Had to host the torrent file myself, because the site i got it from you have to be a member.http://users.bigpond.net.au/idusan/Liverpool[1].vs.Olimpiakos.Highlights.avi.torrent
P.S Cut and paste the link
its from the game, but i aint to sure on the quality because im still downloading the file myself.
For those who are not sure what is going on, and how to use this file. You need to download a sharing program like http://www.azureus.com
.
Once you have downloaded Azureus, you can then download the torrent file which i have given the link for.
Azureus is not hard to set up, the only thing you have to make sure of is the directory where you are saving the files to afterwards.
Currently my setup is c:\TorrentFiles as my root directory
I store all my torrent files in c:\TorrentFiles\Torrents
And i tell Azureus to download the torrents to c:\TorrentFiles\CompletedTorrents
Good luck, and sorry to those who struggle to get this working.