Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread

The holly and the jillc

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
November 21, 2024, 06:21:25 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on November 21, 2024, 05:25:41 pm
I thought it was on the Beeb over Christmas?

I think it's Netflixs
Buck Pete

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
November 21, 2024, 06:25:36 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on November 20, 2024, 09:21:02 am

And one of the scenes in which a limb was severed reminded me of the fight between King Arthur and the Black Knight in Monty Python and the Holy Grail.



hahah yeah. Spot on. that's it!  :)

killer-heels

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
November 21, 2024, 06:44:56 pm
Quote from: jillc on November 21, 2024, 06:21:25 pm
I think it's Netflixs
Shite that and in January as well. Wankers.
The holly and the jillc

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
November 21, 2024, 07:54:43 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on November 21, 2024, 06:44:56 pm
Shite that and in January as well. Wankers.

It would have been better on the BBC, not sure why they chose Netflix.
gerrardisgod

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
November 21, 2024, 08:04:13 pm
It premieres on BBC1 Christmas Day, goes on Netflix in the New Year.
The holly and the jillc

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
November 21, 2024, 08:13:31 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on November 21, 2024, 08:04:13 pm
It premieres on BBC1 Christmas Day, goes on Netflix in the New Year.

That's good to hear, it should on normal television first of all.
AndyMuller

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
November 22, 2024, 10:24:08 am
Speak No Evil was fun, McAvoy is sinister.
A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
November 22, 2024, 10:54:35 am
Booked to see Gladiator 2 tomorrow with wife and son. We watched the original again last weekend. Im know reviews have been mixed and Im going in with an open mind but been a while since weve watched something on the big screen. Bit of popcorn, but if violence and plenty of Denzel. Sounds alright.
John_P

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
November 22, 2024, 07:09:52 pm
Watched Joy today which has just came onto Netflix, starring Tomasin MacKenzie and Bill Nighy. It's about the UK team who pioneered IVF treatment. Nothing overly special but some great acting performances and just a well told, and interesting story.
lionel_messias

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
November 25, 2024, 02:25:31 pm
Quote from: Corrie Nick on November 22, 2024, 10:54:35 am
Booked to see Gladiator 2 tomorrow with wife and son. We watched the original again last weekend. Im know reviews have been mixed and Im going in with an open mind but been a while since weve watched something on the big screen. Bit of popcorn, but if violence and plenty of Denzel. Sounds alright.

Watched it with some mates on Saturday. It is decent. It's entertaining all around. I'd say you'll be happy with the violence and Denzil enjoys himself.

I'd say Denzil's character elevates the whole film to where it is close to 4-star.

Unlike the original, it won't echo in Eternity but a few weeks maybe.
John_P

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
November 25, 2024, 05:40:56 pm
Gladiator 2

Spoiler
don't know why but I really loved the look on Denzels face when he died, a look of why did you do that?
[close]
Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
November 30, 2024, 12:42:13 am
Wicked was Wicked
literally anything else please?

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
November 30, 2024, 12:44:23 am
Would there be enough people voting for a poll of the best movies of 2024 similar to the music one? I'd make the thread if people think we'll get enough voters.
The holly and the jillc

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
November 30, 2024, 08:10:37 pm
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on November 30, 2024, 12:42:13 am
Wicked was Wicked

It was good, enjoyed more than I expected.
Cracking Left Foot

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 2, 2024, 10:02:50 am
Quote from: literally anything else please? on November 30, 2024, 12:44:23 am
Would there be enough people voting for a poll of the best movies of 2024 similar to the music one? I'd make the thread if people think we'll get enough voters.

I'm up for that
Scottymuser

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 2, 2024, 10:11:15 am
Saw 3 films at the cinema on Saturday.

First up was Wicked.  Am a fan of musicals in general, although wicked is not one i have seen or listended to the soundtrack too properly.  Really loved it, Ariana Grande blew me away both with her acting but also her almost operatic soprano voice.  Cynthia Erivo was amazing also, as was Jonathan Bailey.  Highly recommended, up there in the top 3 movie musicals of the decade (the other 2 for me are Tick Tick ... Boom, and In The Heights) - 8.5/10.

Next up was Moana 2.  The first Moana is right up there in my personal pantheon of Disney animated films, with brilliant songs and a great story.  This one was a little ... disappointing, compared to that very high bar.  Not a surprise that without LMM none of the songs really stood out compared to You're Welcome or Shiny; but the story is very nice and well paced.  When I walked out i was ready to say it was a 7, but that was probably a little inflated due to how good Wicked was immediately before.  Probably around a 6, maybe 6.5 in reality.

Finally was Conclave after a brief respite.  Wow.  Phenomenal film, brilliantly led by Ralph Fiennes, who always puts in great work,  but a hell of a support cast, especially the always great Stanley Tuccfi.  Easily a 8.5, maybe a 9.
Jólaköttur

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 2, 2024, 01:01:52 pm
Heretic: Great build up, great references, great tension to something otherwordly and amazing. Then... damp, soggy squib.   5/10

Gladiator II: Not bad. Mad monkeys. 6/10

Smile 2: Should have finished at the first one 4/10

Salem's Lot: Meh. 1/10

Speak no evil: Meh. 3/10

The substance. Bonkers: 4/10

The G in Gin&Tonic

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 2, 2024, 01:20:51 pm
Monkey Man with Dev Patel was enjoyable!
Jólaköttur

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 2, 2024, 01:37:20 pm
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on December  2, 2024, 01:20:51 pm
Monkey Man with Dev Patel was enjoyable!

Was Ok.

Bit meh.

3/10
The holly and the jillc

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 2, 2024, 01:39:22 pm
Quote from: Jólaköttur on December  2, 2024, 01:01:52 pm
Heretic: Great build up, great references, great tension to something otherwordly and amazing. Then... damp, soggy squib.   5/10

Gladiator II: Not bad. Mad monkeys. 6/10

Smile 2: Should have finished at the first one 4/10

Salem's Lot: Meh. 1/10

Speak no evil: Meh. 3/10

The substance. Bonkers: 4/10

I was hoping you'd have seen some films you enjoyed.  :o
The G in Gin&Tonic

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 2, 2024, 02:34:09 pm
Quote from: Jólaköttur on December  2, 2024, 01:37:20 pm
Was Ok.

Bit meh.

3/10
Just a good movie to switch off and watch the action etc so did it's job. Definitely better than 3 out of 10!

(Probably with Christmas name changes is that I have no idea who some now are!).
Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 2, 2024, 03:30:54 pm
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on December  2, 2024, 02:34:09 pm
Just a good movie to switch off and watch the action etc so did it's job. Definitely better than 3 out of 10!

(Probably with Christmas name changes is that I have no idea who some now are!).

With the aforementioned poster, things were lost in translation...
Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 2, 2024, 03:31:28 pm
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on November 30, 2024, 08:10:37 pm
It was good, enjoyed more than I expected.
Me too. Especially after I found out how long it was.

Expected not to like Grande, but thought she was very good. Cynthia Erivo was excellent too
Jólaköttur

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 2, 2024, 03:32:10 pm
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on December  2, 2024, 01:39:22 pm
I was hoping you'd have seen some films you enjoyed.  :o

Hoping to enjoy Wicked when we get the chance.
classycarra

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 2, 2024, 03:55:34 pm
Quote from: Jólaköttur on December  2, 2024, 01:01:52 pm
Gladiator II: Not bad. Mad monkeys. 6/10
a 6 out of 10 from Andy makes it one of his films of the millenia, doesn't it?

For me I'd have combined your other reviews and given Gladiator 2 a 3.5/10 - "Meh" and "Should have finished after the first one"
Buck Pete

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 2, 2024, 04:16:32 pm
Quote from: Jólaköttur on December  2, 2024, 01:01:52 pm
Heretic: Great build up, great references, great tension to something otherwordly and amazing. Then... damp, soggy squib.   5/10

Gladiator II: Not bad. Mad monkeys. 6/10

Smile 2: Should have finished at the first one 4/10

Salem's Lot: Meh. 1/10

Speak no evil: Meh. 3/10

The substance. Bonkers: 4/10



I never thought I'd ever see a worse movie critic on RAWK than Andy @ Allerton

No idea who this poster is, but I have been proven wrong.
tubby

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 2, 2024, 04:24:26 pm
Managed 40 minutes of Dune 2 before tapping out.  First one was a bit of a struggle too, just way too dull and slow moving throughout.

Saw Frost/Nixon for the first time on the weekend as well, really solid movie.  Great performances, well shot, good pacing, locations, etc, but there was something about it that was holding it back from being an amazing movie.  Think it might've just been the story itself.
Jólaköttur

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 2, 2024, 04:28:39 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on December  2, 2024, 04:16:32 pm
I never thought I'd ever see a worse movie critic on RAWK than Andy @ Allerton

No idea who this poster is, but I have been proven wrong.

Buck Pete - 1/10

Not a patch on Uncle Buck starring John Candy.
classycarra

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 2, 2024, 04:31:05 pm
Quote from: tubby on December  2, 2024, 04:24:26 pm
Managed 40 minutes of Dune 2 before tapping out.  First one was a bit of a struggle too, just way too dull and slow moving throughout.

Saw Frost/Nixon for the first time on the weekend as well, really solid movie.  Great performances, well shot, good pacing, locations, etc, but there was something about it that was holding it back from being an amazing movie.  Think it might've just been the story itself.
love the juxtaposition of deciding against a sci fi epic because it's dull and slow moving, followed by expressing your enjoyment about a film that dramatisatises a tv interview!
Jólaköttur

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 2, 2024, 04:36:54 pm
Quote from: classycarra on December  2, 2024, 04:31:05 pm
love the juxtaposition of deciding against a sci fi epic because it's dull and slow moving, followed by expressing your enjoyment about a film that dramatisatises a tv interview!

Congratulations! You have won the Internet's word of the Day with "dramatisatises"


I'm going to save that and remember it for the future!

:)
tubby

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 2, 2024, 04:40:37 pm
Quote from: classycarra on December  2, 2024, 04:31:05 pm
love the juxtaposition of deciding against a sci fi epic because it's dull and slow moving, followed by expressing your enjoyment about a film that dramatisatises a tv interview!

Yeah bit of an odd one, but the fact that the film with laser guns, spaceships, assassins, and Rebecca Ferguson isn't as interesting or as exciting as a TV sit down interview dramatisation says it all.
classycarra

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 2, 2024, 05:01:55 pm
Quote from: tubby on December  2, 2024, 04:40:37 pm
Yeah bit of an odd one, but the fact that the film with laser guns, spaceships, assassins, and Rebecca Ferguson isn't as interesting or as exciting as a TV sit down interview dramatisation says it all.
i'll politely disagree (not that it matters, its just taste) on it being slow but you are correct to point out that Rebecca Ferguson is probably the highlight

Quote from: Jólaköttur on December  2, 2024, 04:36:54 pm
Congratulations! You have won the Internet's word of the Day with "dramatisatises"


I'm going to save that and remember it for the future!

:)
;D that'll teach me for typing dramatisation and then switching the tenses!
The holly and the jillc

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 2, 2024, 05:02:43 pm
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on December  2, 2024, 03:31:28 pm
Me too. Especially after I found out how long it was.

Expected not to like Grande, but thought she was very good. Cynthia Erivo was excellent too

I had no idea it was almost three hours and feared I'd fall asleep, luckily though it was loud so that kept me awake.  ;)

Quote from: Jólaköttur on December  2, 2024, 03:32:10 pm
Hoping to enjoy Wicked when we get the chance.


I am sure you will enjoy it more, than those other films.  :)
The G in Gin&Tonic

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 12:48:19 pm
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on December  2, 2024, 03:30:54 pm
With the aforementioned poster, things were lost in translation...
Ah got it ;)
Jólaköttur

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 09:44:02 pm
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Yesterday at 12:48:19 pm
Ah got it ;)

Christmas name change for my little best mate in the world that has now gone over the rainbow Bridge :( xx
AndyMuller

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 10:37:05 am
Dune 2 was boss and better than the first.

Can't wait for Nosferatu.
