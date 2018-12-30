« previous next »
Wow.
One of the judges scored it 11-1. Thats ridiculous...
Those scorecards were ass but right man won for me
11-1 just gonna make people think the fix was in.
Incredible performance from Lopez. Had it 8-4.
What the hell was lomachenko doing? He literally gave away the first 6 rounds by refusing to throw punches. He easily won the next five when he decided to stop screwing around. Was pretty clear to me hes the superior fighter. Bizarre.
Will have to watch the first half of the fight, but I've thought for ages that Loma is a little small at 135. The size difference was visibly clear tonight.

At his age though, not sure Loma would go back down a weight. Got to go for the biggest fights and paydays at 33.
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Today at 05:51:33 AM
What the hell was lomachenko doing? He literally gave away the first 6 rounds by refusing to throw punches. He easily won the next five when he decided to stop screwing around. Was pretty clear to me hes the superior fighter. Bizarre.

Usually takes a round or two to get started and had 14 months off but will be kicking himself.

Had it the same as Andre Ward but 119-109, what the actual fuck
Quote from: 7777 on Today at 06:01:45 AM
Usually takes a round or two to get started and had 14 months off but will be kicking himself.

Had it the same as Andre Ward but 119-109, what the actual fuck

I can understand taking a round or 2 to feel the guy out. But 6?

He absolutely tuned up lopez in rounds 7 through 11. Landed clean shots over and over. Lopez landed nothing of significance until the last round, which was a legitimately great round from him...but for me thats really the only round he won. The first 6 were just given to him.
Whens the rematch?
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Today at 06:08:38 AM
I can understand taking a round or 2 to feel the guy out. But 6?

He absolutely tuned up lopez in rounds 7 through 11. Landed clean shots over and over. Lopez landed nothing of significance until the last round, which was a legitimately great round from him...but for me thats really the only round he won. The first 6 were just given to him.

100% mate, was just strange and seemed to respect Lopez power too much, there were hardly any of the angles we see from him like we have done previously against the likes of Sosa and Rigondeaux

Loma took a chance he was getting a green inexperienced Lopez and Lopez took a chance they were getting a rusty Loma

Either way, would love to see a rematch, I dont want to see Lopez move up until he defends at least once and who better than another match against Loma (from a fan POV!) also cant wait to see Lopez against some of the killers at 140

All said and done, fair fucking play to them both, fighting each other when they should do and despite the lack of crowds or PPV
Boxing score cards are as bad as VAR
Officiating everywhere absolute joke this weekend
