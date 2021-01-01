The word was out everyone was going to Sir Rogers testimonial....so was our gang of 10 and 11 year olds .. we must go ...off to our mams to get a few Bob...then all up to the top of Lodge Lane for the footy bus...packed...arrive at Anfield..massive queue for the Boys Pen..we're in..its packed..so is Anfield ..56,000, gates shut...Thousands locked out...songs , goals, a mass humanity on a swaying Kop and saluting a legend...



I was just starting my journey but most there had been lived through it all...and that night was a celebration of a glorious period.



This club is built on the likes of Sir Roger Hunt.



These are men , Bill Shanklys Best...