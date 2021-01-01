Joker 2 Folie a deux



Jesus wept, that was f**kin awful, first time in a while ive seen a cinema pretty much empty out after an hour, a terrible terrible movie, totally ridiculous its classed a musical, in fact the music numbers take you out the already weak story and totally derails the theme of the movie, they were just flat and didn't work at all, Also last 15 mins are possibly up there with some of the worst 15mins ive seen in any movie, Absolutely zero chemistry between Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix .. . . .



In all honesty it didn't need a sequel...



It's a fucking terrible film. Lazy writing, cowardly execution. Completely non-committal approach by Phillips. You can see why the forecasters kept downgrading the box-office forecasts. A film that will appeal to pretty much no one