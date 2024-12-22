« previous next »
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 22, 2024, 05:30:16 pm
Two things, why is there a Robbie Williams biopic and why in it is he a chimp?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 22, 2024, 08:53:46 pm
Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on December 22, 2024, 05:30:16 pm
Two things, why is there a Robbie Williams biopic and why in it is he a chimp?

I saw that yesterday on the internet somewhere and was wondering the same thing.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 22, 2024, 09:04:10 pm
Armchair expert on December 22, 2024, 12:51:42 pm
That trailer for the new Superman movie looks pretty grim ..And Krypto the Dog 🤦🏻
Call me an arle arse but they keep repackaging Superman and they still get nowhere near the first two Christopher Reeve outings

Superman 2 is still the best superhero film ever made. Fact.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 22, 2024, 09:06:48 pm
Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on December 22, 2024, 05:30:16 pm
Two things, why is there a Robbie Williams biopic and why in it is he a chimp?

There is an interview where he raised the idea of him being a monkey with the director and they went with it.

Comes from his idea of being a 'cheeky monkey'

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 22, 2024, 09:32:14 pm
cos noone in the states knows who he is, but they pay to watch ape films
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 22, 2024, 09:46:14 pm
Jólaköttur on December 22, 2024, 09:06:48 pm
There is an interview where he raised the idea of him being a monkey with the director and they went with it.

Comes from his idea of being a 'cheeky monkey'


Maybe they could have went with a CGI prick.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 22, 2024, 10:00:48 pm
classycarra on December 22, 2024, 09:32:14 pm
cos noone in the states knows who he is, but they pay to watch ape films

No one, or just most of us?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 22, 2024, 10:01:54 pm
Ah Fruck Christmas on December 22, 2024, 10:00:48 pm
No one, or just most of us?
no one with culture ;)
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 23, 2024, 12:30:13 pm
Jólaköttur on December 22, 2024, 09:06:48 pm
There is an interview where he raised the idea of him being a monkey with the director and they went with it.

Comes from his idea of being a 'cheeky monkey'

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 23, 2024, 06:20:04 pm
Jólaköttur on December 22, 2024, 09:06:48 pm
Comes from his idea of being a 'cheeky monkey'

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 26, 2024, 02:57:13 pm
Very much enjoyed Vengeance Most Fowl yesterday on the BBC. Those Norbots looked sinister even before they turned evil.

Also From Roger Moore With Love was a great little documentary.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 26, 2024, 04:09:32 pm
Jólaköttur on December 22, 2024, 09:06:48 pm
There is an interview where he raised the idea of him being a monkey with the director and they went with it.

Comes from his idea of being a 'cheeky monkey'



Does it have love scenes in it? Asking for a friend (Efes).
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 27, 2024, 01:26:16 pm
John_P on December 26, 2024, 02:57:13 pm
Very much enjoyed Vengeance Most Fowl yesterday on the BBC. Those Norbots looked sinister even before they turned evil.

Also From Roger Moore With Love was a great little documentary.

Yeah was brilliant.  (Wallace und der Gromitt)
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 28, 2024, 02:53:17 pm
John_P on December 26, 2024, 02:57:13 pm
Very much enjoyed Vengeance Most Fowl yesterday on the BBC. Those Norbots looked sinister even before they turned evil.

Also From Roger Moore With Love was a great little documentary.

The dog patter was even worse! It was great fun, one of the highlights of Christmas viewing.  :)
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 29, 2024, 11:10:02 am
The Holdovers .....so glad I saved this for the Xmas holidays........if you haven't seen it, treat yourself to an absolute gem.....9/10
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 29, 2024, 11:32:10 am
John_P on December 15, 2024, 08:12:16 pm
Just watched Carry-on which is new to Netflix and starring Taron Egerton. It's not a biopic about Sid James but an action thriller.
Egerton is an LAX airport TSA agent who gets caught up in a plot to sneak a package through security and onto a plane.
It's very Die Hard, and that's a good thing. Very cat and mouse in the first hour as well.

Absolute shite. So many poor clichés and plot holes it wasn't funny.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 29, 2024, 11:56:55 am
BarryCrocker on December 29, 2024, 11:32:10 am
Absolute shite. So many poor clichés and plot holes it wasn't funny.

So just like every other Carry On film then?   ;)

Wallace and Gromit has been far and away the TV highlight of Christmas for me. I laughed a lot.

Not a new film but as there was nothing else on last night that I wanted to see, I finally got around to watching Glass Onion. That was great fun - extremely silly but surprisingly compelling. Daniel Craig is fab in it. (Ive still not seen Knives Out - must get round to that some time as well.)
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 29, 2024, 11:58:41 am
Pistolero on December 29, 2024, 11:10:02 am
The Holdovers .....so glad I saved this for the Xmas holidays........if you haven't seen it, treat yourself to an absolute gem.....9/10

Saw that a few weeks ago. Very enjoyable. Alexander Payne is one of my favourite directors.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 29, 2024, 06:37:52 pm
I wonder if Chitty, Chitty, Bang, Bang and Grease share the same cinematic universe, what with both ending with a flying car.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 30, 2024, 06:09:42 am
Nolans next film will be his version of Homers The Odyssey and hes has said he will use no CGI

https://variety.com/2024/film/news/christopher-nolan-the-odyssey-cast-release-date-1236260285/
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 30, 2024, 06:10:00 am
Juror #2 is a solid movie.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 30, 2024, 07:30:25 am
bradders1011 on December 29, 2024, 06:37:52 pm
I wonder if Chitty, Chitty, Bang, Bang and Grease share the same cinematic universe, what with both ending with a flying car.

Gotta throw Thelma & Louise in there as well.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 31, 2024, 10:13:07 am
John_P on December 15, 2024, 08:12:16 pm
Just watched Carry-on which is new to Netflix

I watched this last night. I thought it was like you ordered Die Hard, but the wish version turned up instead.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 31, 2024, 08:46:25 pm
Hmm wicked is very "High school musical"
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 31, 2024, 08:55:43 pm
Trada on December 31, 2024, 08:46:25 pm
Hmm wicked is very "High school musical"

I loved it and didn't expect too.  :)
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 1, 2025, 01:22:40 am
Trada on December 31, 2024, 08:46:25 pm
Hmm wicked is very "High school musical"

It was incredibly shite. Been an absolutely crap Autumn/Winter thus far for films.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 1, 2025, 02:34:06 pm
Does anyone have an 02/Virgin priority code for 4 Vue cinema tickets I could use please? Wanting to take the kids this week but it's so expensive. PM me if you have a spare one. Thanks in advance :)
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 1, 2025, 06:31:09 pm
jonnypb on December 31, 2024, 10:13:07 am
I watched this last night. I thought it was like you ordered Die Hard, but the wish version turned up instead.

It's absolutely terrible. But.. if you forget you have brain that can point out all the various plot holes and moments where the entire story would fall apart if even just one character made a logical choice, it's quite good fun.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 1, 2025, 06:32:39 pm
Watched The Substance last night.

Felt like it was trying to tell me something up until the last 20 minutes where I think they just gave free reign to the effects people to go as mental as possible.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 1, 2025, 07:30:31 pm
Red Viper on January  1, 2025, 06:32:39 pm
Watched The Substance last night.

Felt like it was trying to tell me something up until the last 20 minutes where I think they just gave free reign to the effects people to go as mental as possible.

I hated the film and for me the final part basically screwed any message they were trying to portray.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 1, 2025, 11:45:17 pm
Nosferatu at the cinema today. Enjoyed it but it could have been a lot better. Its stylish but lacks depth. Not nearly scary enough - I put that down to it being all exposition, no subtlety about it at all. The best horror works by suggestion, this just shows you everything.

Lily-Rose Depp and Willem Dafoe are great but Simon McBurney steals it for me. All appear to be having great fun in their roles.

Depp and Dafoe chew the scenery, McBurney trumps them by chewing the head off a pigeon.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 02:09:28 pm
killer-heels on January  1, 2025, 01:22:40 am
It was incredibly shite. Been an absolutely crap Autumn/Winter thus far for films.

Wicked was GREAT  (best film musical since In the Heights, maybe before that); Moana 2 the best Disney (not Pixar) animated sequel in ages (despite it not being as good as the original); Conclave was utterly brilliant - and that was just 1 day of cinema watching for me.  The Substance was not for me, but has won lots of plaudits; then you've had the likes of Anora (getting loads of awards buzz, but haven't been able to see it myself); Heretic; Sonic 3 was great fun; even Gladiator 2 was better than expected.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 03:36:30 pm
The Substance was mad.  Really enjoyed it but 1) I was on edibles at the time, and 2) didn't really know wtf was going on.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 04:21:15 pm
Saw The Mountain Between Us on Netflix with the wife. Interesting setting for a romance but largely does not work. The movie would have failed completely were it not for the Idris Elba/Kate Winslet acting out of their skins to breathe life in to the wafer thin characters.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread

Saw Nosferatu - first film for what seems a very long time. Neither of us have been much in the mood for the pictures, so nice to go to such a nice, happy, colourful and light film :lmao :lmao :lmao


I actually liked it. Missus less so. I was wondering who the actors were, so was quite surprised outside of Dafoe

