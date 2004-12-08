« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool vs Olympiacos Highlights.  (Read 2489 times)

Offline Dule

Liverpool vs Olympiacos Highlights.
« on: July 24, 2005, 07:18:22 am »
Had to host the torrent file myself, because the site i got it from you have to be a member.


http://users.bigpond.net.au/idusan/Liverpool[1].vs.Olimpiakos.Highlights.avi.torrent

P.S Cut and paste the link

its from the game, but i aint to sure on the quality because im still downloading the file myself.

For those who are not sure what is going on, and how to use this file. You need to download a sharing program like http://www.azureus.com .

Once you have downloaded Azureus, you can then download the torrent file which i have given the link for.

Azureus is not hard to set up, the only thing you have to make sure of is the directory where you are saving the files to afterwards.

Currently my setup is c:\TorrentFiles as my root directory

I store all my torrent files in c:\TorrentFiles\Torrents

And i tell Azureus to download the torrents to c:\TorrentFiles\CompletedTorrents


Good luck, and sorry to those who struggle to get this working.
« Last Edit: July 24, 2005, 07:57:42 am by Dule »
Offline HIRA

Re: Liverpool vs Olympiacos Highlights.
« Reply #1 on: July 24, 2005, 07:21:49 am »
The link dosen't work for me mate.
Offline 7777

Re: Liverpool vs Olympiacos Highlights.
« Reply #2 on: July 24, 2005, 07:29:58 am »
Or me
Offline Lanky

Re: Liverpool vs Olympiacos Highlights.
« Reply #3 on: July 24, 2005, 07:43:53 am »
i'm quite new to the whole downloading bittorrent thing but i think you can get it from here.
 http://www.fbtz.com/forum/forumdisplay.php?f=40.

they have both the highlights package and the whole match.  This website is a godsend for Reds abroad without any kind opf satelitte.  You still need to follow Dule's directions to download the file.  Hope it works.
Offline Dule

Re: Liverpool vs Olympiacos Highlights.
« Reply #4 on: July 24, 2005, 07:58:45 am »
i thtink its the filename, the spaces in the name seems to fuck it up.

Just cut and paste the link and it should work.

P.S the link that Jules has posted is the site i get my torrents from, but like i said you need to be a member to view the site.
Offline Dule

Re: Liverpool vs Olympiacos Highlights.
« Reply #5 on: July 24, 2005, 08:02:06 am »
http://users.bigpond.net.au/idusan/oly%20vs%20liverpool(23-7-2005).torrent

The whole match, around 430 megs

Once again i dont know the quality though, and i dont know what langauge the commentry is in.

Cheers
Offline 7777

Re: Liverpool vs Olympiacos Highlights.
« Reply #6 on: July 24, 2005, 09:41:52 am »
Just downloaded the highlights from the game. It is an avi file of 12 minutes but it is just black on the screen. Audio only ;-(
Offline Soprano

Re: Liverpool vs Olympiacos Highlights.
« Reply #7 on: July 24, 2005, 09:58:38 am »
Offline Xabert A

Re: Liverpool vs Olympiacos Highlights.
« Reply #8 on: July 24, 2005, 10:43:34 am »
Offline RedVash

Re: Liverpool vs Olympiacos Highlights.
« Reply #9 on: July 24, 2005, 12:45:54 pm »
Offline Chris.

Re: Liverpool vs Olympiacos Highlights.
« Reply #10 on: July 24, 2005, 12:57:08 pm »
Offline Xabert A

Re: Liverpool vs Olympiacos Highlights.
« Reply #11 on: July 24, 2005, 01:04:24 pm »
Offline Chris.

Re: Liverpool vs Olympiacos Highlights.
« Reply #12 on: July 24, 2005, 01:28:44 pm »
Offline thenameisjolo

Re: Liverpool vs Olympiacos Highlights.
« Reply #13 on: July 24, 2005, 08:49:19 pm »
if you're having trouble watching the clip (ie audio and black screen) you should try installing the gordian knot codec pack 14 (i think the specific codec you need is the Xvid koepi 24062003-1), sorry i don't have a link or anything but i hope this helps
Offline Acaustiq

Re: Liverpool vs Olympiacos Highlights.
« Reply #14 on: July 24, 2005, 09:27:35 pm »
Offline Acaustiq

Re: Liverpool vs Olympiacos Highlights.
« Reply #15 on: July 24, 2005, 09:28:31 pm »
Quote from: thenameisjolo on July 24, 2005, 08:49:19 pm
if you're having trouble watching the clip (ie audio and black screen) you should try installing the gordian knot codec pack 14 (i think the specific codec you need is the Xvid koepi 24062003-1), sorry i don't have a link or anything but i hope this helps

ffdshow will do the job and is probably easier to find.
Offline COME ON LFC

Re: Liverpool vs Olympiacos Highlights.
« Reply #16 on: July 24, 2005, 09:32:29 pm »
Offline theCanadian

Re: Liverpool vs Olympiacos Highlights.
« Reply #17 on: July 24, 2005, 09:37:09 pm »
Gotta love torrents. Thanks a million mate!
Offline MalaysianRed

Re: Liverpool vs Olympiacos Highlights.
« Reply #18 on: July 25, 2005, 10:43:05 am »
Thanks for sharing, mate!
Offline Xabert A

Re: Liverpool vs Olympiacos Highlights.
« Reply #19 on: July 25, 2005, 11:04:11 am »
Cheers everyone! :D
Offline Oaklandred

Re: Liverpool vs Olympiacos Highlights.
« Reply #20 on: July 25, 2005, 06:16:45 pm »
Xabert A - you da man !
Offline oojason

Re: Liverpool vs Olympiacos Highlights.
« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:24:35 am »
.
Liverpool 3 - 1 Olympiacos


2004/05 Champions League: Group Match 6. Wednesday 8th December, 2004. Liverpool need to win by 2 clear goals to qualify for the Knockout Stages...







LFC XI: Kirkland, Finnan, Carragher, Hyypia, Traore, Nunez, Alonso, Gerrard, Riise, Kewell, Baros.
Subs: Dudek, Josemi, Henchoz, Warnock. Diao, Sinama Pongolle, Mellor.

Olympiacos XI: Nikopolidis, Pantos, Anatolakis, Schurrer, Venetidis, Georgiadis, Kafes, Stoltidis, Djordjevic, Rivaldo, Giovanni.
Subs: Giannou, Kouloucheris, Castillo, Vallas, Maric, Rezic, Okkas.



LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4917

LFC.tv Match Report: https://web.archive.org/web/20060717193705mp_/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/match/season/2004-2005/dec/450/finalwhistle.htm

LFC.tv Match Analysis: https://web.archive.org/web/20060715200501mp_/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/match/season/2004-2005/dec/450/match_analysis.htm


RAWK 'Liverpool vs Olympiakos (including the math for qualification!)' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=45435.0

RAWK Pre-Match / Flag Day thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=44255.0

RAWK Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=45629.0

RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=40293


RAWK 'Liverpool FC Main Board Discussion' content for this match starts at Page 803 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?board=2.32080

RAWK 'Liverpool 3 - 1 Olympiacos: An Unobstructed View from the Couch' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=45740.0

Propaganda Gallery: https://propaganda.photoshelter.com/gallery/2004-12-08-Liverpool-v-Olympiakos/G0000rJSTBg_QVvA/C0000ghGohPJQfws (https://twitter.com/propagandaphoto)





Match Highlights...



'8 minute highlights':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BBy29Tp3riQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BBy29Tp3riQ</a>



'8 minute highlights':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PbewucLdad0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PbewucLdad0</a>



'8 minute highlights':-

www.dailymotion.com/video/xj4f9h



'ITV Archive Highlights' (2 minutes long):-

www.itvsportarchive.com/index.php/news/11-archive-news/191-champions-league-25th-anniversary-week-6-liverpool-3-1-olympiacos (with video)



'1 minute highlights' (in good quality with CL theme):-

https://twitter.com/TOTKHQ/status/870714940423884800



'4 minute & 8 minute highlights':-

Part 1: www.dailymotion.com/video/xl1dbi
Part 2: www.dailymotion.com/video/xj6aeh



'13 minute highlights' (Greek comms?):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yIIPrS-JW7s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yIIPrS-JW7s</a>



'Gerrard delights Anfield with Liverpool winner (2004)' from UEFA:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EObO9O6MVnw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EObO9O6MVnw</a>

^ or click here to watch - https://www.youtube.com/v/EObO9O6MVnw



'Liverpool 3 Olympiakos 1 - 2005 radio city commentry just listen' (2 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0ppgUDpTT1Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0ppgUDpTT1Q</a>







Fan Content...



'liverpool vs olympiakos - ynwa coreo view from osfp fans' (pre-match):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iyqKWLVBIh4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iyqKWLVBIh4</a>



'Rivaldo (Olympiakos) goal vs. Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qChLElcMd2c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qChLElcMd2c</a>





more very soon...





Match Reports:-

http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/europe/4068163.stm
www.theguardian.com/football/2004/dec/09/match.olympiakos
www.rte.ie/sport/soccer/2004/1208/188146-liverpool1
www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/match/79466--liverpool-vs-olympiacos
www.footballdatabase.eu/en/match/summary/1023992-liverpool-olympiakos_le_piree
www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/559 (TalkLFC match report)
www.thisisanfield.com/2014/03/liverpool-3-1-olympiakos-revisited
www.thisisanfield.com/2015/05/steven-gerrards-most-important-anfield-goal-relived-liverpool-3-1-olympiakos
www.anfield-online.co.uk/fixtures/2005/uefa/index.html
www.hitc.com/en-gb/2016/12/08/on-this-day-in-2004-liverpool-beat-olympiakos-where-are-they-now
www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2016/04/15/liverpool-11-greatest-ever-european-nights-at-anfield/liverpool-vs-olympiakos-2004

Offline duvva

Re: Liverpool vs Olympiacos Highlights.
« Reply #22 on: Today at 06:58:25 am »
Have to say this is about the only time Andy Gray and Martin Tyler did us justice, when Gerrards winner went in it was so good they forgot themselves briefly
Offline spider-neil

Re: Liverpool vs Olympiacos Highlights.
« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:24:57 am »
Gerrard got the winner but Sinema Pongolle changed the game.
Online Seebab

Re: Liverpool vs Olympiacos Highlights.
« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:38:30 am »
Rafa subs were so spot on that night. Thanks for the links!!
Online Red Berry

Re: Liverpool vs Olympiacos Highlights.
« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:47:01 am »
Everton have themselves a good un in Rafa.
