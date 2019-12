Ring Magazine Fighter of the Year is Canelo Alvarez



and



Fighter of the Decade hasn't been announced yet but pretty much everyone is saying it will be Floyd Mayweather Jr.



No one really stands out this year, so GBP were always going to give it to their cash cow. Maybe Naoya Inoue, but a Japanese bantamweight is never going to win it.Hard to argue against Floyd for the decade either, even though he was semi retired for half of it.