Eddie Hearn saying today that basically IBF and WBO have both told him that their mandatory defense has to be next and unless he fights Pulev and Usyk within weeks of each other he will have to drop one belt. Which pretty much guarantees it will be the WBO version. Usyk fights someone like Chisora for the belt probably.



Won't be any surprise to Eddie Hearn that, he was saying last year that they needed to make the Wilder match this year because with all the mandatory commitments associated with the belts it would be difficult to hold onto them all. Joshua has fought twice in 15 months and I only see him fighting twice in 2020. Can see the Usyk fight in the 2nd half of next year probably after Usyk has won the WBO belt against someone else.