Spoiler I Just knew Law's character was gonna show up in the final scene à la 'Benny Blanco from the Bronx' in Carlitos way and kill Michael

Watched 'Road to Perdition' the other night and enjoyed it.I can see how it won a cinematography Oscar but can kind of see why it missed out on the really big ones. Paul Newman was worth his nomination for Best Supporting Actor but I wasn't surprised to see it didn't get a Best Picture or Screenplay nomination.Despite one reviewer calling Jude Law's character cartoonish. I disagree and thought he was great and brought much-needed menace to the film.Big spoiler...