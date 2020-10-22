



He's not ready for me. 20 more stone he puts on and I reckon I can outpoint him to a split decision win, If I pay off the judges.



BBBoC is taking no further action over Terry OConnor. They are satisfied his scorecard represents his view of the fight. No action either over possibly looking at a mobile, I think this turned out to be his scorecard not a phone.



Lewis Ritson likes this.Your plan is to hope he is in the mood for a dozen kebabs then mate?I've heard that it could be Otto Wallin again, which would be a bit shit.By the way, Chocolatito was fighting last night; still has his class. Likely rematch with Estrada who stopped Cuadras in the 11th last night. Cuadras was game but not the fighter of a few years back. I'd make Estrada slight favourite if he fights choccy. Then again, we must remember that choccy has only ever lost to the Thai lad and the first fight was a very dubious decision. The KO was a massive shock of course.It is like they don't give a shit about the sport. His scorecard represented the view of someone who didn't watch the fucking fight, or something else shall we say...