Yes, I think Usyk v Chisroa is worthy of a curry.  ;D
Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
Re: Boxing thread
October 26, 2020, 10:12:25 PM
Quote from: Samie on October 26, 2020, 09:55:27 PM
Yes, I think Usyk v Chisroa is worthy of a curry.  ;D

Davis v Santa Cruz shocked me..It's a strange fight.

Usyk v Chisroa is interesting.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 12:40:59 PM
Mike Tyson v Roy Jones Jr will be on BT Sport Box Office on November 28th.  ;D

https://twitter.com/BTSportBoxing/status/1321422363041452035

Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 01:04:03 PM
If you are Dubois and Joyce you are probabaly annoyed.
scouseman

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 01:07:28 PM
Quote from: Samie on October 26, 2020, 09:55:27 PM
Yes, I think Usyk v Chisroa is worthy of a curry.  ;D

I always thought of you as a Kebab man on a Saturday night mate. My whole reality has been rocked by this news.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 01:09:47 PM
Kebab AND curries mate. I do love my Indian food.  ;D
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 01:18:29 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:40:59 PM
Mike Tyson v Roy Jones Jr will be on BT Sport Box Office on November 28th.  ;D

https://twitter.com/BTSportBoxing/status/1321422363041452035



The depressing thing is that I'll probably watch it.

(not on PPV obviously)
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 01:19:33 PM
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 01:07:28 PM
I always thought of you as a Kebab man on a Saturday night mate. My whole reality has been rocked by this news.

You thought Samie only had one takeaway on fight night?
1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 03:49:56 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:40:59 PM
Mike Tyson v Roy Jones Jr will be on BT Sport Box Office on November 28th.  ;D

https://twitter.com/BTSportBoxing/status/1321422363041452035


PPV? HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHA Fuck me that's shit. What's even more shit is that enough casuals will buy it to make it worth their while.

What a treat to see an ancient RJJ desperately try to dance around the place for the 2-3 rounds that the ancient Tyson has any energy.
1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 03:52:36 PM
In terms of REAL fights, predictions for Usyk vs Del Boy? I'm expecting Chisora to bring the heat, use his size, and generally rough Usyk up. However, Usyk is a vastly superior boxer who can use his footwork to get out of range and tire Chisora out. I'm going Usyk via stoppage in maybe round 9 or 10.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 03:55:54 PM
Yeah Usyk gets him late on. Only chance Delboy has is if he goes aggressively out in the first 4 rounds.
