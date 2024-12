I was looking forward to Rumours - a Guy Maddin film with a budget and colour! - but boy, is it a mess. Feels like they wrote a first draft with some vague ideas about the ridiculous rituals and self importance involved with political power and never got round to fleshing it out, doing anything interesting with the characters, inserting decent jokes or writing a plot that made sense. And why was Charles Dance doing his own accent while playing the American president? Looked nice though.