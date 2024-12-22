Two things, why is there a Robbie Williams biopic and why in it is he a chimp?
That trailer for the new Superman movie looks pretty grim ..And Krypto the Dog 🤦🏻Call me an arle arse but they keep repackaging Superman and they still get nowhere near the first two Christopher Reeve outings
There is an interview where he raised the idea of him being a monkey with the director and they went with it.Comes from his idea of being a 'cheeky monkey'
cos noone in the states knows who he is, but they pay to watch ape films
No one, or just most of us?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Very much enjoyed Vengeance Most Fowl yesterday on the BBC. Those Norbots looked sinister even before they turned evil. Also From Roger Moore With Love was a great little documentary.
Just watched Carry-on which is new to Netflix and starring Taron Egerton. It's not a biopic about Sid James but an action thriller.Egerton is an LAX airport TSA agent who gets caught up in a plot to sneak a package through security and onto a plane.It's very Die Hard, and that's a good thing. Very cat and mouse in the first hour as well.
Absolute shite. So many poor clichés and plot holes it wasn't funny.
The Holdovers .....so glad I saved this for the Xmas holidays........if you haven't seen it, treat yourself to an absolute gem.....9/10
I wonder if Chitty, Chitty, Bang, Bang and Grease share the same cinematic universe, what with both ending with a flying car.
Just watched Carry-on which is new to Netflix
Hmm wicked is very "High school musical"
I watched this last night. I thought it was like you ordered Die Hard, but the wish version turned up instead.
Watched The Substance last night.Felt like it was trying to tell me something up until the last 20 minutes where I think they just gave free reign to the effects people to go as mental as possible.
It was incredibly shite. Been an absolutely crap Autumn/Winter thus far for films.
All the best to you and yours too.
