Boxing thread

Bakez0151

Re: Boxing thread
December 10, 2019, 12:10:44 PM
It just seems like fake news to say that Joshua has been fighting bums. Maybe the heavyweight division isn't the strongest and of course we're waiting for the big fights with Fury and Wilder, but he hasn't been fighting bums. That's just not true.
Roughie Scouse

Re: Boxing thread
December 10, 2019, 01:00:35 PM
Quote from: Bakez0151 on December 10, 2019, 12:10:44 PM
It just seems like fake news to say that Joshua has been fighting bums. Maybe the heavyweight division isn't the strongest and of course we're waiting for the big fights with Fury and Wilder, but he hasn't been fighting bums. That's just not true.

His CV is better than any of the others.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Boxing thread
December 10, 2019, 01:12:23 PM
Quote from: Roughie Scouse on December 10, 2019, 01:00:35 PM
His CV is better than any of the others.

Aye, not a big fan of AJ, but he won against Klitschko, Whyte, Parker, Povetkin. Now it's time to fight someone like Fury, Wilder or Usyk. Eventually i believe he will.
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
December 10, 2019, 01:23:04 PM
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on December 10, 2019, 01:12:23 PM
Aye, not a big fan of AJ, but he won against Klitschko, Whyte, Parker, Povetkin. Now it's time to fight someone like Fury, Wilder or Usyk. Eventually i believe he will.

Yeah I think you can argue that all 4 of those are better than anything on Wilder's CV (maybe not Povetkin anymore) and he's has twice as many fights.  Fury has beaten Wlad but not much else.

I think if anything, AJ has been moved along a bit too quickly, but I suppose that opportunity when Charles Martin somehow picked up a belt was too good to miss, and then once you're a champ you can't really drop a level and get rounds.
The King with the Keita the sherry cabinet.

Re: Boxing thread
December 10, 2019, 01:25:22 PM
Quote from: Lusty on December 10, 2019, 01:23:04 PM
Yeah I think you can argue that all 4 of those are better than anything on Wilder's CV (maybe not Povetkin anymore) and he's has twice as many fights.  Fury has beaten Wlad but not much else.

I think if anything, AJ has been moved along a bit too quickly, but I suppose that opportunity when Charles Martin somehow picked up a belt was too good to miss, and then once you're a champ you can't really drop a level and get rounds.
Ill never ever understand how that was allowed to happen
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
December 10, 2019, 01:32:55 PM
Quote from: The King with the Keita the sherry cabinet. on December 10, 2019, 01:25:22 PM
Ill never ever understand how that was allowed to happen

He didn't even have to throw a punch!

I doubt AJ would have gone straight into a World Title shot if Glazkov won.  They'd have held him back a bit.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
December 10, 2019, 02:12:31 PM
Quote from: Lusty on December 10, 2019, 01:32:55 PM
He didn't even have to throw a punch!

I doubt AJ would have gone straight into a World Title shot if Glazkov won.  They'd have held him back a bit.
Charles Martin was the absolute definition of a paper champ. Hope he spent that money wisely though, best decision a boxer has ever made imo selling that belt
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
December 10, 2019, 03:55:12 PM
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on December 10, 2019, 02:12:31 PM
Charles Martin was the absolute definition of a paper champ. Hope he spent that money wisely though, best decision a boxer has ever made imo selling that belt
An argument can be made that he is the worst ever HW champion. With the likes of Damiani and Carnera, that is quite a claim but I stick with it!
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
December 10, 2019, 04:25:37 PM
Quote from: 1892tillforever on December 10, 2019, 03:55:12 PM
An argument can be made that he is the worst ever HW champion. With the likes of Damiani and Carnera, that is quite a claim but I stick with it!

At least they both defended it at least once!  Martin held the title for all of 85 days, only Tony Tucker had less, and at least he put in a decent effort at defending it against a prime Tyson.

It's a crowded field though.  I think Ruiz might be at the top of some people's list eventually, along with the other fluke winners like Rahman, Douglas, Sanders.  At least they knocked someone out to win it though, Martin just had to watch someone fall over in front of him.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
December 11, 2019, 12:38:28 PM
Quote from: dakid on December  9, 2019, 10:37:12 PM
Maybe Ruiz would have. But Joshua won't and he won't let Fury, Wilder or Ortiz fight him anytime soon either.

https://www.balls.ie/boxing/anthony-joshua-set-avoid-fury-wilder-next-two-fights-422011

What a stupid article. He has to take mandatory defenses otherwise he's stripped of the belts and you don't get an Undisputed champion like everyone wants.  Unification tops Mandatories but Wilder is fighting Fury ergo this is a stupid article.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
December 11, 2019, 03:12:55 PM
Hopefully Joshua can fight 3 times next year. Mandatory in March Usyk In Summer and Fury/wilder winner late in year
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
December 11, 2019, 09:52:23 PM
Quote from: Lusty on December 10, 2019, 04:25:37 PM
At least they both defended it at least once!  Martin held the title for all of 85 days, only Tony Tucker had less, and at least he put in a decent effort at defending it against a prime Tyson.

It's a crowded field though.  I think Ruiz might be at the top of some people's list eventually, along with the other fluke winners like Rahman, Douglas, Sanders.  At least they knocked someone out to win it though, Martin just had to watch someone fall over in front of him.
All three had some talent; Douglas was a good fighter but was very much in the Ruiz-school of preparation. All three would starch Martin inside 3 rounds!

Incidentally, Glazkov (who 'lost' to Martin) hasn't fought since, and probably won't.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
December 11, 2019, 10:13:32 PM
Quote from: 1892tillforever on December 11, 2019, 09:52:23 PM
All three had some talent; Douglas was a good fighter but was very much in the Ruiz-school of preparation. All three would starch Martin inside 3 rounds!

Incidentally, Glazkov (who 'lost' to Martin) hasn't fought since, and probably won't.

Well they all had to knock someone out to win their titles so that counts for something. Martin just had to stand there.

Glazkov's situation sounds like the origin story for the next Marvel villain.
Broad Spectrum

Re: Boxing thread
December 12, 2019, 12:31:17 AM
gwalk

Re: Boxing thread
December 12, 2019, 07:43:35 AM
good weekend ahead in MSG

Crawford v Kavaliauskas (WBO Welter)

Commey v Lopez (IBF Lightweight)

Conlan v Nikitin (rematch from Rio 2016 controversy)
« Last Edit: December 12, 2019, 07:47:14 AM by gwalk »
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
December 12, 2019, 12:59:43 PM
Quote from: gwalk on December 12, 2019, 07:43:35 AM
good weekend ahead in MSG

Crawford v Kavaliauskas (WBO Welter)

Commey v Lopez (IBF Lightweight)

Conlan v Nikitin (rematch from Rio 2016 controversy)

Good undercard with a weak main event I think.

Kavaliauskas has only got one good name on his record in Ray Robinson, and he's been dead for 30 years.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
December 13, 2019, 06:38:52 PM
 ;D

This is the last big card of the year unless you like Strawweight action from Japan over the Christmas/New year period.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
December 13, 2019, 06:49:50 PM
Quote from: Lusty on December 12, 2019, 12:59:43 PM
Good undercard with a weak main event I think.

Kavaliauskas has only got one good name on his record in Ray Robinson, and he's been dead for 30 years.

Arvanesian, the one Josh Kelly ducked, is a good name too
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
December 14, 2019, 04:25:25 PM
Quote from: Lusty on December 12, 2019, 12:59:43 PM
Good undercard with a weak main event I think.

Kavaliauskas has only got one good name on his record in Ray Robinson, and he's been dead for 30 years.
He couldn't even beat the ghost of Ray Robinson  :P Crawford will take him to school.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
December 15, 2019, 01:24:36 PM
Crawford wins semi easily over night. Kavalauskas was more than decent to be fair.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
December 15, 2019, 02:12:42 PM
In other news today, Tyson Fury has split with his coach. I think it's Ben Davidson?  :D
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
December 15, 2019, 02:29:32 PM
Quote from: Samie on December 15, 2019, 02:12:42 PM
In other news today, Tyson Fury has split with his coach. I think it's Ben Davidson?  :D

Always seemed a bit mad that he went with him in the first place considering he was basically a fitness instructor from what I'd read. I thought Freddie Roach probably had more to do with the Wilder fight than him.

Reninds me of that guy George Groves got in after he split with Booth because he said he didn't need a trainer.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
December 15, 2019, 02:38:12 PM
 ;D

Your man in the avy needs a fitness instructor badly.
Alf

Re: Boxing thread
December 15, 2019, 03:44:05 PM
Enjoyed the Crawford - Mean Machine fight last night and Conlan - Nikitin. Just heard that Tyson Fury and Ben Davison have parted company.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
December 15, 2019, 04:06:56 PM
Quote from: Samie on December 15, 2019, 02:38:12 PM
;D

Your man in the avy needs a fitness instructor badly.

People come in all shapes and sizes mate, don't be a hater ;D
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
December 17, 2019, 04:19:34 PM
Quote from: Alf on December 15, 2019, 03:44:05 PM
Enjoyed the Crawford - Mean Machine fight last night and Conlan - Nikitin. Just heard that Tyson Fury and Ben Davison have parted company.

He's gone with Javan 'Sugar' Hill, Manny Steward's nephew.

Joshua's offered to help out with sparring  :o
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
December 17, 2019, 04:28:02 PM
The fuck does everyone add " Sugar" as their nickname?  ???  There's only 4 people worthy of the nickname " Sugar" and that's Ray Robinson, Ray Leonard, Shane Mosley and Chris Eubank Jr.  :D
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
December 17, 2019, 04:36:06 PM
Quote from: Samie on December 17, 2019, 04:28:02 PM
The fuck does everyone add " Sugar" as their nickname?  ???  There's only 4 people worthy of the nickname " Sugar" and that's Ray Robinson, Ray Leonard, Shane Mosley and Chris Eubank Jr.  :D

Clearly the greatest among them...

'Kid' is worse.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
December 17, 2019, 04:48:39 PM
Aye that's another one.

Here's the Fury quotes about Aj and sparring mate.

Tyson Fury says he would "love" to take up Anthony Joshua's offer of sparring before he faces Deontay Wilder.

 https://bbc.in/35xuT5k
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 09:39:31 PM
Chavez Jr has failed to make the weight for his fight with Jacobs tomorrow. Not like him...
gwalk

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 07:39:23 AM
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 09:39:31 PM
Chavez Jr has failed to make the weight for his fight with Jacobs tomorrow. Not like him...

sure he had it moved from Vegas to pheonix because he wouldnt enrol in the mandatory testing  :-X
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 07:45:57 AM
Chavez jnr should just give up
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 02:01:57 PM
Chavez Jr was fighting as a Heavyweight right?
mkferdy

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 06:02:24 PM
Kell Brook back, swear he said he was only interested in the big fights  ;D


https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/www.bbc.co.uk/sport/amp/boxing/50865318

The King with the Keita the sherry cabinet.

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 07:40:49 PM
Kell Brook fighting another tomato can. In other news, grass is green.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 07:54:36 PM
How can a class fighter have so many Latvians on his record?

What a waste of a career
