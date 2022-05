Was at Parc des Princes yesterday for what was the most spectacular PSG game for ages! 7 goals drama... Lens - without being really good - managed to be 3-1 at half time, despite plenty opportunities from the home side and one great goal by Pauleta. A counter attack led by Alou Diarra in the 2nd half put the Northerners 4-1 up and missed a fifth goal a few minutes before the end.

Pauleta got a second one just before the final whistle but couldnt stop home supporters of heading out of the ground. It was then indicated 4 mins of added time... Landrin put one in to make it 3-4 and cant remember who missed the golden opportunity to equalise just 60 seconds before the end. Edge of my seat! and well done to Lens!