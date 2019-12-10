An argument can be made that he is the worst ever HW champion. With the likes of Damiani and Carnera, that is quite a claim but I stick with it!



At least they both defended it at least once! Martin held the title for all of 85 days, only Tony Tucker had less, and at least he put in a decent effort at defending it against a prime Tyson.It's a crowded field though. I think Ruiz might be at the top of some people's list eventually, along with the other fluke winners like Rahman, Douglas, Sanders. At least they knocked someone out to win it though, Martin just had to watch someone fall over in front of him.