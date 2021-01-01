« previous next »
roma77

Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #120 on: Today at 01:22:00 pm
Very sad news.
My first favourite player.

RIP
FlashingBlade

Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #121 on: Today at 01:22:49 pm
The word was out everyone was going to Sir Rogers testimonial....so was our gang of 10 and 11 year olds .. we must go ...off to our mams to get a few Bob...then all up to the top of Lodge Lane for the footy bus...packed...arrive at Anfield..massive queue for the Boys Pen..we're in..its packed..so is Anfield ..56,000,  gates shut...Thousands locked out...songs , goals,  a mass humanity on a swaying Kop and saluting a legend...

I was just starting my journey but most there had been lived through it all...and that night was a celebration of a glorious period.

This club is built on the likes of Sir Roger Hunt.

These are men , Bill Shanklys Best...
scouse neapolitan

Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #122 on: Today at 01:25:41 pm
Well said Flashing Blade. Brilliant!
stjohns

Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #123 on: Today at 01:26:09 pm
RIP, Sir Roger. Proud to say I saw him score that beauty at OT, running psst me on his way to the goal.
What a hero.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #124 on: Today at 01:30:02 pm
RIP Sir Roger, YNWA
WEST HAM PAUL

Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #125 on: Today at 01:32:23 pm
RIP

Sad news about Sir Roger Hunt , condolences to his family & friends

Another 1966 legend departs us

A foundation of the bastion of invincibility that is Liverpool
naYoRHa2b

Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #126 on: Today at 01:34:18 pm
RIP
duvva

Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #127 on: Today at 01:35:21 pm
Really sad news. What an icon he was for this club. Still our record scorer in the league with 244 goals.

RIP Sir Roger
mickl

Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #128 on: Today at 01:35:41 pm
Was gutted when Shanks sold him to Bolton. He quickly announced himself with a hat-trick at QPR.
His testimonial was one of the greatest nights on the Kop, right up there with St.Etienne.
elsewhere

Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #129 on: Today at 01:36:34 pm
May god bless his soul, rest in peace.
number 168

Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #130 on: Today at 01:37:06 pm
A truly great player in every sense. I had the privilge of seeing him play and his strength, power, tenacity with an ability to score goals others couldn't were second to none. I remember buying a programme and the featured photograph was of Jim Mongomery (I think) flying through the air to cover one of Sir Roger's fearsome shots, unfortunately for him the ball was already bursting the net behind him. RIP to my boyhood hero.
paisley1977

Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #131 on: Today at 01:43:04 pm
RIP Sir Roger him and Cally were my first heros very sad day.YNWA
bogrollsbike

Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #132 on: Today at 01:45:08 pm
RIP
HeartAndSoul

Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #133 on: Today at 01:46:25 pm
RIP sir roger.
Garrus

Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #134 on: Today at 01:46:26 pm
RIP.  :(
MadErik

Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #135 on: Today at 01:48:50 pm
Desperately sad to see the passing of another icon.

R.I.P. Sir Roger

YNWA
4pool

Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #136 on: Today at 01:53:00 pm
A real Legend.

RIP Sir Roger.

YNWA
Robinred

Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #137 on: Today at 01:54:53 pm
RIP Sir Roger, a true great and a true gent.
Brain Potter

Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #138 on: Today at 01:58:02 pm
I once met him at a function in Daresbury and I subjected him to some drunken fawning. RIP.
Jookie

Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #139 on: Today at 02:10:41 pm
RIP Sir Roger

Im too young to have seen him play but my old man and uncles would insist he was one of the best strikers to ever play for us. Maybe only Ian Rush was arguably better. Some would say Sir Roger was the best. Thats the esteem hes held in by many Reds who are part of the older generation and grow up watching Roger Hunt.

Truly great player and one who is hugely important in the clubs history. More importantly than that though he seemed a genuinely great fella.
Adz LFC

Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #140 on: Today at 02:16:57 pm
:( RIP Sir Roger
jack witham

Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #141 on: Today at 02:21:46 pm
Another sad day for us reds.

Sir Roger was an amazing goalscorer at a time when forwards got kicked from pillar to post.

Never complained just carried on sticking the ball in the back of the net.

I was lucky enough to be at the game at Goodison when him and Ray Wilson paraded the World cup around the pitch.

An absolute gentleman and goalscorer supreme.

Rest easy Sir Roger.
Lee0-3Liv

Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #142 on: Today at 02:26:33 pm
Scored the first goal shown on Match of the Day.

RIP Roger.
