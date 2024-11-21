Saw 3 films at the cinema on Saturday.



First up was Wicked. Am a fan of musicals in general, although wicked is not one i have seen or listended to the soundtrack too properly. Really loved it, Ariana Grande blew me away both with her acting but also her almost operatic soprano voice. Cynthia Erivo was amazing also, as was Jonathan Bailey. Highly recommended, up there in the top 3 movie musicals of the decade (the other 2 for me are Tick Tick ... Boom, and In The Heights) - 8.5/10.



Next up was Moana 2. The first Moana is right up there in my personal pantheon of Disney animated films, with brilliant songs and a great story. This one was a little ... disappointing, compared to that very high bar. Not a surprise that without LMM none of the songs really stood out compared to You're Welcome or Shiny; but the story is very nice and well paced. When I walked out i was ready to say it was a 7, but that was probably a little inflated due to how good Wicked was immediately before. Probably around a 6, maybe 6.5 in reality.



Finally was Conclave after a brief respite. Wow. Phenomenal film, brilliantly led by Ralph Fiennes, who always puts in great work, but a hell of a support cast, especially the always great Stanley Tuccfi. Easily a 8.5, maybe a 9.